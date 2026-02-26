US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM • 9550 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 17098 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 18070 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 17085 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 16053 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 14730 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 27606 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18376 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17687 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34636 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 27607 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 34637 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 55724 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 65243 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that any deal with Iran must indefinitely restrict Tehran's nuclear program. This underscores the Trump administration's position on the Iranian nuclear deal.

US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios

US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, stated at a private meeting that any deal with Iran must indefinitely restrict Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed American official and two other sources familiar with the matter, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Trump and other critics of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, concluded by the Barack Obama administration, considered the "sunset clause" one of its main shortcomings.

We start with the Iranians, based on the premise that they have no sunset clauses in the agreement. Regardless of whether we reach an agreement or not, our premise is: you must behave properly for the rest of your life

- sources quote Witkoff.

He also noted that currently, US-Iran negotiations are focused on nuclear issues, but even if an agreement is reached, the Trump administration would like to hold additional talks on Iran's missile program and support for proxy militias.

According to Witkoff, at this stage, the US would like other countries in the region to join the negotiations. At the same time, during the current negotiations, key issues are Iran's ability to enrich uranium and the fate of the country's existing enriched uranium stockpiles.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran is resuming its nuclear program after US strikes. This strengthens assumptions about preparations for new military strikes.

US and Iran to resume nuclear talks in Geneva with Oman's mediation on February 26

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Nuclear weapons
United States
Iran