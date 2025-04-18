Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

American actress Jennifer Lopez will play the main role in the film adaptation of the book "The Last Mrs. Parrish" directed by Robert Zemeckis, which will be filmed by Netflix. This was reported by UNN with reference to IndieWire.

Details

The 2017 bestseller "The Last Mrs. Parrish" sold over a million copies. The thriller in the style of "The Talented Mr. Ripley" tells the story of a woman and con artist named Amber who plans to befriend a socialite named Daphne and her family. At the same time, Amber seeks to destroy this family, including seducing Daphne's husband. At the same time, the main character tries to hide the skeletons of her own past.

Ukrainian director's film “Time Tape” will compete for the main award at Berlinale

Currently, the project is in the development stage with a screenplay by Andrea Berloff ("Straight Outta Compton", "Mother") and John Gatins ("Flight" by Zemeckis, as well as "Kong: Skull Island"). No additional casting has been announced.

Netflix acquired the rights to "The Last Mrs. Parrish" back in 2021 and at the same time commissioned Lisa Rubin, the author of the series "Gypsy", which was released on the streaming service in 2017, to write the script.

Recently, Lopez starred in the film "Kiss of the Spider Woman", which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and will be released later this year by Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate. The film is a musical adaptation of a theatrical production based on the original book, which was first screened in the 80s and brought William Hurt an Oscar. Last year, she starred in the sports drama "Unstoppable."

Addition

Jennifer Lopez announced on social media that the film in which she starred, "Unstoppable", became the most popular film on Amazon Prime. However, the star did not mention her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck, who was the co-producer of the film.