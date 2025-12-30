Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko presented a forecast for all signs of the Eastern calendar for 2026, which will be under the patronage of the Red Fire Horse.
Rat
Years of birth: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008
2026 opens up new opportunities and unexpected turns for you, which can contribute to growth and renewal. This is a time when you will be able to quickly adapt and find benefits even in changing circumstances.
Advice for the year: be flexible, act calmly and strategically - this way you will catch your luck.
Ox
Years of birth: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009
The Year of the Horse will teach you not haste, but wisdom. Where others will run, you will be able to win thanks to endurance and well-thought-out steps.
Advice for the year: plan, do not force events, and your efforts will yield stable results.
Tiger
Years of birth: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010
For you, this year is very strong. The energy of the Horse enhances your charisma, courage, and desire to move forward.
Advice for the year: use this impulse for career growth and self-expression, but maintain emotional stability.
Rabbit (Cat)
Years of birth: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011
The Year of the Horse will help you better hear yourself, your needs, and your true desires. This is a time of self-discovery and self-care.
Advice for the year: create a supportive space around you, choose calm and gentle strength.
Dragon
Years of birth: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
The Year of the Fire Horse opens up wide horizons for you. You can make a bright statement about yourself and strengthen your influence.
Advice for the year: act boldly, but with a reasonable plan, and then luck will be on your side.
Snake
Years of birth: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
For you, the year will be dynamic and full of events. Quick decisions and new opportunities will help change your life for the better.
Advice for the year: trust your wisdom, act strategically and with a cool head.
Horse
Years of birth: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
This is your year!
The Fire Horse will enhance your energy, confidence, and desire to achieve goals. You can make a big leap forward.
Advice for the year: boldly express yourself, but maintain inner balance, and success will be near.
Goat (Sheep)
Years of birth: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
2026 will help you better understand yourself and your true values. Through gentleness and intuition, you will be able to find the right solutions.
Advice for the year: don't rush, trust your inner feelings, and gradually move towards your goal.
Monkey
Years of birth: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
Next year will give you a chance to show your quick wit, initiative, and talent for finding unconventional solutions.
Advice for the year: act flexibly, use your abilities - this will bring benefits and development.
Rooster
Years of birth: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
The year will teach you patience and systematicity. Step by step, you will be able to put things in order and achieve what you want.
Advice for the year: plan ahead and stay calm - the result will not be long in coming.
Dog
Years of birth: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
For you, this is a year of inner stability and strengthening of important connections.
Advice for the year: rely on loved ones and your own values - they will become your support.
Boar (Pig)
Years of birth: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
2026 will bring new acquaintances, ideas, and opportunities.
Advice for the year: be open to new things, but choose consciously, and the year will bring pleasant surprises.
