Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfall
Kyiv • UNN
Dutch airline KLM has canceled 124 flights from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Monday due to winter weather. This follows hundreds of flight cancellations since Friday due to cold conditions and expectations of up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow.
Dutch airline KLM announced that winter weather forced it to cancel 124 flights scheduled for Monday to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, UNN reports, citing Reuters.
Details
The Dutch branch of Air France-KLM has already canceled hundreds of flights since Friday, as cold conditions disrupt operations at Schiphol.
The airport warned passengers of delays and cancellations as staff work to de-ice planes.
Forecasters predict up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow in parts of the Netherlands in the coming days.
