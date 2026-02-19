"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus

The illnesses of people's deputies and employees of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus are not related to food in the Verkhovna Rada canteen; norovirus was detected, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus reported on February 19, writes UNN.

The illnesses of people's deputies of Ukraine and employees of the Apparatus are not related to food in the canteen of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This conclusion was made by the Center for Preventive Medicine of the State Administration of Affairs based on the results of the investigation. - the message says.

As noted, "after reports of possible cases of poisoning, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine immediately initiated a set of measures involving relevant specialists."

"Representatives of the Center for Preventive Medicine of the State Administration of Affairs conducted an inspection of the canteen and its employees, documentation, food products, food preparation process, and conducted studies of drinking water and water for cooking, etc. Specialists from the Kyiv City and Regional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine were also involved in conducting laboratory tests," the report says.

PCR testing revealed that the individuals who submitted samples had the same type of virus – norovirus (an acute infectious disease that often spreads in closed and crowded premises and is transmitted through contact-household and airborne droplets). The Apparatus has taken additional measures to prevent the spread of the infection. - emphasized the Verkhovna Rada.

