Ruslan Kravchenko

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11173 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19518 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59128 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204276 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117560 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383136 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212880 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243766 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254868 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123711 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204313 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383172 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305041 views
News by theme

The tax office has started receiving data on people who systematically sell goods online

The State Tax Service has begun identifying citizens who sell goods online and receive funds into their accounts. It receives data from registrars of settlement operations and identifies those who are not registered as entrepreneurs or do not use registrars of settlement operations/software registrars of settlement operations.

Economy • April 2, 11:20 AM • 19720 views

Declaration submission temporarily suspended in Diia: why

Declaration submission is temporarily unavailable in Diia due to updates to update forms for sole proprietors.

Economy • April 1, 05:34 PM • 26050 views

Business in Ukraine has resumed positive performance assessments for the first time in almost a year - survey

For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.

Economy • April 1, 10:42 AM • 12244 views

For this amount, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones: Kravchenko announced that the tax office overfulfilled the indicators by UAH 36 billion in the first quarter

In March 2025, more than UAH 160 billion was received into the general fund of the state budget, which is 48. 7% more than in March 2024. With this money, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones.

Economy • March 31, 05:45 PM • 50967 views

Tax exemption for mobilized sole proprietors: Kravchenko stated that work is underway to increase the deadline for submitting documents

Demobilized sole proprietors have only 10 days to submit documents for tax exemption. The State Tax Service is working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to increase this period.

Economy • March 28, 02:43 PM • 33310 views

34 taxpayers submitted their documents for e-audit verification - Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with business in Chernivtsi region. They discussed the implementation of e-audit and submission of SAF-T UA, where 34 payers submitted more than 80 files.

Economy • March 27, 01:35 PM • 19343 views

Tax war with Apple smuggling: how market participants react

The State Tax Service uncovered schemes to evade VAT for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks.

Economy • March 27, 09:17 AM • 275922 views

Russians hit the tax office in Dnipro: photos of the aftermath of the attack

On the night of March 27, Russian drones damaged the State Tax Service building in Dnipro, windows were broken and the facade was damaged. No one was injured, utilities are working on the spot.

War • March 27, 08:53 AM • 33778 views

Plus 20% in the budget from excise tax and the fight against "schemes": Kravchenko met with players in the alcohol industry

The management of the State Tax Service discussed with associations of the alcohol industry the issue of combating the shadow market, counterfeiting and the introduction of an electronic excise stamp. Excise revenues increased by 20%.

Economy • March 26, 10:33 AM • 28575 views

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko shared the results of the fight against shadow markets

Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the State Tax Service's measures to de-shadow markets. Since the beginning of the year, inspections have been carried out and fines worth millions of hryvnias have been imposed in the fields of electronics, tobacco and food.

Society • March 24, 05:35 PM • 12285 views

Zelensky appointed Kalashnik as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration - decree

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Mykola Kalashnik as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. Prior to this, he headed the Kyiv Regional State Administration as acting head.

Politics • March 24, 04:17 PM • 20624 views

Invoice blocking and risky status: Kravchenko spoke about clear solutions instead of chaos

The State Tax Service has removed almost 10,000 enterprises from the "risky" category and reduced the blocking of tax invoices to 0. 39%. Changes to the mechanism of suspension of invoice registration have been initiated.

Economy • March 24, 03:51 PM • 10974 views

Kravchenko: The State Tax Service supports business in Kharkiv region by reducing the number of blocked tax invoices

The State Tax Service is reducing the number of blocked tax invoices for businesses in Kharkiv region that operate under fire. 266 enterprises in the region have been removed from the category of risky ones.

Economy • March 21, 03:47 PM • 17888 views