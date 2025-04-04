$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15513 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28236 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64587 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213512 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122454 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391701 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Venezuela to get its first female saint after Pope Francis approves

Pope Francis recognized the miracle of Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles, paving the way for her canonization. She miraculously healed a woman from hydrocephalus, which became the basis for the recognition of the miracle.

News of the World • April 1, 09:59 AM • 10900 views

Peace agreement: Trump threatened Putin with increased sanctions if he "does not complete this task"

Donald Trump has stated his desire to see the Russian dictator "make a deal. " In the worst case, he is ready to impose additional duties on Russian oil, but he does not want to do this.

War • April 1, 12:25 AM • 140150 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742769 views

Oil is getting more expensive for the third week amid pressure on Venezuela and Iran

Oil is getting more expensive for the third week in a row due to US pressure on Venezuela and Iran. Investors fear that the trade war may curb demand, but US oil reserves have fallen.

Economy • March 28, 04:52 PM • 36561 views

Maduro called the US Secretary of State an "idiot"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sharply responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his warning about the consequences of aggression against Guyana. The territorial dispute between the countries has been ongoing since the 19th century.

News of the World • March 28, 02:41 AM • 14889 views

The US will introduce a 25% duty on imported cars from April 2

Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.

News of the World • March 26, 10:45 PM • 17493 views

Venezuelan oil exports have slowed due to US tariffs and the suspension of Chevron's license

Oil loading in Venezuelan ports has slowed after the US imposed tariffs on trade with countries that buy oil. Chevron is reducing its fleet, leading to loading delays.

Economy • March 26, 06:55 AM • 13327 views

Trump promised high duties on countries buying Venezuelan oil: may hit China and India

US President Donald Trump has introduced a 25% duty on imports of Venezuelan oil, which may affect China and India. Caracas called it an act of aggression, but the US is ready for negotiations.

Economy • March 25, 07:53 AM • 18016 views

Trump canceled legal status for 530,000 migrants

The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.

News of the World • March 22, 12:05 PM • 30032 views

The US will pay El Salvador $6 million to hold 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison

The Trump administration has struck a deal with El Salvador to house 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison. Washington will pay $6 million a year to keep the detainees.

News of the World • March 15, 10:53 PM • 17149 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

Oil prices rise amid US sanctions against Iran and Russia

The US has tightened sanctions against Iran's oil industry and restricted payments for energy from Russia. Brent rose above $70 a barrel, WTI costs about $67.

Economy • March 14, 06:59 AM • 16257 views

"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency

The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.

News of the World • March 11, 03:20 AM • 27004 views

The USA is revoking Chevron's oil company license to operate in Venezuela

The Trump administration revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela due to a lack of progress in reforms. The company must cease oil exports and all operations by April 3.

News of the World • March 4, 10:59 PM • 15192 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.

Economy • February 28, 10:17 AM • 110328 views

Trump revokes Biden-era authorization for oil exports from Venezuela

Donald Trump cancels Chevron's license to export oil from Venezuela starting March 1. The decision is related to Venezuela's failure to fulfill democratic conditions and deportation agreements.

News of the World • February 27, 11:00 AM • 20487 views

US suspends consideration of immigration applications from Ukrainians allowed to enter under Biden-era programs - report

The Trump administration has temporarily frozen the processing of immigration applications from migrants from Ukraine and Latin America. The decision is related to checking potential fraud and security issues.

Society • February 19, 07:27 AM • 55377 views

A cargo of cocaine worth $15 million was caught from the sea near Gdansk, Poland

A batch of cocaine worth $15 million was found in the Gulf of Gdansk. 7 locals were detained who were trying to smuggle about 100 kg of drugs from South America.

News of the World • February 18, 02:21 PM • 23776 views

Venezuela sent planes to pick up its citizens from the US: what is known about the deal

After negotiations with the United States, Venezuela agreed to take back its undocumented citizens. Among the deportees may be people associated with criminal groups.

News of the World • February 10, 11:25 PM • 26392 views

An accident occurs in the south of Mexico: more than 40 people died

In the state of Tabasco, a bus with 48 passengers collided with a truck, killing 41 people. After the collision, the bus was engulfed in flames, and 18 bodies have been identified so far.

News of the World • February 9, 07:45 AM • 30660 views

Israel to follow the US in leaving the UN Human Rights Council

Israel's Foreign Minister announced the country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council due to discrimination. According to him, more than 20% of all Council resolutions were directed against Israel.

News of the World • February 5, 06:26 PM • 70948 views

State Department issues ultimatum on Panama Canal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Panama that Chinese control over the Panama Canal is unacceptable. The US threatens to take action if the situation does not change immediately.

News of the World • February 2, 09:34 PM • 34002 views

Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US

Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.

News of the World • February 1, 07:13 PM • 39606 views

Trump administration plans to revoke legal status of migrants admitted under Biden

The Trump administration is preparing to end the Biden program, which has allowed 530,000 migrants to legally enter the United States. The “password” for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela is planned to be canceled.

News of the World • February 1, 08:05 AM • 35038 views

Trump administration rescinds protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans

The Trump administration has canceled the temporary protection status for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. This happened despite the fact that Biden had extended this status for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

News of the World • January 29, 12:53 PM • 23725 views

Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

The U. S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.

Politics • January 25, 08:53 AM • 60074 views

Russia declares its readiness to normalize relations with Georgia

The Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to restore relations with Georgia, but only if Tbilisi is ready. Moscow accuses the US and EU of interfering in Georgia's internal affairs and putting pressure on the country.

News of the World • January 24, 05:55 PM • 31860 views

Oil continues to fall in price: investors are watching Trump 2.0 policy

Brent and WTI crude oil fell by 0. 5-0.6% after Trump's statements about the energy emergency and plans to increase production. Investors are also concerned about the possible imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

Economy • January 22, 09:22 AM • 36052 views

Colombia vows 'war' on leftist guerrillas after 100 killed

Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to violence between guerrilla groups, which has led to the death of 100 people. The authorities deployed 5,000 troops and evacuated almost 20,000 people from three departments.

News of the World • January 21, 10:07 AM • 29144 views

China sets a new record for Russian oil imports in 2024

Oil imports from Russia to China increased by 1% to reach a record 108. 5 million tons in 2024. At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia fell by 9%, and total oil imports to China decreased by 1.9%.

Economy • January 20, 10:05 AM • 70310 views