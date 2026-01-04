Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfall

Dutch airline KLM announced that winter weather forced it to cancel 124 flights scheduled for Monday to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The Dutch branch of Air France-KLM has already canceled hundreds of flights since Friday, as cold conditions disrupt operations at Schiphol.

The airport warned passengers of delays and cancellations as staff work to de-ice planes.

Forecasters predict up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow in parts of the Netherlands in the coming days.

