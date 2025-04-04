Denis Shmyhal

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15657 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28535 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64705 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213719 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122557 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310716 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131783 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391838 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254310 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310716 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3060 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14153 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45331 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72090 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57182 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Denis Shmyhal

The government has doubled the "eRobota" grants for businesses in frontline regions

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.

Society • April 4, 11:36 AM • 6926 views

Shmyhal: the government expects an increase in the wheat harvest

Sowing has begun in all regions of Ukraine, almost a million hectares have been sown. The government has demined over 1,000 hectares of agricultural land.

War • April 4, 11:22 AM • 6190 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy has denied information about a possible increase in electricity and gas tariffs. The issue of tariff revision is not currently on the agenda.

Economy • April 4, 10:10 AM • 122540 views

Shmyhal on the need for $39.3 billion in international support: we have confirmation that it will be covered

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that Ukraine's budgetary need for international support in 2025 is $39. 3 billion. Partners have confirmed their willingness to cover this amount.

Economy • April 2, 10:14 AM • 17905 views

Electricity consumption is high, it is worth not turning on powerful equipment simultaneously until 9 pm - Ukrenergo

Ukraine maintains a high level of electricity consumption. Energy workers ask not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 9:00 to 21:00.

Society • April 2, 09:35 AM • 17175 views

The EU credit bank will allocate €100 million to Ukraine for the reconstruction of water pipes and sewage systems

Ukraine and the EIB have agreed on financing of €100 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure, including water pipes and sewage systems. The total portfolio of EIB projects in Ukraine amounts to €4.3 billion.

Society • April 1, 11:45 AM • 17672 views

Electricity consumption has decreased slightly, but we should continue to save - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity sparingly from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Society • April 1, 07:37 AM • 29408 views

Shmyhal announced how much money is needed to rebuild the Kyiv region

According to the Prime Minister, the government has allocated an additional 1. 5 billion hryvnias to complete reconstruction projects. Funds have also been allocated for the restoration of the Champion Stadium in Irpen.

Economy • March 31, 04:12 PM • 22775 views

Shmyhal submitted a declaration: he declared a million hryvnias in salary, his wife received 35,000 hryvnias in pension and 8.4 million hryvnias in income

The Prime Minister declared UAH 1. 16 million in salary. His wife received over UAH 8.4 million in income and UAH 35,000 in pension, owns a house, land, and real estate in Lviv.

Economy • March 31, 11:58 AM • 27340 views

Electricity consumption has increased significantly: it is necessary to save during the evening peak

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 13. 3% compared to last Friday due to the beginning of the week and cloudy weather. Ukrenergo calls for economical consumption from 17:00 to 21:00.

Society • March 31, 07:13 AM • 17387 views

Ukraine will receive $400 million from the IMF: Executive Board approves review

The IMF Executive Board has approved the seventh review of the EFF program. Ukraine will receive a tranche of $400 million in the near future, and total support will exceed $10 billion.

Economy • March 28, 08:29 PM • 113782 views

Will the minimum wage be increased this year? Shmyhal answered

In 2025, the minimum wage will remain at UAH 8,000, as stipulated in the budget. No increase in social standards is planned.

Economy • March 28, 01:15 PM • 31202 views

No price reduction for food products expected before Easter – expert

According to Denys Marchuk, food inflation in 2025 is more than 13%, which forms the cost of production. The war makes logistics more expensive, so no price reduction is expected.

Economy • March 27, 02:18 PM • 28582 views

The Rada has eased lending conditions for farmers who left property in the TOT

The Rada has passed a law prohibiting the collection of debts from farmers whose property remained in the occupied territories. Forced debt collection has also been suspended.

War • March 27, 09:58 AM • 47030 views

The number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to eight as a result of the Russian attack - mayor

Residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the massive attack on Kharkiv. The Prime Minister reacted to the massive attack on Kharkiv and added that Russia continues its terror against Ukraine.

