03:52 PM • 6764 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 10464 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 35287 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 23758 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 38398 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 49313 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 55755 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54734 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50344 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 64909 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
The New York Times

Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Dutch airline KLM has canceled 124 flights from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Monday due to winter weather. This follows hundreds of flight cancellations since Friday due to cold conditions and expectations of up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow.

Dutch airline KLM announced that winter weather forced it to cancel 124 flights scheduled for Monday to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The Dutch branch of Air France-KLM has already canceled hundreds of flights since Friday, as cold conditions disrupt operations at Schiphol.

The airport warned passengers of delays and cancellations as staff work to de-ice planes.

Forecasters predict up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow in parts of the Netherlands in the coming days.

Radio frequency failure paralyzes air traffic in Greece, thousands of passengers stranded04.01.26, 16:27 • 3456 views

Julia Shramko

