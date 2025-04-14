EU candidate countries should not participate in the May 9 events in Moscow - Kallas

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaya Kallas stated that candidate countries for EU membership should not participate in any events in Moscow on May 9, and instead called on European leaders to visit Ukraine more often to demonstrate solidarity. She stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

We have made it clear that we do not want any candidate country to participate in these events on May 9 in Moscow. So it was very clear - Kallas noted.

At the same time, she stressed that it is important not only to refuse to participate in Russian events, but also to actively support Ukraine.

When it comes to visiting Kyiv, of course, I urge not only EU member states, but also representatives of institutions to visit Kyiv and Ukraine as much as possible to show our solidarity and our willingness to be with Ukraine. So, of course, we are always looking for opportunities to visit Ukraine - she explained.

Recall

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže reported that the European Union has called on candidate countries for accession to the bloc to refrain from participating in events until May 9 in Russia, including the military parade in Moscow. She also stressed that supporting Ukraine remains one of the EU's key priorities.