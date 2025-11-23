Erdogan to call Putin on November 24 regarding peace in Ukraine and grain corridor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a press conference following the G20 leaders' summit in the Republic of South Africa, announced his intention to discuss the war in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain corridor with Vladimir Putin. The phone conversation is scheduled for November 24. This is reported by AA, writes UNN.

Details

It is important for us that the G20 demonstrates leadership to the international community in response to current and future global challenges — Erdoğan emphasized.

Commenting on the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish president noted: "We have declared a full mobilization of efforts and, I hope, we will definitely succeed."

He reminded that last week he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and tomorrow he plans to talk with Vladimir Putin. Our efforts regarding the grain corridor are aimed at opening the way to peace. Tomorrow, during the negotiations, I will again address Putin on this issue. I believe it will be very good if we manage to launch this process — Erdoğan added.

