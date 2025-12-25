Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 28441 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 43557 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 25282 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 36364 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 41154 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 22057 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22453 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36894 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52547 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72200 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3m/s
85%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 daysDecember 24, 09:21 PM • 6134 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 7342 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 11929 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 8134 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 14625 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 28441 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 22269 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 43557 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 36364 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 41154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Melania Trump
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 14480 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 25963 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 13847 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 39615 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 35431 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

US President Donald Trump discussed Santa Claus's travels, which are tracked by the NORAD program, with children. During the conversation, he mentioned Ukraine along with China and Russia.

Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children

US President Donald Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

On Wednesday, Trump discussed Santa Claus's travels ahead of Christmas with children, which are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracking program during calls that, as Axios notes, "were full of fun and jokes."

First Lady Melania Trump also participated in calls from their home in Palm Beach, Florida, during the 70-year-old NORAD Santa tracking tradition. "Less traditional were some of the president's comments to the children during the calls," Axios writes.

During one of the conversations, a 10-year-old boy from Oklahoma asked the US president about tracking Santa's movements. "Santa is a very good person," Trump, in a suit and gold tie, told Jasper in Tulsa. "We want to make sure he's not an infiltrator, that we're not letting a bad Santa Claus infiltrate our country. So we found out Santa is good. Santa loves you. Santa loves Oklahoma, and so do I. You know, Oklahoma treated me very well during the election. So I love Oklahoma. Never leave Oklahoma, okay?"

After a few calls, Trump indicated: "We could do this all day," adding: "We have to get back to China, Russia, Ukraine. We have to get back to other things, but we could do this all day. Okay, General, we're ready."

"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"23.12.25, 04:14 • 31604 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
Melania Trump
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Oklahoma
Donald Trump
China
Ukraine
Florida