Kaya Kallas

The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.
EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated the need to strengthen Europe's defense industry and diversify arms purchases. The EU must produce ammunition independently and buy it from various allies.
EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.
At the meeting of EU defense ministers, they will discuss how to provide assistance to Ukraine faster and strengthen their own defense. Zelenskyy requested €5 billion for 2 million shells.
In Warsaw, EU defense ministers will discuss Kai Kallas' initiative to strengthen support for Ukraine. In particular, it concerns the allocation of 5 billion euros for artillery shells.
President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.
French telecommunications regulator Arcom has ordered Eutelsat to stop broadcasting STS and Channel 5 due to EU sanctions. Pressure is mounting on the company to stop broadcasting other Russian channels.
EU's efforts to provide Ukraine with €5 billion for ammunition are being delayed by France and Italy. They do not want to publicize large figures and are asking for more details on the plan.
The EU is exploring additional ways to support Ukraine, in addition to the already planned aid for 2025 and the 15 billion euros promised by member states. Zelenskyy called for the allocation of 5 billion euros for shells.
The President of Ukraine stated that the EU should create mechanisms to prevent decisions from being blocked by one member country. This applies, in particular, to the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
Italy, France and Slovakia are advocating for a softer version of Kaja Kallas' proposal for military aid to Ukraine. They insist on a voluntary basis of support, which raises disputes about funding.
The EU's head of diplomacy has called for swift action. A plan to allocate €5 billion for ammunition for Ukraine is being considered as an urgent need.
At the EU summit, they expect to hear from Zelenskyy about his conversation with Trump. They will also discuss what else can be done for Ukraine and their own defense.
A number of EU countries, including Germany and the Baltic States, have advocated funding for Radio Free Europe amid decreasing support from the US. The Czech Republic initiated this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.
EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated that the EU discussed possible risks in negotiations with Russia with the US. There are currently no negotiations, as Russia does not want to sit down at the negotiating table.
There is broad political support in the European Union for the initiative regarding new aid for Ukraine. Details are being discussed and work is ongoing in this direction.
The German government said that Russia is so far restrained regarding a 30-day ceasefire. The issue of Ukraine will be considered at the EU summit in the coming days.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. He proposed using more frequent aid packages for various sectors.
The EU plans to develop the defense industry by reducing US support. The priority is to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, calling it an important step towards a just peace. Kaya Kallas welcomed the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah.
Kaja Kallas welcomed the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah. The EU is ready to play its role in achieving a just and lasting peace.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke at the UN Security Council about the violation of international law and its replacement with the 'law of force'. She reaffirmed support for Ukraine and called on Russia to end the war.
The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, reacted to the massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The European Council will hold a meeting on March 21 to reach a consensus on a new financial aid package for Ukraine.
Kaja Kallas expects a political agreement to be reached on providing Ukraine with 1. 5 million shells and other military equipment. The support plan could be implemented even without Hungary's consent.
EU member states have not reached an agreement on the proposal to determine a specific amount of military aid to Ukraine for 2024. The European Commission proposes to mobilize up to 800 billion euros for European defense.
At the summit in London, European leaders discussed steps toward peace in Ukraine, but emphasized the need for active U. S. involvement. The UK, Italy, and other EU countries expressed their willingness to cooperate, but some leaders remain cautious.
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that a new leader of the free world is needed after the skirmish between Zelensky and Trump in the White House.
The planned meeting between EU High Representative Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio was canceled due to “scheduling issues. ” The cancellation comes amid rising tensions between the US and EU over migration and freedom of speech.