Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
12:28 PM • 13983 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
11:12 AM • 16253 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 16673 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 17722 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 33583 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 76147 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 42823 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 42690 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 58222 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
Kyiv • UNN

 • 2588 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko warned of information confusion and secret agreements in March. Ukraine faces unexpected turns and tension.

From March 9 to 15, we will have to experience the consequences of eclipses and retrograde Mercury. Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told UNN more about what awaits us.

Details

We have just experienced a very powerful astrological period - the eclipse corridor, which ended with a lunar eclipse. Such events always trigger deep processes that shape the development of situations in the world for many months to come. It was at this time that important political and military events could have been laid. What remained hidden for a long time is gradually beginning to surface

 - the astrologer believes.

At the same time, the astrologer says, the sharpest emotional wave of the eclipse is gradually receding, although the processes that were launched during this period will continue to manifest themselves in world events for a long time.

Retrograde Mercury: confusion in information

An important background this week remains retrograde Mercury. We are facing confusion in information, delays in negotiations, a return to the old, and a review of previous decisions.

Now is not the time to jump to conclusions. 

Many statements that sound very loud may later change or turn out to be only part of a more complex political game

- the astrologer believes.

At the same time, at the beginning of the week, Venus forms a harmonious aspect to Pluto. And these are diplomatic solutions, important negotiations, financial agreements, and the transformation of personal relationships. 

This aspect helps to get rid of what has already lost its relevance, the astrologer believes. 

The combination of Venus, Saturn, and Neptune can raise the topic of ideals, faith, and reality. People can change their views and priorities, get rid of illusions.

In the second half of the week, a strong and tense configuration is formed:

  • Mars + retrograde Mercury + karmic node Rahu in the sign of Pisces;
    • Rahu in astrology symbolizes the direction of human development and events that have a fateful character. This is a period when secret negotiations and agreements can be activated.

      Some processes may occur unnoticed by society, but it is now that decisions can be formed, the meaning of which will become clear later

      - astrologer Bazylenko believes.

      Astrological indicators of Ukraine

      In Ukraine's horoscope, both complex and supportive aspects are combined, Bazylenko explains.

      Positive factor: Neptune supports Saturn. This is a symbol of the people's inner strength, the astrologer says, spiritual endurance, and the ability to find support even in the most difficult times.

      Tense factor: Uranus has been continuing complex aspects to Mercury and Venus for a long time, which means tension, territorial and security issues, unexpected turns.

      However, such aspects force the country to adapt faster and find new solutions

      - the astrologer is convinced.

      Aries

      For Aries, this week is associated with internal experiences and psychological processes. There may be a desire to be alone, to rethink the events of recent times. Do not overload yourself with work. It is better to devote time to rest, health, and recovery.

      Taurus

      For Taurus, issues of communication, friends, and future plans come to the fore. Interesting meetings or conversations are possible, which will help you look at your goals differently. A good time for new ideas, but it is better not to rush into important decisions yet.

      Gemini

      For Geminis, the focus will be on work, career, and responsibility. New tasks or situations may arise that require a serious approach. Try not to get nervous over trifles and do not rush to conclusions.

      Cancer

      For Cancers, a period of new thoughts and re-evaluation of life values opens up. You may look at your plans, studies, or travels differently. A good time for expanding horizons, reading, and spiritual development.

      Leo

      For Leos, this week may activate issues of finance, shared resources, or important agreements. Try to be careful with money and do not make hasty decisions. This is a good time for analysis and planning.

      Virgo

      For Virgos, this week can be emotionally important, as attention will be focused on partnerships. Topics of trust, mutual understanding, and joint plans may arise. It is important to remain calm and avoid conflicts.

      Libra

      Libras should pay attention to work issues, health, and daily affairs. Perhaps it's time to put your schedule in order or review your habits. Small changes in your daily routine can bring great results.

      Scorpio

      For Scorpios, the week can bring more creativity, romance, or a desire to do what brings joy. A good time for hobbies, creativity, and communication with loved ones.

      Sagittarius

      Sagittarians should pay more attention to family, home, and personal space. Perhaps you will want to spend more time with relatives or do household chores. This is a good time for inner stability.

      Capricorn

      For Capricorns, the topic of communication, news, and information is activated. Important conversations or new ideas may arise. Try to pay attention to details and do not rush to conclusions.

      Aquarius

      For Aquarians, financial issues may be in the spotlight. This is a good time to analyze expenses, plan a budget, and look for new income opportunities. Try to act carefully and do not take risks.

      Pisces

      For Pisces, this period is especially important, as the Sun is now in your sign. This is a time when many events may concern personal decisions, your mood, and plans for the future. The main thing is to listen to your intuition and not rush into serious decisions.

      Alla Kiosak

