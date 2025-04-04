Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.
The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.
The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the USA will meet in Brussels. Previously, Trump expressed intentions to control Greenland, which caused tension in relations between the countries.
Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.
Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that the country determines its own future, reacting to Trump's encroachments. Most residents are against joining the United States.
Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.
The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.
A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.
The US Vice President stated in Greenland that the country is important for world security. According to Vance, military force is not needed to strengthen the US position.
US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.
J. D. Vance will join his wife Usha Vance in Greenland to "visit a space base" and "assess security" in the Arctic.
Donald Trump said that the visit of the American delegation to Greenland is friendliness, not provocation. He added that Greenland could become part of the future of the United States.
Greenland's Prime Minister has criticized the visit of a US delegation against the backdrop of Trump's plans to annex the island, calling it "aggressive. " He believes that the US is seeking to demonstrate power over Greenland.
A US delegation led by the vice president's wife will visit Greenland to inspect a military base and participate in dog sled races. The visit comes amid Trump's statements about the possible annexation of the island.
The largest three-year loss of glaciers on record was recorded from 2022 to 2024. Since 1975, glaciers have lost more than 9 trillion tons of ice.
The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.
Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented on Trump's words about the elections in Greenland, where supporters of independence won. Trump believes that this is "good" for the US, but Denmark disagrees.
The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by Trump and Rutte's discussion of the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized that this would mean war between the two NATO countries.
The acting head of the Greenland government is convening a meeting of party leaders due to Trump's words about the possible annexation of the island. He condemned the dismissive behavior of the US president and called for a strong reaction.
US President Donald Trump has declared his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.
In the Greenland elections, the Demokratit party, which advocates a gradual approach to independence from Denmark, won. This happened against the background of US interest in the island.