Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
03:00 PM • 892 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 4576 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 9662 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 10330 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 11877 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 15103 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 21473 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18870 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23392 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23867 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.2m/s
74%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiersDecember 30, 07:03 AM • 4108 views
Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in BelarusVideoDecember 30, 08:15 AM • 3690 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 19468 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 16132 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 3628 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 16136 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 19472 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 21484 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 49407 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 49421 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
France
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 16 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 3630 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 26552 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 39726 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 47497 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Series
The Diplomat
FIFA (video game series)

Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko presented a forecast for all signs of the Eastern calendar for 2026, which will be under the patronage of the Red Fire Horse.

Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs

Forecast for all years of the Eastern calendar for 2026 - the Year of the Red Fire Horse. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what the Eastern horoscope portends.

Rat

Years of birth: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

2026 opens up new opportunities and unexpected turns for you, which can contribute to growth and renewal. This is a time when you will be able to quickly adapt and find benefits even in changing circumstances.

Advice for the year: be flexible, act calmly and strategically - this way you will catch your luck.

Ox

Years of birth: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

The Year of the Horse will teach you not haste, but wisdom. Where others will run, you will be able to win thanks to endurance and well-thought-out steps.

Advice for the year: plan, do not force events, and your efforts will yield stable results.

Tiger

Years of birth: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

For you, this year is very strong. The energy of the Horse enhances your charisma, courage, and desire to move forward.

Advice for the year: use this impulse for career growth and self-expression, but maintain emotional stability.

Rabbit (Cat)

Years of birth: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

The Year of the Horse will help you better hear yourself, your needs, and your true desires. This is a time of self-discovery and self-care.

Advice for the year: create a supportive space around you, choose calm and gentle strength.

Dragon

Years of birth: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

The Year of the Fire Horse opens up wide horizons for you. You can make a bright statement about yourself and strengthen your influence.

Advice for the year: act boldly, but with a reasonable plan, and then luck will be on your side.

Snake

Years of birth: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

For you, the year will be dynamic and full of events. Quick decisions and new opportunities will help change your life for the better.

Advice for the year: trust your wisdom, act strategically and with a cool head.

Horse

Years of birth: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

This is your year!

The Fire Horse will enhance your energy, confidence, and desire to achieve goals. You can make a big leap forward.

Advice for the year: boldly express yourself, but maintain inner balance, and success will be near.

Goat (Sheep)

Years of birth: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

2026 will help you better understand yourself and your true values. Through gentleness and intuition, you will be able to find the right solutions.

Advice for the year: don't rush, trust your inner feelings, and gradually move towards your goal.

Monkey

Years of birth: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Next year will give you a chance to show your quick wit, initiative, and talent for finding unconventional solutions.

Advice for the year: act flexibly, use your abilities - this will bring benefits and development.

Rooster

Years of birth: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

The year will teach you patience and systematicity. Step by step, you will be able to put things in order and achieve what you want.

Advice for the year: plan ahead and stay calm - the result will not be long in coming.

Dog

Years of birth: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

For you, this is a year of inner stability and strengthening of important connections.

Advice for the year: rely on loved ones and your own values - they will become your support.

Boar (Pig)

Years of birth: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

2026 will bring new acquaintances, ideas, and opportunities.

Advice for the year: be open to new things, but choose consciously, and the year will bring pleasant surprises.

Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities29.12.25, 20:57 • 30685 views

 

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyUNN Lite
Horoscope