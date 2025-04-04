Keir Starmer

The military contingent in Ukraine will be a coalition of countries, not just Great Britain and France. Zelensky said that the teams need a month to be fully ready.
Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.
Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.
Ukraine plans to actively use diplomacy in April, working with partners, including the US and Europe, to protect people and achieve peace. A meeting with Britain is also being prepared.
Zelenskyy spoke with the British Prime Minister, discussed joint steps for peace and security. A meeting of military representatives is being prepared to prepare contingents.
Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.
The British Prime Minister informed the US President about the meeting in Paris. The leaders agreed to continue pressure on Putin and economic cooperation.
The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.
The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
The summit discussed strengthening Ukraine with aid, resources and aid packages, as well as pressure on Russia. A decision was made to support Ukraine and build security in Europe.
Ukraine sees Europe, represented by France and Great Britain, at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war. Zelensky emphasized the importance of their participation.
Participants of the summit in Paris supported maintaining a strong army of Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that the Russian Federation cannot dictate the number of Ukrainian military personnel, and this is the common position of all participating countries.
Keir Starmer stated that US support is needed to deter Russia. He added that a group of countries is coordinating efforts, and the coalition includes 200 planners from 30 countries.
Keir Starmer has stated that Parliament should approve the deployment of British troops to Ukraine on a long-term basis. He also emphasized the leadership role of Britain and France.
Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of putting pressure on the Russian Federation for negotiations and being ready to implement a peace agreement. He noted European leadership in supporting Ukraine.
The British Minister of Defense will lead the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on April 11. The goal is to mobilize more military aid and increase pressure on Russia.
The British Prime Minister criticized Russia for ignoring Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. He emphasized the need for pressure to start real negotiations.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.
The summit in Paris discussed strengthening sanctions to bring Russia to the negotiating table. Military plans to support peace in Ukraine on land, in the air and at sea were also considered.
The British Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General discussed further support for Ukraine and recognized the role of the United States in the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Europe's readiness to support a lasting peace.
A summit of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine has gathered in Paris. Zelenskyy has already started negotiations with Macron and Starmer ahead of a broad meeting of leaders from 31 countries.
After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.
Great Britain called on Russia to accept Ukraine's proposal for an immediate ceasefire. The department expressed gratitude to the United States for their efforts in the issue of peace.
Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.
PRC diplomats offered the EU participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The inclusion of China in the coalition may affect Russia's agreement to the presence of peacekeepers.
The UK government is accelerating military planning to support Ukraine, including the possible introduction of ground troops. Thousands of troops may be needed to support any deployment.
Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.
The British Prime Minister discussed sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to cover troops in the event of their deployment. This is due to uncertainty about US support.
The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.