War • March 26, 08:33 PM • 14587 views

Shmyhal announced the launch of preferential lending for the installation of energy equipment

The government has launched preferential lending for energy equipment. Businesses have submitted 3.8 thousand applications for UAH 81.7 billion, and loans worth UAH 14.1 billion have already been granted.

Economy • March 26, 12:52 PM • 27115 views

Electricity consumption has fallen in Ukraine: the time for powerful appliances has been named

On March 26, electricity consumption fell by 9. 6% due to sunny weather and the operation of solar power plants. Ukrainians are advised to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.

Society • March 26, 09:44 AM • 29963 views

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16580 views

Shmyhal announced the further progress of the MSEK reform – what has already been done

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the continuation of the MSEK reform, where 1440 teams assess people's needs. A decision has already been made regarding 90,000 people, and the former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK reduced the bail to 230 million.

Politics • March 25, 12:20 PM • 19568 views

Shmyhal told what Ukrainians used the funds of the Winter eSupport for

According to Shmyhal, the Winter eSupport program covered 14. 4 million Ukrainians. The funds were spent on utilities, medicine and support for the Armed Forces. Payments are also ongoing under the eKnyha program.

Society • March 25, 11:40 AM • 21435 views

Shmyhal announced how much pensions increased due to indexation

In March, Ukraine conducted an indexation of pension payments by 11. 5%. The average pension increased to 6345 hryvnias, and from April 1, a recalculation will be carried out for working pensioners.

Economy • March 25, 11:07 AM • 13135 views

Shmyhal: Complete demining of Ukrainian territory will require about $30 billion

According to World Bank estimates, complete demining of Ukrainian territory will require about $30 billion. A testing ground for demining technologies will be created in Ukraine.

War • March 21, 12:29 PM • 17731 views

President of the Czech Republic arrived in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal. Earlier, he visited Odesa, where he discussed the safety of navigation and the restoration of Ukraine.

Politics • March 21, 08:58 AM • 10805 views

Spring break: 5 ideas for useful leisure activities for children at home

Find out what to do with your child during the spring break: creativity, film screenings, vlogging, cooking, interior design. The dates of the holidays vary by region of Ukraine.

Society • March 21, 06:24 AM • 428447 views

Spring break for students in the capital: when will it start and how long will it last

Spring break in Kyiv will last from March 24 to March 30 inclusive, schools will continue to operate in various formats until the beginning of the holidays. Applications for the first grade will begin on April 1.

Society • March 20, 11:33 AM • 19998 views

Ukrainians will be able to submit six new types of applications to the International Register of Damages through "Diia" from today - Shmyhal

Ukrainians can now submit applications to the international Register of Damages through Diia. Six new categories are available, including forced displacement and bodily injury.

Society • March 19, 12:25 PM • 9375 views

Free meals for schoolchildren will be expanded, especially in frontline areas - Shmyhal

1. 6 million children in grades 1-4 already have free meals. From September, the practice will be extended to frontline regions, and UAH 1.2 billion will be spent on modernizing food units.

Society • March 18, 11:46 AM • 10813 views

The government announced what surcharges teachers will receive this year

The wage fund for teachers reaches UAH 115 billion. 500,000 teachers will receive monthly surcharges of UAH 1,000, and from September they will be doubled.

Society • March 18, 11:36 AM • 14489 views

Shmyhal explained what opportunities students will receive after the opening of workshops in schools

According to Shmyhal, more than 100 workshops have already been created in schools in Ukraine. This will allow students, including IDPs, to acquire new skills to rebuild the country after the war.

Society • March 18, 11:11 AM • 46439 views

Shmyhal reported on the expenses for the project "New Ukrainian School"

The Prime Minister announced that in 2025 the budget of NUS is more than 2 billion UAH. From 2027, students will be able to choose a field of study.

Society • March 18, 10:49 AM • 15843 views