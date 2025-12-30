Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of a drone attack on the Russian leader's residence. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

When asked whether the Russian authorities were going to provide material evidence of an attempted attack on Putin's residence, Peskov stated that this was an "insane statement." He called for "taking the Kremlin at its word" and stated that Russia's position on ending the war in Ukraine would become "tougher."

I don't think there should be any evidence here, if such a massive drone raid is carried out, which, thanks to the well-established air defense system, were shot down, were neutralized - Peskov said.

He called the attack a "terrorist act" that "aimed at disrupting the negotiation process, against Putin and against Trump."

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged Ukrainian attack on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence a lie, noting that Russia was thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.