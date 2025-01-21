Ukrainian director's film “Time Tape” will compete for the main award at Berlinale

The 75th Berlin Film Festival has presented the list of participants in the main competition, and among them is the Ukrainian film "Time Tape" by Kateryna Hornostai. Variety writes about it, UNN reports.

"The Time Tape is a documentary about teachers and students who, despite the war, continue to study and teach, including in the de-occupied and frontline territories. Without voice-overs or interviews, the film conveys the reality of the struggle for education, identity, and survival in conditions of constant danger.

The film shows the life of Ukrainian schools from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia to Kyiv, Bucha and other towns and villages. The film's protagonists are not only teachers working in difficult conditions, but also those who are now defending the country, like Borys Khovriak, a teacher who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is known about 75th Berlin Film Festival

The festival will be held under the leadership of a new director, Tricia Tuttle, who aims to make the program more open to the audience and to maintain the political intensity that has always characterized the Berlinale.

"We do not shy away from politics, because it is part of the festival's identity. However, we also want the audience's attention to be focused on the versatility of cinema," said Tuttle during the program presentation.

This year's competition features 18 films from 26 countries, including eight by women directors. The program combines debuts, works by established masters and films that explore deep social and personal themes. For the first time, the Berlinale will also present a new section featuring 14 debut films, 12 of which will be world premieres.

Main competition program

The competition opens with Blue Moon by Richard Linklater (USA/Ireland), a story about the last days of composer Lorenz Hart. The film stars Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale.

Another contender is Dreams by Michel Franco (Mexico). The plot centers on a young Mexican dancer Fernando, who dreams of success in the United States. His role was performed by Isaac Hernandez, and his partner was played by Jessica Chastain.

Other works include Hot Milk by British screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who makes her debut as a director. The film stars Emma Mackie and Fiona Shaw.

The black comedy film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You by Mary Bronstein (USA) attracts attention with its unusual cast: Rose Byrne, A$AP Rocky and Conan O'Brien.

China is represented at the festival by two films: "Vivian Ku's Girls on Wire, a drama about women's strength and freedom, and Huo Meng's Living the Land, which tells the story of the human connection with nature.

Among the European films, it is worth highlighting La Cache by Lionel Baer (Switzerland/France), a family drama, and Mother's Baby by Austrian director Johanna Moder.

The program also includes: "The Ice Tower" by Lucille Hadjihalilovic (France/Germany), ‘Reflet dans un diamant mort’ by Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani (Belgium/France), and ‘Was Marielle weiß’ by Frederik Hambalek (Germany).

Ukraine is represented at the festival by The Time Ribbon, which competes with such award-winning works as Continental '25 by Radu Jude (Romania) and Drømmer by Dag Johan Haugerud (Norway).

In addition to the competition program, the Berlinale presents special screenings, including James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, where Timothy Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan, and documentaries on political and social issues.

