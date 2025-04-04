$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Rubio stated that the US did not talk about the annexation of Greenland

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

News of the World • April 4, 11:44 AM • 6690 views

The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post

The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.

News of the World • April 2, 09:37 AM • 16222 views

Denmark and the USA will hold the first negotiations after Trump's victory: the FT newspaper found out the details

The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the USA will meet in Brussels. Previously, Trump expressed intentions to control Greenland, which caused tension in relations between the countries.

News of the World • April 1, 09:13 AM • 6908 views

Greenland's Prime Minister declares aspiration for independence and partnership with Denmark

Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.

News of the World • March 31, 11:34 PM • 11115 views

"The US will not get Greenland": Prime Minister Nielsen responded to Trump

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen stated that the country determines its own future, reacting to Trump's encroachments. Most residents are against joining the United States.

Politics • March 30, 11:39 PM • 12887 views

Trump on plans to annex Greenland: we will get it 100%

Donald Trump stated that the annexation of Greenland is inevitable, possibly without military force. He added that the country is important for international security.

News of the World • March 30, 06:47 AM • 33866 views

"The Vice President's reference is incorrect": The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to US criticism of Greenland

The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.

News of the World • March 29, 12:39 PM • 20368 views

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

A poll showed that 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States. Meanwhile, less than 30% of Americans support the idea.

News of the World • March 29, 07:53 AM • 13094 views

Greenland is important for world security, military force is not needed - Vance

The US Vice President stated in Greenland that the country is important for world security. According to Vance, military force is not needed to strengthen the US position.

News of the World • March 28, 07:38 PM • 25525 views

New purpose of Vance's visit to Greenland: review of the airbase amid Trump's statements about the importance of the region for the US

US Vice President Vance visited the Pituffik space base in Greenland after Trump's statements about the importance of the region for national security. Denmark criticizes US pressure and emphasizes resistance.

News of the World • March 28, 12:06 PM • 29911 views

US Vice President Vance is going to Greenland with his wife: the visit has already been criticised there

J. D. Vance will join his wife Usha Vance in Greenland to "visit a space base" and "assess security" in the Arctic.

News of the World • March 26, 07:39 AM • 12230 views

This is friendliness, not provocation: Trump on the visit of the US delegation to Greenland

Donald Trump said that the visit of the American delegation to Greenland is friendliness, not provocation. He added that Greenland could become part of the future of the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 06:46 PM • 14281 views

Greenland criticizes US delegation visit over Trump's ambitions for the island

Greenland's Prime Minister has criticized the visit of a US delegation against the backdrop of Trump's plans to annex the island, calling it "aggressive. " He believes that the US is seeking to demonstrate power over Greenland.

News of the World • March 24, 09:06 AM • 18935 views

US delegation to visit Greenland amid talk of annexation

A US delegation led by the vice president's wife will visit Greenland to inspect a military base and participate in dog sled races. The visit comes amid Trump's statements about the possible annexation of the island.

Politics • March 24, 04:55 AM • 58299 views

Glaciers have lost a record amount of ice in the last three years - UN

The largest three-year loss of glaciers on record was recorded from 2022 to 2024. Since 1975, glaciers have lost more than 9 trillion tons of ice.

News of the World • March 22, 02:05 PM • 18522 views

Mass protests were held in Greenland against Trump's statements about the annexation of the island

The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.

News of the World • March 16, 08:27 AM • 20068 views

Danish Foreign Minister reacts to Trump's words about elections in Greenland

Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented on Trump's words about the elections in Greenland, where supporters of independence won. Trump believes that this is "good" for the US, but Denmark disagrees.

News of the World • March 14, 02:58 PM • 17485 views

Trump and Rutte's conversation about the annexation of Greenland: Denmark harshly criticized the US President and the NATO Secretary General

The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by Trump and Rutte's discussion of the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized that this would mean war between the two NATO countries.

Politics • March 14, 01:35 AM • 17364 views

"Enough already": The head of the Greenland government convenes party leaders due to Trump's statement on annexation

The acting head of the Greenland government is convening a meeting of party leaders due to Trump's words about the possible annexation of the island. He condemned the dismissive behavior of the US president and called for a strong reaction.

Politics • March 13, 11:36 PM • 19013 views

Trump on Greenland: I think its annexation will happen

US President Donald Trump has declared his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.

Politics • March 13, 05:32 PM • 45112 views

In Greenland supporters of gradual independence won the elections

In the Greenland elections, the Demokratit party, which advocates a gradual approach to independence from Denmark, won. This happened against the background of US interest in the island.

News of the World • March 12, 08:40 AM • 12627 views