The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
Errol Musk stated his admiration for Vladimir Putin, considering him calm and logical. Elon Musk called the war in Ukraine the "biggest corruption machine".
Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.
Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will soon be leaving his position as head of the Department of Government Performance. The reason is disappointment in his unpredictability.
Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.
Company X has appealed to the court to protect users from law enforcement requests for personal data. Musk emphasized that platforms should not help governments.
Democrat Cory Booker accused Trump of undermining democracy and criticized the reduction of the federal government. His 25-hour speech broke the record of 1957.
The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.
The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, wounding three people, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.
Elon Musk, curator of the US Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for negotiations. It was discussed how the CIA can become more efficient without compromising national security.
Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days. Trump praised Musk's contribution, but acknowledged that the agency would soon cease to exist.
17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.
American billionaire Elon Musk has expressed support for French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from participating in elections. Musk accused the radical left of abusing the judicial system.
The Trump administration has fired between 200 and 300 U. S. Institute of Peace employees. This happened after the appointment of Elon Musk's representative as president of the Institute.
The mayor of Dnipro called for a photo of the destroyed Tesla car to be sent to Elon Musk, hinting at his support for Russia. In Dnipro, there are already 25 victims of the attack, 9 in the hospital.
A US appeals court has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut staff at USAID. The administration plans to shut down the agency's independent operations by September.
Elon Musk sold the social network X to xAI for $45 billion. The deal values X at $33 billion, less than Musk paid in 2022.
Elon Musk asked the CEO of Reddit to remove posts criticizing DOGE employees. After that, the section about DOGE employees was removed, and the subreddit was blocked.
Elon Musk praised the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he has been running since 2025, calling it the biggest revolution since the primitive people. According to him, this helped save the United States.
Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.
Court obliges Trump administration to preserve messages in Signal after leak of information about strike on Houthis. Human rights activists demand investigation into possible violations.
American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.
The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.
Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.
Elon Musk is investigating how The Atlantic journalist got into a Signal chat with senior officials. The incident has sparked heated debate in the White House and an investigation.
Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.
Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.