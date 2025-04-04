Chernihiv Oblast

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.
As a result of a direct hit, the roof of the station building was damaged and windows were broken. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the railway traffic continues.
Russian troops attacked the Semenivska community with ударными drones. Transport and civil infrastructure were damaged, destruction in the city of Semenivka, no people were injured.
The President of Ukraine visited the village of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, where the Russians held more than 350 residents in the basement of a school. He emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the occupiers' crimes.
The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, stated that Sumy and Chernihiv regions are the main directions of strike drones from the Russian Federation. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down enemy air targets daily.
The "Dobrobat and Co Reconstruction Summit" took place in Chernihiv region, where the reconstruction of communities, the involvement of the experience of other countries, and the importance of strategic planning were discussed.
On the night of March 27, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 86 strike UAVs. 42 "Shahed" were shot down, 26 simulators were lost, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions were affected.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.
Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Lyman directions.
On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.
240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.
The Russian army shelled the Semenivska community in the Chernihiv region, probably with a KAB. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged, but, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the movement of strike drones over several regions. Special attention is paid to the Kyiv region, where there is a high threat of strikes.
Russian DRGs continue to try to penetrate Ukraine, especially in the north of Sumy region. The enemy seeks to identify defensive structures and inflict damage on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the fronts. Most attacks are in the Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in the Kursk region. There were 64 combat engagements.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia launched over 1020 strike drones and almost 1360 guided aerial bombs. He called for increased pressure on the aggressor to end the war.
Russian troops continue to shell the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is trying to keep Ukrainian units on the border in suspense.
As a result of a drone attack, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Four civilians were injured, one woman was hospitalized.
On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a massive movement of enemy UAVs in many regions of Ukraine. Residents are urged to take shelter and be vigilant, especially in the northern and western regions.
The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.
SE "Forests of Ukraine" is drowning in corruption, illegal logging and abuse. The reform has failed, and corrupt officials are getting rich, causing millions in losses to the state.
In the village of Malyi Lystven in Chernihiv region, three boys fell through the ice on the Bilois River. Two children were rescued by passersby, but the nine-year-old boy died.
On the night of March 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 176 kamikaze drones from various directions. The defense forces destroyed 130 UAVs, and three regions were affected - Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv.
The air defense repelled a drone attack on Kyiv region, which lasted almost 9 hours. As a result of debris falling, a cargo truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas.
Russian troops carried out another strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the Pryluky area. As a result of the attack, a production facility was damaged in the Chernihiv region, and emergency crews are working to eliminate the consequences.
At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.
A grandfather and his grandson fell through the ice on the Snov River. The body of the 66-year-old man has already been found, and the search for the 7-year-old boy continues with the involvement of rescuers, equipment and drones.