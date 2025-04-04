Kaya Kallas

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9260 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 16735 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57267 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201010 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115878 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379884 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303140 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212670 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243644 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254804 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

"White Paper" on EU defense is in line with NATO goals - Kallas

The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.

News of the World • April 4, 09:58 AM • 5288 views

Kallas stated that the EU should strengthen its own defense industry because it buys too much from the US

EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated the need to strengthen Europe's defense industry and diversify arms purchases. The EU must produce ammunition independently and buy it from various allies.

Politics • April 3, 01:12 PM • 7040 views

Kallas: providing Ukraine with 2 million shells this year is an EU priority, plans were clarified today

EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.

War • April 3, 12:50 PM • 9410 views

"We already have over 50%": Kallas announced progress with aid to Ukraine amid the initiative for 2 million shells

At the meeting of EU defense ministers, they will discuss how to provide assistance to Ukraine faster and strengthen their own defense. Zelenskyy requested €5 billion for 2 million shells.

War • April 3, 10:13 AM • 10093 views

5 billion euros for shells: EU ministers in Warsaw will discuss Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine

In Warsaw, EU defense ministers will discuss Kai Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine. In particular, it concerns the allocation of 5 billion euros for artillery shells.

War • March 31, 01:48 PM • 30352 views

A new government has been formed in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime

President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.

Politics • March 30, 12:17 AM • 16225 views

French regulator orders Eutelsat to stop broadcasting two Russian channels

French telecommunications regulator Arcom has ordered Eutelsat to stop broadcasting STS and Channel 5 due to EU sanctions. Pressure is mounting on the company to stop broadcasting other Russian channels.

News of the World • March 21, 11:50 AM • 15826 views

France and Italy are delaying the EU's allocation of €5 billion for ammunition to Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU's efforts to provide Ukraine with €5 billion for ammunition are being delayed by France and Italy. They do not want to publicize large figures and are asking for more details on the plan.

War • March 21, 11:00 AM • 139780 views

EU is looking for ways to increase support for Ukraine in addition to the promised 15 billion euros - Costa

The EU is exploring additional ways to support Ukraine, in addition to the already planned aid for 2025 and the 15 billion euros promised by member states. Zelenskyy called for the allocation of 5 billion euros for shells.

Politics • March 21, 06:19 AM • 12862 views

Zelenskyy called on the EU to make it impossible for one member country to block decisions

The President of Ukraine stated that the EU should create mechanisms to prevent decisions from being blocked by one member country. This applies, in particular, to the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Politics • March 20, 02:32 PM • 11550 views

Italy, France and Slovakia are asking for a softer version of Kallas' proposal on aid to Ukraine - Politico

Italy, France and Slovakia are advocating for a softer version of Kaja Kallas' proposal for military aid to Ukraine. They insist on a voluntary basis of support, which raises disputes about funding.

Politics • March 20, 12:07 PM • 15062 views

Kallas: EU is currently working on a €5 billion plan for ammunition for Ukraine

The EU's head of diplomacy has called for swift action. A plan to allocate €5 billion for ammunition for Ukraine is being considered as an urgent need.

War • March 20, 10:59 AM • 15885 views

At the EU summit, they expect to hear from Zelenskyy "his feeling" of the conversation with Trump - Kallas

At the EU summit, they expect to hear from Zelenskyy about his conversation with Trump. They will also discuss what else can be done for Ukraine and their own defense.

Politics • March 20, 10:27 AM • 7762 views

Seven EU countries support funding for Radio Free Europe after US aid cuts - Politico

A number of EU countries, including Germany and the Baltic States, have advocated funding for Radio Free Europe amid decreasing support from the US. The Czech Republic initiated this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Politics • March 18, 12:45 PM • 7418 views

UK and EU advance talks on seizing of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.

War • March 18, 06:52 AM • 21123 views

EU discussed the risks in negotiations with Russia with the US, but Russia is not sitting down at the negotiating table - Kallas

EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated that the EU discussed possible risks in negotiations with Russia with the US. There are currently no negotiations, as Russia does not want to sit down at the negotiating table.

War • March 17, 02:06 PM • 18919 views

EU is discussing the details of a new €40 billion aid package for Ukraine, and some more work has been done in this direction - Kallas

There is broad political support in the European Union for the initiative regarding new aid for Ukraine. Details are being discussed and work is ongoing in this direction.

War • March 17, 01:49 PM • 193334 views

Berlin does not expect a quick agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine

The German government said that Russia is so far restrained regarding a 30-day ceasefire. The issue of Ukraine will be considered at the EU summit in the coming days.

War • March 17, 11:33 AM • 67726 views

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. He proposed using more frequent aid packages for various sectors.

War • March 17, 09:49 AM • 70614 views

EU prepares "White Paper" on defense investments to deter Russia and support Ukraine - Politico

The EU plans to develop the defense industry by reducing US support. The priority is to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.

War • March 14, 06:32 AM • 46868 views

Scholz commented on the idea of a truce between Ukraine and Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, calling it an important step towards a just peace. Kaya Kallas welcomed the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.

Politics • March 12, 09:32 AM • 40496 views

Kallas after negotiations in Jeddah: The EU is ready to play its role in achieving a just peace

Kaja Kallas welcomed the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah. The EU is ready to play its role in achieving a just and lasting peace.

Politics • March 12, 07:54 AM • 18061 views

The world is facing a dangerous replacement of international law with the law of force - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke at the UN Security Council about the violation of international law and its replacement with the 'law of force'. She reaffirmed support for Ukraine and called on Russia to end the war.

Politics • March 11, 05:26 PM • 21327 views

"Putin shows that he is not interested in peace": Kallas urged the EU to increase military support for Ukraine after the massive attack by the Russian Federation

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, reacted to the massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

War • March 8, 10:08 AM • 20309 views

The Euro Council will meet for the next session on military support for Ukraine on March 21 - Stefanishyna

The European Council will hold a meeting on March 21 to reach a consensus on a new financial aid package for Ukraine.

Economy • March 7, 01:23 PM • 12852 views

Kallas hopes for the EU to reach a political agreement on increasing military aid to Ukraine

Kaja Kallas expects a political agreement to be reached on providing Ukraine with 1. 5 million shells and other military equipment. The support plan could be implemented even without Hungary's consent.

War • March 6, 01:11 PM • 16024 views

EU has not yet been able to agree on the amount of military aid to Ukraine for this year ahead of the summit - Reuters

EU member states have not reached an agreement on the proposal to determine a specific amount of military aid to Ukraine for 2024. The European Commission proposes to mobilize up to 800 billion euros for European defense.

War • March 6, 08:37 AM • 17311 views

European leaders are ready to negotiate for peace in Ukraine with active role of the United States - media

At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.

War • March 3, 09:37 AM • 34900 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that a new leader of the free world is needed after the skirmish between Zelensky and Trump in the White House.

Politics • February 28, 08:49 PM • 47751 views

Rubio-Callas meeting canceled 'abruptly' due to rising transatlantic tensions

The planned meeting between EU High Representative Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio was canceled due to “scheduling issues. ” The cancellation comes amid rising tensions between the US and EU over migration and freedom of speech.

News of the World • February 27, 03:53 AM • 106873 views