Ukrainian director's film “Time Tape” will compete for the main award at Berlinale

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120218 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112000 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120001 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121684 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150341 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149024 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113669 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117071 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105118 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132662 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108960 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106535 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 120218 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 150341 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178733 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168222 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106535 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 132662 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128124 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145855 views
Ukrainian director's film “Time Tape” will compete for the main award at Berlinale

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27007 views

The 75th Berlinale has announced the list of 18 films participating in the main competition, including a Ukrainian documentary about education during the war. The festival will be held under the leadership of its new director, Tricia Tuttle.

The 75th Berlin Film Festival has presented the list of participants in the main competition, and among them is the Ukrainian film "Time Tape" by Kateryna Hornostai. Variety writes about it, UNN reports. 

"The Time Tape is a documentary about teachers and students who, despite the war, continue to study and teach, including in the de-occupied and frontline territories. Without voice-overs or interviews, the film conveys the reality of the struggle for education, identity, and survival in conditions of constant danger.

The film shows the life of Ukrainian schools from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia to Kyiv, Bucha and other towns and villages. The film's protagonists are not only teachers working in difficult conditions, but also those who are now defending the country, like Borys Khovriak, a teacher who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is known about 75th Berlin Film Festival

The festival will be held under the leadership of a new director, Tricia Tuttle, who aims to make the program more open to the audience and to maintain the political intensity that has always characterized the Berlinale.

"We do not shy away from politics, because it is part of the festival's identity. However, we also want the audience's attention to be focused on the versatility of cinema," said Tuttle during the program presentation.

This year's competition features 18 films from 26 countries, including eight by women directors. The program combines debuts, works by established masters and films that explore deep social and personal themes. For the first time, the Berlinale will also present a new section featuring 14 debut films, 12 of which will be world premieres.

Main competition program

The competition opens with Blue Moon by Richard Linklater (USA/Ireland), a story about the last days of composer Lorenz Hart. The film stars Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale.

Another contender is Dreams by Michel Franco (Mexico). The plot centers on a young Mexican dancer Fernando, who dreams of success in the United States. His role was performed by Isaac Hernandez, and his partner was played by Jessica Chastain.

Other works include Hot Milk by British screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who makes her debut as a director. The film stars Emma Mackie and Fiona Shaw.

The black comedy film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You by Mary Bronstein (USA) attracts attention with its unusual cast: Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky and Conan O'Brien.

China is represented at the festival by two films: "Vivian Ku's Girls on Wire, a drama about women's strength and freedom, and Huo Meng's Living the Land, which tells the story of the human connection with nature.

Among the European films, it is worth highlighting La Cache by Lionel Baer (Switzerland/France), a family drama, and Mother's Baby by Austrian director Johanna Moder.

The program also includes: "The Ice Tower" by Lucille Hadjihalilovic (France/Germany), ‘Reflet dans un diamant mort’ by Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani (Belgium/France), and ‘Was Marielle weiß’ by Frederik Hambalek (Germany).

Ukraine is represented at the festival by The Time Ribbon, which competes with such award-winning works as Continental '25 by Radu Jude (Romania) and Drømmer by Dag Johan Haugerud (Norway).

In addition to the competition program, the Berlinale presents special screenings, including James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, where Timothy Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan, and documentaries on political and social issues.

Recall

Actress Jennifer Lopez noted on social media that the movie in which she played the lead role,  Unstoppable, became the most popular movie on Amazon Prime. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Culture
amazon-primeAmazon Prime
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

