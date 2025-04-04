Denis Shmyhal

The grant amount has been increased to UAH 300,000 for one job and up to UAH 500,000 for two. Already 25,000 entrepreneurs have received grants for UAH 12 billion.
Sowing has begun in all regions of Ukraine, almost a million hectares have been sown. The government has demined over 1,000 hectares of agricultural land.
The Ministry of Energy has denied information about a possible increase in electricity and gas tariffs. The issue of tariff revision is not currently on the agenda.
Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that Ukraine's budgetary need for international support in 2025 is $39. 3 billion. Partners have confirmed their willingness to cover this amount.
Ukraine maintains a high level of electricity consumption. Energy workers ask not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 9:00 to 21:00.
Ukraine and the EIB have agreed on financing of €100 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure, including water pipes and sewage systems. The total portfolio of EIB projects in Ukraine amounts to €4.3 billion.
Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity sparingly from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
According to the Prime Minister, the government has allocated an additional 1. 5 billion hryvnias to complete reconstruction projects. Funds have also been allocated for the restoration of the Champion Stadium in Irpen.
The Prime Minister declared UAH 1. 16 million in salary. His wife received over UAH 8.4 million in income and UAH 35,000 in pension, owns a house, land, and real estate in Lviv.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 13. 3% compared to last Friday due to the beginning of the week and cloudy weather. Ukrenergo calls for economical consumption from 17:00 to 21:00.
The IMF Executive Board has approved the seventh review of the EFF program. Ukraine will receive a tranche of $400 million in the near future, and total support will exceed $10 billion.
In 2025, the minimum wage will remain at UAH 8,000, as stipulated in the budget. No increase in social standards is planned.
According to Denys Marchuk, food inflation in 2025 is more than 13%, which forms the cost of production. The war makes logistics more expensive, so no price reduction is expected.
The Rada has passed a law prohibiting the collection of debts from farmers whose property remained in the occupied territories. Forced debt collection has also been suspended.
Residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the massive attack on Kharkiv. The Prime Minister reacted to the massive attack on Kharkiv and added that Russia continues its terror against Ukraine.
The government has launched preferential lending for energy equipment. Businesses have submitted 3.8 thousand applications for UAH 81.7 billion, and loans worth UAH 14.1 billion have already been granted.
On March 26, electricity consumption fell by 9. 6% due to sunny weather and the operation of solar power plants. Ukrainians are advised to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the continuation of the MSEK reform, where 1440 teams assess people's needs. A decision has already been made regarding 90,000 people, and the former head of Khmelnytskyi MSEK reduced the bail to 230 million.
According to Shmyhal, the Winter eSupport program covered 14. 4 million Ukrainians. The funds were spent on utilities, medicine and support for the Armed Forces. Payments are also ongoing under the eKnyha program.
In March, Ukraine conducted an indexation of pension payments by 11. 5%. The average pension increased to 6345 hryvnias, and from April 1, a recalculation will be carried out for working pensioners.
According to World Bank estimates, complete demining of Ukrainian territory will require about $30 billion. A testing ground for demining technologies will be created in Ukraine.
Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal. Earlier, he visited Odesa, where he discussed the safety of navigation and the restoration of Ukraine.
Find out what to do with your child during the spring break: creativity, film screenings, vlogging, cooking, interior design. The dates of the holidays vary by region of Ukraine.
Spring break in Kyiv will last from March 24 to March 30 inclusive, schools will continue to operate in various formats until the beginning of the holidays. Applications for the first grade will begin on April 1.
Ukrainians can now submit applications to the international Register of Damages through Diia. Six new categories are available, including forced displacement and bodily injury.
1. 6 million children in grades 1-4 already have free meals. From September, the practice will be extended to frontline regions, and UAH 1.2 billion will be spent on modernizing food units.
The wage fund for teachers reaches UAH 115 billion. 500,000 teachers will receive monthly surcharges of UAH 1,000, and from September they will be doubled.
According to Shmyhal, more than 100 workshops have already been created in schools in Ukraine. This will allow students, including IDPs, to acquire new skills to rebuild the country after the war.
The Prime Minister announced that in 2025 the budget of NUS is more than 2 billion UAH. From 2027, students will be able to choose a field of study.