Venezuela elections postponed for at least a month - Trump

11:59 AM • 1240 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 1046 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 14527 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 24872 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 32641 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 58991 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 106742 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 52211 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 51110 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47042 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 17765 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 18726 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 24230 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 19518 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 19308 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 2252 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 40002 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 106742 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 63791 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 128253 views
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 23883 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 68454 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 61954 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 57611 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 65177 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Facebook
The Economist

Venezuela elections postponed for at least a month - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

US President Donald Trump stated that elections in Venezuela will not take place for at least a month, as the country is not ready for voting. He also noted that the US is cooperating with Venezuela's new leader, Delcy Rodriguez.

Venezuela elections postponed for at least a month - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that elections will not be held in Venezuela for at least a month. According to him, the country is in a state that does not allow organizing a vote, reports UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

As Trump noted, the electoral process "will take some time." He also added that the US is "cooperating" with the new head of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez.

Rubio (US Secretary of State - ed.) speaks Spanish fluently with her, and their relationship has been very strong

- Trump said.

The US President also does not rule out a repeated US military intervention in Venezuela if cooperation from the new leadership of this Latin American country ceases.

However, according to him, there is no need for this at the moment. Also, as Trump noted, the US "is not at war" with Venezuela.

UN Security Council discussed US operation in Venezuela and detention of Nicolas Maduro06.01.26, 00:19 • 3246 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States