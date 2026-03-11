Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increased

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 5210 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 11841 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12229 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16492 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 24323 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 33676 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 32678 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44294 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120437 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87679 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
42%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48497 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 14481 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 21615 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17029 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14257 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 1878 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 11750 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14373 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48600 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 58339 views
Actual people
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 2516 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 6988 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17119 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 32599 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 32949 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Technology
Shahed-136

Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5206 views

In February, consumer inflation rose to 7.6% year-on-year. Fuel, borscht vegetables, fruits, and mobile communication services saw the largest price increases.

Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increased

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 7.6% in February year-on-year from 7.4% in January, according to the State Statistics Service and the NBU, revealing, among other things, what is happening with food and fuel prices, writes UNN.

In February 2026, inflation accelerated to 7.6% year-on-year. On a monthly basis, prices increased by 1.0%

- reported the NBU with reference to the State Statistics Service data.

Details

As noted by the NBU, overall inflation was slightly higher than the National Bank's forecast, while core inflation was in line with the forecast.

The growth rates of fuel, services, and raw product prices exceeded forecast estimates, while the cost of processed products grew somewhat slower than expected, the National Bank indicated.

Food and service prices

"Annual growth rates of raw food prices accelerated to 9.6% y/y," the NBU noted.

In February, the growth of raw product prices accelerated year-on-year for the second consecutive month. This dynamic, as indicated, was primarily driven by the increase in the cost of cucumbers and tomatoes amid rising import product prices, borscht set vegetables, as well as an acceleration in the rate of fruit price increases, particularly bananas and citrus fruits. At the same time, the slowdown in pork and chicken price growth limited price pressure.

What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?10.03.26, 17:44 • 120436 views

The growth of prices for processed food continued to slow down – to 9.9% y/y, particularly due to the further stabilization of dairy product prices due to increased competition from imports, as well as a slowdown in the rate of increase in sunflower oil and confectionery prices, the National Bank indicated.

Services inflation accelerated to 12.3% y/y. The main factor in this dynamic, as noted, is the increase in mobile communication services prices, particularly due to the difficult situation in the energy sector.

The decline in prices for non-food products (-0.4% y/y) continued.

Regulated prices

"The growth rates of administratively regulated prices slowed down – to 8.8% y/y," the NBU indicated.

The slowdown in administrative inflation in February, as noted, was primarily due to a decrease in the rate of increase in tobacco products and pharmaceutical products prices.

Fuel prices are soaring

"Fuel inflation rapidly accelerated – to 8.0% y/y," the NBU indicated.

This dynamic, according to the report, primarily reflected "the increase in European quotations due to increased geopolitical tensions and the effects of the weakening exchange rate of the hryvnia."

At the same time, prices for automotive gas (LPG) remained relatively stable throughout February, as indicated, "due to low demand and a surplus of fuel on the market, which partially offset the increase in import costs."

What will happen to prices next?

Inflation, as noted by the National Bank, remains moderate and close to the NBU's forecast.

"At the same time, the impact of pro-inflationary factors has intensified over the past month, particularly due to increased geopolitical tensions in the world and increased volatility of energy prices," the NBU indicated. "These and other factors that could potentially lead to a deviation of inflation from the forecast trajectory will be taken into account when making subsequent monetary policy decisions."

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine