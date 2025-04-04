Associated Press

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Hungary has confirmed its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court

The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Despite Ilon Musk's million-dollar spending spree: Democrat-backed judge wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.

Spring-Summer Offensive of the Russian Federation: ISW Analyzed Putin's Plans and Where to Expect Strikes

Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.

Miracle in Alaska: Pilot and daughters spent half a day and survived on the wing of an airplane in a frozen lake

In Alaska, a pilot and his two daughters survived 12 hours on the wing of a plane that crashed and partially sank in an icy lake. They were rescued after another pilot spotted a call to search for the crash victims.

Release of Kennedy assassination documents – four main conclusions

The U. S. is studying declassified documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. They show how the CIA monitored Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination, but do not fully reveal the mystery.

Trump named the day of negotiations with Putin regarding the end of the war in Ukraine and revealed the main topics

Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will concern the issue of territory and power plants.

The Houthis threaten attacks on Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas

Yemeni Houthi rebels announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in adjacent waters. This happened after the deadline set for Israel to deliver aid to Gaza.

US House passes bill to avert government shutdown

Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.

North Korea presented its first nuclear submarine

Kim Jong Un visited the shipyard in the city of Chongjin, where the new nuclear submarine was unveiled. The vessel can carry about 10 nuclear missiles and has a displacement of 6-7 thousand tons.

"No clashes, I was there": Trump denies conflict between Rubio and Musk

US President Donald Trump denied NYT reports of a quarrel between Secretary of State Rubio and Elon Musk during a cabinet meeting. According to Trump, both "get along great" and work effectively together.

We are planning to make deals with everyone: Trump discussed with European leaders the end of the war in Ukraine

Trump announced negotiations with European leaders to end the war in Ukraine. He also criticized Zelensky's statement about the prolonged continuation of the conflict, hinting at possible consequences for the Ukrainian president.

Pope denies rumors of his critical condition and resignation

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where his condition is gradually improving. The pontiff has denied information about his near-death experience and possible resignation, but his upcoming calendar of events has been changed.

Reuters and other media outlets banned from Trump's ministerial meeting

The White House has banned Reuters, HuffPost and Der Tagesspiegel journalists from attending a US Cabinet meeting. Media outlets demand that the obstruction of the free press be stopped.

White House to choose journalists to talk to Trump on its own

The Trump administration plans to independently select media outlets for the presidential press pool instead of the Correspondents' Association. The Associated Press has already been denied access to the Oval Office and Air Force One.

The Associated Press sues three Trump administration officials, citing freedom of speech

The Associated Press accuses three representatives of the Trump administration of violating freedom of speech by blocking access to presidential events. The conflict arose over the AP's refusal to change the name “Gulf of Mexico” to “American Gulf.

Trump: Ukraine participated in negotiations for three years, but the war did not end

Trump said that Ukraine had been negotiating for three years, but the war had not ended. He believes that the conflict could have been resolved earlier without significant losses of territory and lives.

Trump to sign new executive orders during his first joint prime-time TV interview with Musk

Donald Trump plans to sign new executive orders at his home in Mar-a-Lago. At the same time, his first joint TV interview with Elon Musk will be broadcast in prime time.

Humpback whale swallowed and released a kayaker off the coast of Chile: it was caught on video

While kayaking in the Strait of Magellan, a humpback whale swallowed a man and his yellow kayak for several seconds. The victim's father filmed the incident, and the kayaker himself emerged from the incident unharmed.

Trump is serious about joining Canada - AP

Donald Trump reiterated his intention to join Canada as the 51st state of the United States. According to him, the United States loses $200 billion a year because of Canada, although AP refutes this claim.

Missing passenger plane found in Alaska, all 10 people on board are dead

In western Alaska, the wreckage of a small passenger plane, a Bering Air plane that disappeared while en route to the city of Nome, was found. All 10 people on board were killed, and the plane was found on the sea ice 19 kilometers from the coast.

We are ready for a compromise, but what is Russia ready for? - Advisor to the Head of the OP

The advisor to the head of the OP said that Ukraine was ready for a compromise, but questioned Russia's position on the negotiations. According to him, the US supports a quick end to the war.

Zelensky on the defeat of the Russian command post in Kursk region: dozens of officers killed

The President announced the killing of dozens of Russian and North Korean officers as a result of a strike on a Russian command post in the Kursk region. He also confirmed the elimination of one DPRK brigade of 4,000 soldiers.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received over $75 billion in aid from the US, not $177 billion

The President of Ukraine has stated that the real amount of aid from the United States is over $75 billion, not $177 billion or $200 billion. Most of this aid came in the form of weapons, not money.

No sign that US aid will end - Zelenskyy

The President said there were no signals of any termination of aid from the US and EU. The Ukrainian army is supplied by 40% of domestic production, with the rest coming from the US and Europe.

Zelensky tells how Trump can force Putin to peace

The President of Ukraine said that Trump could force Putin to peace through tough sanctions against Russia's banking system and energy sector. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continuing to support the Armed Forces and obtaining security guarantees.

Ukraine had several contacts with the new Trump team - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian side held several contacts with representatives of Donald Trump's team on general issues. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a personal meeting with Trump and Ukraine's participation in future negotiations.

Zelensky names “cheapest” security guarantees for Ukraine from allies

The President of Ukraine said that NATO membership is the cheapest option for security guarantees for allies. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus for the Alliance.

Zelenskyy: Excluding Ukraine from war talks would be “very dangerous” - Zelensky

President Zelenskyy warned of the danger of excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia war talks. He insists on a format involving the US, Ukraine, Russia and EU representatives.

“Let's do something that will be significant.” Trump speaks of his administration's 'very serious' discussions with Russia

Trump said he had “serious” discussions with Russia about the war in Ukraine and that “significant” agreements with Putin were possible. The US President did not disclose details of the talks or his communication with the Russian leader.

F-35 crashes in Alaska: what is known about the incident

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject, his condition is stable, and the military has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.

