Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14468 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12707 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18201 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27701 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59554 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56548 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33257 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59437 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106431 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164999 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

EU candidate countries should not participate in the May 9 events in Moscow - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10184 views

Kaja Kallas called on EU candidate countries not to participate in the May 9 events in Moscow. She also called on EU leaders to visit Ukraine more often for support.

EU candidate countries should not participate in the May 9 events in Moscow - Kallas

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaya Kallas stated that candidate countries for EU membership should not participate in any events in Moscow on May 9, and instead called on European leaders to visit Ukraine more often to demonstrate solidarity. She stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

We have made it clear that we do not want any candidate country to participate in these events on May 9 in Moscow. So it was very clear

- Kallas noted.

At the same time, she stressed that it is important not only to refuse to participate in Russian events, but also to actively support Ukraine.

When it comes to visiting Kyiv, of course, I urge not only EU member states, but also representatives of institutions to visit Kyiv and Ukraine as much as possible to show our solidarity and our willingness to be with Ukraine. So, of course, we are always looking for opportunities to visit Ukraine

- she explained.

Recall

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže reported that the European Union has called on candidate countries for accession to the bloc to refrain from participating in events until May 9 in Russia, including the military parade in Moscow. She also stressed that supporting Ukraine remains one of the EU's key priorities.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Latvia
European Union
Ukraine
