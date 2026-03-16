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Iraq announces new oil export route amid Strait of Hormuz closure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2316 views

Iraq's oil minister announced the launch of a pipeline from Kirkuk within a week. The route, bypassing the Kurdish region, will have a capacity of up to 250,000 barrels.

Iraq announces new oil export route amid Strait of Hormuz closure

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani said in a video address on Monday that a pipeline from the northern city of Kirkuk to Turkey would be operational within a week, allowing the country to resume oil exports interrupted by the ongoing war in the region, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Iraq previously exported about 3.4 million barrels of oil per day through its southern port of Basra, he said, but "in light of military operations and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iraqi oil exports stopped two to three days after the start of the war in the region."

Oil-rich Iraq to cut production after Strait of Hormuz closure03.03.26, 18:34 • 10541 view

Abdul-Ghani said that the pipeline from Kirkuk to Turkey, with a capacity of 200,000 to 250,000 barrels per day, is currently undergoing hydrostatic testing.

The route will bypass the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq after Baghdad failed to reach an agreement with local authorities on export terms through another pipeline in the Kurdish region.

Saudi Arabia reroutes oil exports due to threat in Strait of Hormuz - Bloomberg16.03.26, 09:40 • 14036 views

Julia Shramko

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