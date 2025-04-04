Hakan Fidan stated that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be better than deaths. Turkey supports the US initiative to end the war.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed that his country will be one of the security guarantors for Ukraine.
The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.
The crisis between the US and Ukraine's allies in the EU underscores the importance of Turkey's defense industry for European security. Europe is forced to turn a blind eye to Erdogan's repression.
Erdogan spoke with Putin about the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. The resumption of the grain initiative and Turkey's readiness for peace talks were discussed.
The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.
Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.
The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.
During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.
Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.
Turkish authorities have detained 37 people for social media posts about the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu. They are accused of inciting hatred and crime against the authorities.
Students across Turkey have taken to the streets to protest the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan. He is accused of corruption and aiding terrorists, which has sparked outrage from the opposition.
Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been detained on charges including corruption and aiding terrorists. The opposition called it an attempted coup against the future president.
Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.
The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.
According to Erdogan's advisor, the main problem is the loss of trust between the parties.
The President of Ukraine spoke with Macron about monitoring the silence and further diplomatic steps. A conversation with Erdogan about peace initiatives is also planned.
Ukraine considers Turkey as a strategic partner and is ready to ratify the free trade agreement during Erdogan's visit. In 2024, Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Ukraine.
Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of Turkey regarding the production of drones and the reconstruction of Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of support and strategic partnership between the countries.
Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed hope that Turkey will contribute to the peace process in Ukraine. He noted that Ankara's role could be decisive in ensuring stability in the region.
The President of Turkey called the news of the ceasefire in Ukraine positive, expressing hope for a constructive response from Moscow. Turkey offers a platform for peace talks.
The President of Turkey called for an end to air and sea attacks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation as a confidence-building measure. Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey's aspiration for full membership in the EU and participation in defense programs.
At the summit in London, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will reiterate his proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara reaffirms its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and is ready to act as a platform for negotiations.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Erdogan at a meeting on Ukraine in London. Turkey is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force and continue its mediation role in the negotiations.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Turkish President Erdogan about the war in Ukraine. The British leader invited the Turkish foreign minister to an emergency summit in London and reaffirmed his continued support for Ukraine.
Turkey is considering the possibility of providing troops for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Erdogan discussed this issue with Zelenskyy and Lavrov during meetings in Ankara.
Turkey has declared its readiness to contribute to the prospect of peace in Ukraine. The country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemned the occupation of Crimea.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the country is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO. According to him, Ukraine seeks membership for the sake of security guarantees.
The Turkish President announced that he would continue to provide diplomatic support to Ukraine to achieve a just peace. Erdogan expressed hope that 2025 would be the year of peace.