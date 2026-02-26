US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios

US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, stated at a private meeting that any deal with Iran must indefinitely restrict Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed American official and two other sources familiar with the matter, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Trump and other critics of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, concluded by the Barack Obama administration, considered the "sunset clause" one of its main shortcomings.

We start with the Iranians, based on the premise that they have no sunset clauses in the agreement. Regardless of whether we reach an agreement or not, our premise is: you must behave properly for the rest of your life - sources quote Witkoff.

He also noted that currently, US-Iran negotiations are focused on nuclear issues, but even if an agreement is reached, the Trump administration would like to hold additional talks on Iran's missile program and support for proxy militias.

According to Witkoff, at this stage, the US would like other countries in the region to join the negotiations. At the same time, during the current negotiations, key issues are Iran's ability to enrich uranium and the fate of the country's existing enriched uranium stockpiles.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran is resuming its nuclear program after US strikes. This strengthens assumptions about preparations for new military strikes.

US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Geneva with Oman's mediation on February 26