Japan sets record defense budget for next year: over $58 billion - AP

The Japanese government has approved a record defense budget plan for next year, exceeding 9 trillion yen ($58 billion). This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

This is being done to strengthen Japan's defense capabilities amid rising tensions with China. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated in November that her country's armed forces could intervene if China takes action against Taiwan.

Japan also plans to revise its current security and defense policy by December 2026 to further strengthen its armed forces. The country is also enhancing its offensive capability with long-range missiles to attack enemy targets from a distance. This is a serious deviation from the principle of limiting the use of force only for self-defense. This principle was adopted after Japan's defeat in World War II.

To protect its coast, Japan will spend 100 billion yen ($640 million) on deploying unmanned aerial, marine, and underwater drones for surveillance and defense as part of a system called "SHIELD." This is planned for March 2028, the publication states.

