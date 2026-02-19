$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
09:20 AM • 1280 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 1150 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 5826 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 2480 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 22423 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 55068 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 48203 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 61447 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 36892 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 26401 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
69%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attackVideoFebruary 19, 12:14 AM • 16667 views
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat RussiaFebruary 19, 12:51 AM • 13990 views
Lifting sanctions against Russia is in the interests of the United States - Kremlin special representative DmitrievPhotoFebruary 19, 01:26 AM • 7904 views
Zelenskyy announces next round of peace talks in SwitzerlandFebruary 19, 02:04 AM • 5458 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ03:56 AM • 12301 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 23290 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 55062 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 34686 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 61444 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 70899 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Jeffrey Epstein
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 13781 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 22387 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 24019 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 28903 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 41240 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Series

"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

The Center for Preventive Medicine of the State Administration of Affairs established that the illnesses of MPs and employees of the Parliament's apparatus are not related to food in the canteen. Norovirus was found in them, which spreads through contact-household and airborne droplets.

"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus

The illnesses of people's deputies and employees of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus are not related to food in the Verkhovna Rada canteen; norovirus was detected, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus reported on February 19, writes UNN.

The illnesses of people's deputies of Ukraine and employees of the Apparatus are not related to food in the canteen of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This conclusion was made by the Center for Preventive Medicine of the State Administration of Affairs based on the results of the investigation.

- the message says.

As noted, "after reports of possible cases of poisoning, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine immediately initiated a set of measures involving relevant specialists."

"Representatives of the Center for Preventive Medicine of the State Administration of Affairs conducted an inspection of the canteen and its employees, documentation, food products, food preparation process, and conducted studies of drinking water and water for cooking, etc. Specialists from the Kyiv City and Regional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine were also involved in conducting laboratory tests," the report says.

PCR testing revealed that the individuals who submitted samples had the same type of virus – norovirus (an acute infectious disease that often spreads in closed and crowded premises and is transmitted through contact-household and airborne droplets). The Apparatus has taken additional measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

- emphasized the Verkhovna Rada.

Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs12.02.26, 18:03 • 80041 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv