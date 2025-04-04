The State Tax Service has begun identifying citizens who sell goods online and receive funds into their accounts. It receives data from registrars of settlement operations and identifies those who are not registered as entrepreneurs or do not use registrars of settlement operations/software registrars of settlement operations.
Declaration submission is temporarily unavailable in Diia due to updates to update forms for sole proprietors.
For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.
In March 2025, more than UAH 160 billion was received into the general fund of the state budget, which is 48. 7% more than in March 2024. With this money, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones.
Demobilized sole proprietors have only 10 days to submit documents for tax exemption. The State Tax Service is working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to increase this period.
Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with business in Chernivtsi region. They discussed the implementation of e-audit and submission of SAF-T UA, where 34 payers submitted more than 80 files.
The State Tax Service uncovered schemes to evade VAT for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks.
On the night of March 27, Russian drones damaged the State Tax Service building in Dnipro, windows were broken and the facade was damaged. No one was injured, utilities are working on the spot.
The management of the State Tax Service discussed with associations of the alcohol industry the issue of combating the shadow market, counterfeiting and the introduction of an electronic excise stamp. Excise revenues increased by 20%.
Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the State Tax Service's measures to de-shadow markets. Since the beginning of the year, inspections have been carried out and fines worth millions of hryvnias have been imposed in the fields of electronics, tobacco and food.
Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Mykola Kalashnik as the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. Prior to this, he headed the Kyiv Regional State Administration as acting head.
The State Tax Service has removed almost 10,000 enterprises from the "risky" category and reduced the blocking of tax invoices to 0. 39%. Changes to the mechanism of suspension of invoice registration have been initiated.
The State Tax Service is reducing the number of blocked tax invoices for businesses in Kharkiv region that operate under fire. 266 enterprises in the region have been removed from the category of risky ones.