Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10195 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39841 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42434 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76401 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30659 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85848 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68553 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152909 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88805 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90761 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51234 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76419 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85861 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152920 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107247 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14413 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15205 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29547 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28620 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40827 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14071 views

Jennifer Lopez will star in Netflix's adaptation of the thriller "The Last Mrs. Parrish." The film tells the story of a con artist who tries to destroy a wealthy family.

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

American actress Jennifer Lopez will play the main role in the film adaptation of the book "The Last Mrs. Parrish" directed by Robert Zemeckis, which will be filmed by Netflix. This was reported by UNN with reference to IndieWire.

Details

The 2017 bestseller "The Last Mrs. Parrish" sold over a million copies. The thriller in the style of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" tells the story of a woman and con artist named Amber who plans to befriend a socialite named Daphne and her family. At the same time, Amber seeks to destroy this family, including seducing Daphne's husband. At the same time, the main character tries to hide the skeletons of her own past.

Ukrainian director's film “Time Tape” will compete for the main award at Berlinale21.01.25, 16:27 • 27232 views

Currently, the project is in the development stage with a screenplay by Andrea Berloff ("Straight Outta Compton", "Mother") and John Gatins ("Flight" by Zemeckis, as well as "Kong: Skull Island"). No additional casting has been announced.

Netflix acquired the rights to "The Last Mrs. Parrish" back in 2021 and at the same time commissioned Lisa Rubin, the author of the series "Gypsy", which was released on the streaming service in 2017, to write the script.

Recently, Lopez starred in the film "Kiss of the Spider Woman", which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and will be released later this year by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate. The film is a musical adaptation of a theatrical production based on the original book, which was first screened in the 80s and brought William Hurt an Oscar. Last year, she starred in the sports drama "Unstoppable."

Addition

Jennifer Lopez announced on social media that the film in which she starred, "Unstoppable", became the most popular film on Amazon Prime. However, the star did not mention her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, who was the co-producer of the film.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

UNN Lite
Netflix
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15