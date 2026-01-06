Venezuela elections postponed for at least a month - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that elections will not be held in Venezuela for at least a month. According to him, the country is in a state that does not allow organizing a vote, reports UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

As Trump noted, the electoral process "will take some time." He also added that the US is "cooperating" with the new head of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez.

Rubio (US Secretary of State - ed.) speaks Spanish fluently with her, and their relationship has been very strong - Trump said.

The US President also does not rule out a repeated US military intervention in Venezuela if cooperation from the new leadership of this Latin American country ceases.

However, according to him, there is no need for this at the moment. Also, as Trump noted, the US "is not at war" with Venezuela.

