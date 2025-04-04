Associated Press

The Hungarian authorities are initiating the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court. The relevant statement was made by the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.
Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.
In Alaska, a pilot and his two daughters survived 12 hours on the wing of a plane that crashed and partially sank in an icy lake. They were rescued after another pilot spotted a call to search for the crash victims.
The U. S. is studying declassified documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. They show how the CIA monitored Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination, but do not fully reveal the mystery.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 18 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The negotiations will concern the issue of territory and power plants.
Yemeni Houthi rebels announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in adjacent waters. This happened after the deadline set for Israel to deliver aid to Gaza.
Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.
Kim Jong Un visited the shipyard in the city of Chongjin, where the new nuclear submarine was unveiled. The vessel can carry about 10 nuclear missiles and has a displacement of 6-7 thousand tons.
US President Donald Trump denied NYT reports of a quarrel between Secretary of State Rubio and Elon Musk during a cabinet meeting. According to Trump, both "get along great" and work effectively together.
Trump announced negotiations with European leaders to end the war in Ukraine. He also criticized Zelensky's statement about the prolonged continuation of the conflict, hinting at possible consequences for the Ukrainian president.
Pope Francis is undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where his condition is gradually improving. The pontiff has denied information about his near-death experience and possible resignation, but his upcoming calendar of events has been changed.
The White House has banned Reuters, HuffPost and Der Tagesspiegel journalists from attending a US Cabinet meeting. Media outlets demand that the obstruction of the free press be stopped.
The Trump administration plans to independently select media outlets for the presidential press pool instead of the Correspondents' Association. The Associated Press has already been denied access to the Oval Office and Air Force One.
The Associated Press accuses three representatives of the Trump administration of violating freedom of speech by blocking access to presidential events. The conflict arose over the AP's refusal to change the name “Gulf of Mexico” to “American Gulf.
Trump said that Ukraine had been negotiating for three years, but the war had not ended. He believes that the conflict could have been resolved earlier without significant losses of territory and lives.
Donald Trump plans to sign new executive orders at his home in Mar-a-Lago. At the same time, his first joint TV interview with Elon Musk will be broadcast in prime time.
While kayaking in the Strait of Magellan, a humpback whale swallowed a man and his yellow kayak for several seconds. The victim's father filmed the incident, and the kayaker himself emerged from the incident unharmed.
Donald Trump reiterated his intention to join Canada as the 51st state of the United States. According to him, the United States loses $200 billion a year because of Canada, although AP refutes this claim.
In western Alaska, the wreckage of a small passenger plane, a Bering Air plane that disappeared while en route to the city of Nome, was found. All 10 people on board were killed, and the plane was found on the sea ice 19 kilometers from the coast.
The advisor to the head of the OP said that Ukraine was ready for a compromise, but questioned Russia's position on the negotiations. According to him, the US supports a quick end to the war.
The President announced the killing of dozens of Russian and North Korean officers as a result of a strike on a Russian command post in the Kursk region. He also confirmed the elimination of one DPRK brigade of 4,000 soldiers.
The President of Ukraine has stated that the real amount of aid from the United States is over $75 billion, not $177 billion or $200 billion. Most of this aid came in the form of weapons, not money.
The President said there were no signals of any termination of aid from the US and EU. The Ukrainian army is supplied by 40% of domestic production, with the rest coming from the US and Europe.
The President of Ukraine said that Trump could force Putin to peace through tough sanctions against Russia's banking system and energy sector. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continuing to support the Armed Forces and obtaining security guarantees.
The Ukrainian side held several contacts with representatives of Donald Trump's team on general issues. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a personal meeting with Trump and Ukraine's participation in future negotiations.
The President of Ukraine said that NATO membership is the cheapest option for security guarantees for allies. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus for the Alliance.
President Zelenskyy warned of the danger of excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia war talks. He insists on a format involving the US, Ukraine, Russia and EU representatives.
Trump said he had “serious” discussions with Russia about the war in Ukraine and that “significant” agreements with Putin were possible. The US President did not disclose details of the talks or his communication with the Russian leader.
An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject, his condition is stable, and the military has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.