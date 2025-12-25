Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children

US President Donald Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

On Wednesday, Trump discussed Santa Claus's travels ahead of Christmas with children, which are tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracking program during calls that, as Axios notes, "were full of fun and jokes."

First Lady Melania Trump also participated in calls from their home in Palm Beach, Florida, during the 70-year-old NORAD Santa tracking tradition. "Less traditional were some of the president's comments to the children during the calls," Axios writes.

During one of the conversations, a 10-year-old boy from Oklahoma asked the US president about tracking Santa's movements. "Santa is a very good person," Trump, in a suit and gold tie, told Jasper in Tulsa. "We want to make sure he's not an infiltrator, that we're not letting a bad Santa Claus infiltrate our country. So we found out Santa is good. Santa loves you. Santa loves Oklahoma, and so do I. You know, Oklahoma treated me very well during the election. So I love Oklahoma. Never leave Oklahoma, okay?"

After a few calls, Trump indicated: "We could do this all day," adding: "We have to get back to China, Russia, Ukraine. We have to get back to other things, but we could do this all day. Okay, General, we're ready."

"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"