Recep Tayyip Erdogan

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15683 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28605 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64732 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122577 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391858 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310736 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213743 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131822 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391858 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310736 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3086 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14176 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45362 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72098 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57189 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish Foreign Minister: A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is better than death and destruction

Hakan Fidan stated that any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be better than deaths. Turkey supports the US initiative to end the war.

War • 09:05 PM • 204 views

Erdogan confirmed that Turkey will be among the security guarantors for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has confirmed that his country will be one of the security guarantors for Ukraine.

Politics • 07:11 PM • 4960 views

Protests continue in Turkey after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul: what the authorities and the opposition say

The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.

Politics • April 2, 10:33 AM • 13963 views

WSJ: Europe is turning a blind eye to Erdogan's repression because it needs Turkey

The crisis between the US and Ukraine's allies in the EU underscores the importance of Turkey's defense industry for European security. Europe is forced to turn a blind eye to Erdogan's repression.

Politics • April 1, 04:03 AM • 20986 views

Erdogan and Putin discussed the possibility of restoring the "Black Sea Initiative" by telephone

Erdogan spoke with Putin about the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. The resumption of the grain initiative and Turkey's readiness for peace talks were discussed.

News of the World • March 28, 11:55 AM • 24014 views

A temporary mayor has been elected in Istanbul after the imprisonment of Imamoglu, protests are expanding

The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.

News of the World • March 27, 07:31 AM • 31546 views

Kosovo's Prime Minister became a victim of Russian pranksters who pretended to be the President of Latvia

Russian pranksters deceived Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti by posing as the President of Latvia. Kurti's office stated that this incident confirms Russia's obsession with Kosovo.

News of the World • March 26, 07:07 PM • 18035 views

"Movement of Violence": Erdogan Accuses Opposition of Mass Protests Against Imamoglu's Arrest

The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.

Politics • March 25, 02:47 AM • 20101 views

Turkish authorities have detained 1,133 people due to protests in support of the Mayor of Istanbul

During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.

News of the World • March 24, 02:08 PM • 9076 views

Social network X blocked opposition accounts in Turkey

Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.

News of the World • March 24, 01:23 AM • 42001 views

37 people were detained in Turkey for social media posts about the detained mayor of Istanbul

Turkish authorities have detained 37 people for social media posts about the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu. They are accused of inciting hatred and crime against the authorities.

News of the World • March 20, 10:52 AM • 12789 views

Mass protests in Turkey over the detention of Istanbul Mayor, oppositionist Ekrem Imamoglu

Students across Turkey have taken to the streets to protest the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan. He is accused of corruption and aiding terrorists, which has sparked outrage from the opposition.

News of the World • March 19, 02:06 PM • 16439 views

Turkish government detains Erdogan's main rival

Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been detained on charges including corruption and aiding terrorists. The opposition called it an attempted coup against the future president.

News of the World • March 19, 07:42 AM • 14137 views

Erdogan's rival Imamoglu was banned from running in the elections in Turkey

Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.

News of the World • March 18, 07:20 PM • 24280 views

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.

News of the World • March 18, 07:59 AM • 11369 views

Among the main obstacles to a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is "loss of trust" - Erdogan's advisor

According to Erdogan's advisor, the main problem is the loss of trust between the parties.

War • March 15, 12:13 PM • 21382 views

Zelenskyy spoke with Macron and announced a call to Erdogan

The President of Ukraine spoke with Macron about monitoring the silence and further diplomatic steps. A conversation with Erdogan about peace initiatives is also planned.

War • March 14, 06:05 PM • 19084 views

Ukraine is ready to ratify the free trade agreement with Turkey - Zelenskyy

Ukraine considers Turkey as a strategic partner and is ready to ratify the free trade agreement during Erdogan's visit. In 2024, Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Ukraine.

Economy • March 13, 04:28 PM • 20694 views

Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of cooperation in the production of drones with representatives of the Turkish government

Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of Turkey regarding the production of drones and the reconstruction of Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of support and strategic partnership between the countries.

Politics • March 13, 03:21 PM • 14805 views

Turkey wants closer EU ties in exchange for security: this could include participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.

War • March 13, 02:12 PM • 20949 views

Turkey should take on the greatest possible responsibility in the peace process - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed hope that Turkey will contribute to the peace process in Ukraine. He noted that Ankara's role could be decisive in ensuring stability in the region.

War • March 12, 08:47 PM • 15643 views

Erdogan welcomes the ceasefire between Ukraine and hopes that Moscow will respond "constructively"

The President of Turkey called the news of the ceasefire in Ukraine positive, expressing hope for a constructive response from Moscow. Turkey offers a platform for peace talks.

War • March 12, 06:15 PM • 17848 views

Erdogan supported the idea of a ceasefire and the cessation of air and sea attacks in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

The President of Turkey called for an end to air and sea attacks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation as a confidence-building measure. Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey's aspiration for full membership in the EU and participation in defense programs.

War • March 7, 01:31 PM • 18113 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

At the summit in London, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will reiterate his proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara reaffirms its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and is ready to act as a platform for negotiations.

War • March 1, 02:35 PM • 43180 views

Turkey is going to the Ukraine summit in London: who will represent the country

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Erdogan at a meeting on Ukraine in London. Turkey is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force and continue its mediation role in the negotiations.

War • March 1, 12:59 PM • 37577 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Turkish President Erdogan about the war in Ukraine. The British leader invited the Turkish foreign minister to an emergency summit in London and reaffirmed his continued support for Ukraine.

War • March 1, 05:37 AM • 77134 views

Turkey open to deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Turkey is considering the possibility of providing troops for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Erdogan discussed this issue with Zelenskyy and Lavrov during meetings in Ankara.

War • February 27, 02:20 PM • 29301 views

Turkey issues statement on the 11th anniversary of the occupation of Crimea: ready to contribute to the prospect of peace in Ukraine

Turkey has declared its readiness to contribute to the prospect of peace in Ukraine. The country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemned the occupation of Crimea.

War • February 26, 01:44 PM • 32010 views

Turkey is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO - Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the country is not against Ukraine's membership in NATO. According to him, Ukraine seeks membership for the sake of security guarantees.

Politics • February 25, 02:56 PM • 22389 views

Erdogan: Turkey will continue diplomatic assistance to Ukraine to achieve a just peace

The Turkish President announced that he would continue to provide diplomatic support to Ukraine to achieve a just peace. Erdogan expressed hope that 2025 would be the year of peace.

War • February 24, 10:45 AM • 21860 views