We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14095 views

06:32 PM • 24937 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62692 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210509 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389258 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308860 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213415 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244050 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129132 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210516 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389266 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253055 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308866 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1814 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12533 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43292 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71326 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56773 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Elon Musk

The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 01:47 PM • 9604 views

EU prepares large fines against Elon Musk's X - NYT

The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.

News of the World • April 4, 12:40 PM • 9016 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

Errol Musk stated his admiration for Vladimir Putin, considering him calm and logical. Elon Musk called the war in Ukraine the "biggest corruption machine".

Politics • April 3, 07:15 PM • 13580 views

Will they compete with Starlink? The launch date of Amazon's first Kuiper satellites has been announced

Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.

News of the World • April 3, 01:22 PM • 9986 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Donald Trump has announced that Elon Musk will soon be leaving his position as head of the Department of Government Performance. The reason is disappointment in his unpredictability.

Politics • April 2, 05:00 PM • 109233 views

Despite Ilon Musk's million-dollar spending spree: Democrat-backed judge wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.

News of the World • April 2, 10:00 AM • 16106 views

Musk defends X users' personal data in the US Supreme Court

Company X has appealed to the court to protect users from law enforcement requests for personal data. Musk emphasized that platforms should not help governments.

News of the World • April 2, 08:17 AM • 9517 views

Senator Cory Booker spoke out against Donald Trump's policies for over 25 hours

Democrat Cory Booker accused Trump of undermining democracy and criticized the reduction of the federal government. His 25-hour speech broke the record of 1957.

News of the World • April 2, 07:09 AM • 5789 views

Charles University leaves X due to changes in social media policy

The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.

News of the World • April 2, 04:13 AM • 12382 views

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.

Economy • April 1, 06:30 PM • 14492 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32377 views

The occupiers launched dozens of attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: a 14-year-old boy is among the victims

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, wounding three people, including a 14-year-old boy. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.

War • April 1, 04:13 PM • 40351 views

Elon Musk visited the CIA: what was discussed

Elon Musk, curator of the US Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for negotiations. It was discussed how the CIA can become more efficient without compromising national security.

News of the World • April 1, 07:24 AM • 17403 views

Trump announced the end of the work of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to limited cooperation with Musk

Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days. Trump praised Musk's contribution, but acknowledged that the agency would soon cease to exist.

News of the World • April 1, 04:55 AM • 20658 views

Fire in Rome: 17 Tesla electric vehicles burned

17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.

News of the World • March 31, 09:07 PM • 7984 views

"Abusing the justice system": Musk supported Le Pen after her imprisonment and ban from running for office

American billionaire Elon Musk has expressed support for French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, who was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from participating in elections. Musk accused the radical left of abusing the judicial system.

Politics • March 31, 07:54 PM • 8728 views

WP: Trump administration fired hundreds of U.S. Institute of Peace employees

The Trump administration has fired between 200 and 300 U. S. Institute of Peace employees. This happened after the appointment of Elon Musk's representative as president of the Institute.

News of the World • March 30, 04:50 AM • 27344 views

Pass this photo to Musk: the mayor of Dnipro showed the Tesla car destroyed after the Russian attack

The mayor of Dnipro called for a photo of the destroyed Tesla car to be sent to Elon Musk, hinting at his support for Russia. In Dnipro, there are already 25 victims of the attack, 9 in the hospital.

War • March 29, 07:57 PM • 27681 views

A US court has allowed Musk's DOGE to continue cuts in USAID

A US appeals court has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut staff at USAID. The administration plans to shut down the agency's independent operations by September.

News of the World • March 29, 08:19 AM • 13248 views

Elon Musk sold the social network X to his company xAI for $33 billion

Elon Musk sold the social network X to xAI for $45 billion. The deal values X at $33 billion, less than Musk paid in 2022.

News of the World • March 29, 12:07 AM • 32343 views

Elon Musk demands that Steve Huffman from Reddit remove criticism of DOGE employees

Elon Musk asked the CEO of Reddit to remove posts criticizing DOGE employees. After that, the section about DOGE employees was removed, and the subreddit was blocked.

Technologies • March 28, 12:48 PM • 23679 views

"This is the biggest revolution": Elon Musk praised the work of the DOGE team

Elon Musk praised the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he has been running since 2025, calling it the biggest revolution since the primitive people. According to him, this helped save the United States.

News of the World • March 28, 11:18 AM • 30021 views

Elon Musk will not be affected by the 25% car duty: Tesla is less dependent on imports

Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.

News of the World • March 28, 10:01 AM • 31409 views

Court obliges Trump administration to preserve correspondence in Signal

Court obliges Trump administration to preserve messages in Signal after leak of information about strike on Houthis. Human rights activists demand investigation into possible violations.

News of the World • March 28, 04:19 AM • 19987 views

Turns thoughts into computer commands: how a man with a Neuralink chip in his brain lives

American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.

News of the World • March 27, 10:19 AM • 151824 views

A temporary mayor has been elected in Istanbul after the imprisonment of Imamoglu, protests are expanding

The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.

News of the World • March 27, 07:31 AM • 31542 views

The US will introduce a 25% duty on imported cars from April 2

Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.

News of the World • March 26, 10:45 PM • 17492 views

Musk will help find out how The Atlantic journalist was added to a secret Signal chat - White House

Elon Musk is investigating how The Atlantic journalist got into a Signal chat with senior officials. The incident has sparked heated debate in the White House and an investigation.

News of the World • March 26, 05:57 PM • 22533 views

Elon Musk launched his AI "Grok" in Telegram: how to connect

Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.

Technologies • March 26, 12:18 PM • 25763 views

Mask's DOGE reviewing Signal chat incident with US military plans

Elon Musk and the DOGE team are investigating how an editor from The Atlantic ended up in a Signal chat about a military attack in Yemen. The White House has confirmed Musk's involvement to improve communication security.

News of the World • March 26, 09:39 AM • 25234 views