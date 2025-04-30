Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 13655 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 32318 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 76134 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 101097 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 174385 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 95060 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 232232 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 169085 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 116590 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 143248 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 82238 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94084 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39230 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 73958 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 38688 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 13175 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 38830 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 74090 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 174385 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 155128 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 13842 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 16787 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 17441 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 39313 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 94168 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13216 views

The head of ARMA, Duma, resists the reform, calling it a threat. Experts point out that this is a reluctance to lose influence and old schemes, which threatens funding from the EU.

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

While Ukraine is trying to reform the anti-corruption infrastructure, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is waging a desperate struggle to preserve the old system. She calls bill No. 12374-d, which is to reform the management system of seized property, a "threat to the anti-corruption system", and her work a "real breakthrough". But this breakthrough probably hides a banal fear of losing influence, and therefore - old schemes and position, writes UNN.

Details

Anti-corruption experts have been actively stating for a long time that ARMA needs reform. Transparency International Ukraine directly indicated that the resistance of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. 

In general, it seems that the real reason for ARMA's resistance to the new draft law 12374-d was the unwillingness to introduce and implement effective and clear asset management mechanisms, as well as additional transparency and control mechanisms. At the same time, the Agency's management began to articulate theses about the "political coloring" of the ARMA reform, which is generally strange, because draft law No. 12374-d solves real problems that were pointed out by the Agency itself, the Accounting Chamber, other institutions and expert organizations, and international partners 

- said Kateryna Ryzhenko, Deputy Executive Director of TI Ukraine.

The head of the anti-corruption committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Anastasia Radina, also openly says that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" that draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA does not meet EU requirements. 

The only real reason for this behavior is the desire to preserve the existing ineffective system 

- the MP stressed.

Criticism from public organizations and MPs is voiced not only in view of internal management failures. Delaying the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency may be much more serious - up to undermining trust from international partners. This was emphasized by MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn. He noted that blocking the adoption of the bill is not just a political struggle, but a threat to fulfilling obligations to the EU. Ukraine Facility, a financial assistance program, directly depends on reforms. 

And full personal responsibility for blocking the adoption of the law lies with the current ARMA management, which clearly understands that it will not pass new transparent competitive procedures 

- he said.

One thing remains obvious: the ARMA reform is a pressing demand of the time, international partners and Ukrainian society. However, for the agency's management, which has been working in conditions of secrecy and selectivity for years, it turned out to be a direct threat. That is why Olena Duma is not just resisting, but trying to discredit the very idea of change. But the longer this opaque asset management model is maintained, the greater the risks to the economy, business, and investor confidence. And many experts are already stating that before reforming the system, it should be freed from those who deliberately тормозять it.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Ukraine
