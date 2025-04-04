Chernihiv Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11987 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20951 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60153 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206064 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118482 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306069 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213013 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243840 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254911 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The government has doubled the "eRobota" grants for businesses in frontline regions

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.

Society • April 4, 11:36 AM • 6824 views

Russians shelled railway infrastructure in Chernihiv region, a direct hit damaged the station - Ukrzaliznytsia

As a result of a direct hit, the roof of the station building was damaged and windows were broken. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the railway traffic continues.

War • April 4, 08:29 AM • 9010 views

Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with drones, infrastructure damaged

Russian troops attacked the Semenivska community with ударными drones. Transport and civil infrastructure were damaged, destruction in the city of Semenivka, no people were injured.

Society • April 4, 07:22 AM • 6442 views

Zelenskyy visited Yahidne, where occupants held all village residents in the basement for almost a month

The President of Ukraine visited the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, where the Russians held more than 350 residents in the basement of a school. He emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the occupiers' crimes.

War • April 3, 10:25 AM • 8944 views

The State Border Guard Service named the most active directions of strike drones from the Russian Federation

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated that Sumy and Chernihiv regions are the main directions of strike drones from the Russian Federation. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down enemy air targets daily.

War • March 29, 11:34 PM • 14413 views

Community Restoration: Practical Solutions and Expert Advice in Chernihiv Region from "Dobrobat and Co Reconstruction Summit"

The "Dobrobat and Co Reconstruction Summit" took place in Chernihiv region, where the reconstruction of communities, the involvement of the experience of other countries, and the importance of strategic planning were discussed.

Business News • March 28, 11:18 AM • 75671 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 86 UAVs: 42 drones were shot down

On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.

War • March 27, 07:28 AM • 36793 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107624 views

Russia has launched many Shaheds: air raid alert declared in several regions

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.

War • March 21, 06:32 PM • 104483 views

90 battles per day: Russians active in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman directions.

War • March 20, 02:59 PM • 12072 views

Over Ukraine, 75 out of 171 enemy drones were shot down overnight, 63 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.

War • March 20, 06:39 AM • 109614 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections decreased by 10%, 14 deaths due to influenza, including a pregnant woman - Ministry of Health

240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.

COVID-19 • March 19, 09:53 AM • 11950 views

Russia attacked a village in Chernihiv region: houses damaged

The Russian army shelled the Semenivska community in the Chernihiv region, probably with a KAB. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged, but, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

War • March 18, 02:41 PM • 34044 views

Enemy UAV activity is recorded in many regions of Ukraine - AF

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the movement of strike drones over several regions. Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.

War • March 17, 08:32 PM • 17921 views

Situation on the border: Russian DRGs have become more active in the north of Sumy region

Russian DRGs continue to try to penetrate Ukraine, especially in the north of Sumy region. The enemy seeks to identify defensive structures and inflict damage on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 17, 08:37 AM • 146913 views

90 out of 174 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 70 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.

War • March 17, 07:06 AM • 17494 views

General Staff: The enemy made 11 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in the Kursk region, where there have been 8 combat engagements since the beginning of the day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the fronts. Most attacks are in the Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in the Kursk region. There were 64 combat engagements.

War • March 16, 03:21 PM • 45122 views

Zelenskyy: Russia launched 1020 drones in a week - tougher pressure is needed

According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.

War • March 16, 11:31 AM • 30652 views

"The enemy is trying to keep all our units in suspense": spokesman of the "Siversk" operational-tactical group about the situation on the border

Russian troops continue to shell the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is trying to keep Ukrainian units on the border in suspense.

War • March 16, 09:15 AM • 20810 views

Russians attacked a village in Chernihiv region: four injured

As a result of a drone attack, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Four civilians were injured, one woman was hospitalized.

War • March 15, 10:59 AM • 21469 views

Air defense shot down 130 Shaheds out of 178 launched by the enemy in 13 regions of Ukraine

On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.

War • March 15, 07:03 AM • 30619 views

Massive UAV attack recorded: threat to many regions of Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.

Society • March 14, 11:36 PM • 80781 views

Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force

The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.

War • March 14, 08:56 PM • 57574 views

Corruption and scandals are destroying "Forests of Ukraine": millions in losses for the state

SE "Forests of Ukraine" is drowning in corruption, illegal logging and abuse. The reform has failed, and corrupt officials are getting rich, causing millions in losses to the state.

Crimes and emergencies • March 12, 02:08 PM • 209388 views

In Chernihiv region, three children fell through the ice: a nine-year-old boy died

In the village of Malyi Lystven in Chernihiv region, three boys fell through the ice on the Bilois River. Two children were rescued by passersby, but the nine-year-old boy died.

Society • March 10, 04:15 PM • 19930 views

Over Ukraine 130 out of 176 enemy drones were shot down, 42 did not reach their targets

On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.

War • March 10, 06:29 AM • 111004 views

In Kyiv region alarm lasted almost 9 hours due to Russian attack: what is known about the consequences

The air defense repelled a drone attack on Kyiv region, which lasted almost 9 hours. As a result of debris falling, a cargo truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas.

War • March 7, 07:45 AM • 21047 views

Enemy attack on Pryluky: a production facility damaged in Chernihiv region

Russian troops carried out another strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the Pryluky area. As a result of the attack, a production facility was damaged in the Chernihiv region, and emergency crews are working to eliminate the consequences.

Society • March 7, 06:09 AM • 27392 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 drones: 68 UAVs were shot down, 43 did not reach their targets

At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.

War • March 6, 07:09 AM • 17561 views

Rescuers continue searching for boy missing in water in Chernihiv region

A grandfather and his grandson fell through the ice on the Snov River. The body of the 66-year-old man has already been found, and the search for the 7-year-old boy continues with the involvement of rescuers, equipment and drones.

Society • January 17, 03:27 PM • 42583 views