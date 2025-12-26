Japan sets record defense budget for next year: over $58 billion - AP

$42.150.05
06:47 AM • 816 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 2696 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 17140 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 62093 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 63460 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 78221 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 39034 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 28269 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21242 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 68822 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russian KABs injure four peopleDecember 25, 09:22 PM • 5878 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 7488 views
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 8688 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 8138 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering Disinformation01:27 AM • 4686 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 62093 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 68822 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 50404 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 84907 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 68856 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Venezuela
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 15186 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 19004 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 20048 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 22777 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 29077 views
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times

Japan sets record defense budget for next year: over $58 billion - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Japanese government has planned a record defense budget of over 9 trillion yen ($58 billion) to strengthen its defense capabilities amid tensions with China. The country is also developing long-range missiles and the SHIELD drone system to protect its coast.

Japan sets record defense budget for next year: over $58 billion - AP
Photo: pixabay

The Japanese government has approved a record defense budget plan for next year, exceeding 9 trillion yen ($58 billion). This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

This is being done to strengthen Japan's defense capabilities amid rising tensions with China. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated in November that her country's armed forces could intervene if China takes action against Taiwan.

Japan also plans to revise its current security and defense policy by December 2026 to further strengthen its armed forces. The country is also enhancing its offensive capability with long-range missiles to attack enemy targets from a distance. This is a serious deviation from the principle of limiting the use of force only for self-defense. This principle was adopted after Japan's defeat in World War II.

To protect its coast, Japan will spend 100 billion yen ($640 million) on deploying unmanned aerial, marine, and underwater drones for surveillance and defense as part of a system called "SHIELD." This is planned for March 2028, the publication states.

Recall

The US and South Korea agreed to conclude a separate agreement on cooperation in the field of nuclear submarines.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
State budget
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Taiwan
South Korea
China
Japan
United States