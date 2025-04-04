Pope Francis recognized the miracle of Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles, paving the way for her canonization. She miraculously healed a woman from hydrocephalus, which became the basis for the recognition of the miracle.
Donald Trump has stated his desire to see the Russian dictator "make a deal. " In the worst case, he is ready to impose additional duties on Russian oil, but he does not want to do this.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Oil is getting more expensive for the third week in a row due to US pressure on Venezuela and Iran. Investors fear that the trade war may curb demand, but US oil reserves have fallen.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sharply responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over his warning about the consequences of aggression against Guyana. The territorial dispute between the countries has been ongoing since the 19th century.
Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.
Oil loading in Venezuelan ports has slowed after the US imposed tariffs on trade with countries that buy oil. Chevron is reducing its fleet, leading to loading delays.
US President Donald Trump has introduced a 25% duty on imports of Venezuelan oil, which may affect China and India. Caracas called it an act of aggression, but the US is ready for negotiations.
The Trump administration will abolish temporary legal status for 530,000 migrants. This step terminates the "parole" program, which allowed them to enter the United States under Biden.
The Trump administration has struck a deal with El Salvador to house 300 members of a Venezuelan gang in prison. Washington will pay $6 million a year to keep the detainees.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
The US has tightened sanctions against Iran's oil industry and restricted payments for energy from Russia. Brent rose above $70 a barrel, WTI costs about $67.
The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.
The Trump administration revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela due to a lack of progress in reforms. The company must cease oil exports and all operations by April 3.
Brent and WTI oil prices are declining due to economic uncertainty and new US tariff threats. OPEC+ is considering a change in production volumes amid the cancellation of Chevron's license in Venezuela.
Donald Trump cancels Chevron's license to export oil from Venezuela starting March 1. The decision is related to Venezuela's failure to fulfill democratic conditions and deportation agreements.
The Trump administration has temporarily frozen the processing of immigration applications from migrants from Ukraine and Latin America. The decision is related to checking potential fraud and security issues.
A batch of cocaine worth $15 million was found in the Gulf of Gdansk. 7 locals were detained who were trying to smuggle about 100 kg of drugs from South America.
After negotiations with the United States, Venezuela agreed to take back its undocumented citizens. Among the deportees may be people associated with criminal groups.
In the state of Tabasco, a bus with 48 passengers collided with a truck, killing 41 people. After the collision, the bus was engulfed in flames, and 18 bodies have been identified so far.
Israel's Foreign Minister announced the country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council due to discrimination. According to him, more than 20% of all Council resolutions were directed against Israel.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Panama that Chinese control over the Panama Canal is unacceptable. The US threatens to take action if the situation does not change immediately.
Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deportees and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.
The Trump administration is preparing to end the Biden program, which has allowed 530,000 migrants to legally enter the United States. The “password” for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela is planned to be canceled.
The Trump administration has canceled the temporary protection status for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. This happened despite the fact that Biden had extended this status for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.
The U. S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.
The Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to restore relations with Georgia, but only if Tbilisi is ready. Moscow accuses the US and EU of interfering in Georgia's internal affairs and putting pressure on the country.
Brent and WTI crude oil fell by 0. 5-0.6% after Trump's statements about the energy emergency and plans to increase production. Investors are also concerned about the possible imposition of tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.
Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to violence between guerrilla groups, which has led to the death of 100 people. The authorities deployed 5,000 troops and evacuated almost 20,000 people from three departments.
Oil imports from Russia to China increased by 1% to reach a record 108. 5 million tons in 2024. At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia fell by 9%, and total oil imports to China decreased by 1.9%.