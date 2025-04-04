Keir Starmer

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 9426 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 16906 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57390 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 201228 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115988 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 380093 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303265 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212687 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243655 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254810 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 16865 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37231 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121131 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 201259 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 380122 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303279 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10951 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37279 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65539 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51553 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121844 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2024
Work on the contingent as part of security guarantees is underway not only with France and Great Britain - Zelensky

The military contingent in Ukraine will be a coalition of countries, not just Great Britain and France. Zelensky said that the teams need a month to be fully ready.

War • 06:03 PM • 3564 views

Lithuania confirmed its readiness to join the "coalition of the willing" and calls for increased pressure on Russia

Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.

War • April 1, 10:25 AM • 20976 views

Trump finalizes details on tariffs: European leaders prepare for tariff wars with the US

Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.

News of the World • April 1, 07:02 AM • 17430 views

Zelenskyy stated that diplomatic work is planned for April: details

Ukraine plans to actively use diplomacy in April, working with partners, including the US and Europe, to protect people and achieve peace. A meeting with Britain is also being prepared.

Politics • March 31, 06:40 PM • 25675 views

Ukraine and Britain are preparing a meeting of representatives to prepare contingents - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy spoke with the British Prime Minister, discussed joint steps for peace and security. A meeting of military representatives is being prepared to prepare contingents.

War • March 31, 06:26 PM • 174650 views

Britain will support long-term peace for Ukraine - Speaker of the House of Commons

Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.

War • March 31, 03:14 PM • 44027 views

Starmer discussed the results of the coalition summit in support of Ukraine with Trump

The British Prime Minister informed the US President about the meeting in Paris. The leaders agreed to continue pressure on Putin and economic cooperation.

Politics • March 31, 12:13 AM • 14751 views

Meloni expressed support for Trump and opposed European “appeasement forces” in Ukraine

The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.

War • March 28, 03:42 PM • 36672 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39588 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587537 views

The "Coalition of the Willing" summit considered specific steps to strengthen Ukraine - Tykhyi

The summit discussed strengthening Ukraine with aid, resources and aid packages, as well as pressure on Russia. A decision was made to support Ukraine and build security in Europe.

War • March 27, 05:24 PM • 50662 views

Europe at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war will be represented by France and Britain - Zelensky

Ukraine sees Europe, represented by France and Great Britain, at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war. Zelensky emphasized the importance of their participation.

War • March 27, 04:46 PM • 33718 views

Participants of the summit in Paris support the fact that Ukraine should maintain a strong army - Zelensky

Participants of the summit in Paris supported maintaining a strong army of Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that the Russian Federation cannot dictate the number of Ukrainian military personnel, and this is the common position of all participating countries.

War • March 27, 04:27 PM • 30522 views

Starmer reveals details on deterrence forces for Ukraine: US support needed

Keir Starmer stated that US support is needed to deter Russia. He added that a group of countries is coordinating efforts, and the coalition includes 200 planners from 30 countries.

War • March 27, 04:07 PM • 31530 views

Starmer: The issue of British troops in Ukraine may be put to a parliamentary vote

Keir Starmer has stated that Parliament should approve the deployment of British troops to Ukraine on a long-term basis. He also emphasized the leadership role of Britain and France.

War • March 27, 03:53 PM • 21835 views

Trump wants peace in Ukraine, but the difference is that Europeans are ready to intervene - Starmer

Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of putting pressure on the Russian Federation for negotiations and being ready to implement a peace agreement. He noted European leadership in supporting Ukraine.

War • March 27, 03:27 PM • 28504 views

"Ramstein": Britain announces new meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on April 11

The British Minister of Defense will lead the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on April 11. The goal is to mobilize more military aid and increase pressure on Russia.

War • March 27, 03:10 PM • 209976 views

Starmer accused Russia of "playing games" regarding the ceasefire

The British Prime Minister criticized Russia for ignoring Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. He emphasized the need for pressure to start real negotiations.

War • March 27, 03:03 PM • 24988 views

As part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine may receive as many munitions this year as last year - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.

War • March 27, 01:50 PM • 17818 views

Starmer on the summit in Paris: they discussed how to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation

The summit in Paris discussed strengthening sanctions to bring Russia to the negotiating table. Military plans to support peace in Ukraine on land, in the air and at sea were also considered.

War • March 27, 01:50 PM • 15327 views

Starmer and Rutte discussed support for Ukraine in Paris

The British Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General discussed further support for Ukraine and recognized the role of the United States in the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Europe's readiness to support a lasting peace.

War • March 27, 01:05 PM • 23096 views

World leaders gather for "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris: Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer hold first talks

A summit of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine has gathered in Paris. Zelenskyy has already started negotiations with Macron and Starmer ahead of a broad meeting of leaders from 31 countries.

Politics • March 27, 09:33 AM • 136266 views

Macron plans to call Trump after the summit of the "coalition of the willing" - Bloomberg

After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.

War • March 27, 07:58 AM • 135631 views

Britain called on Russia to immediately agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine

Great Britain called on Russia to accept Ukraine's proposal for an immediate ceasefire. The department expressed gratitude to the United States for their efforts in the issue of peace.

War • March 25, 11:51 PM • 12442 views

Starmer's peace plan for Ukraine criticized as "political theater" - The Telegraph

Military sources have dismissed Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire, calling it "political theater. " The US also does not support this idea.

War • March 24, 07:33 AM • 55151 views

China is considering deploying a contingent to Ukraine - media

PRC diplomats offered the EU participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The inclusion of China in the coalition may affect Russia's agreement to the presence of peacekeepers.

War • March 22, 02:14 PM • 492915 views

Britain will strengthen the army and prepare to introduce peacekeeping troops into Ukraine

The UK government is accelerating military planning to support Ukraine, including the possible introduction of ground troops. Thousands of troops may be needed to support any deployment.

War • March 22, 03:30 AM • 39603 views

British Prime Minister announces new meetings to plan a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine

Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.

War • March 22, 01:03 AM • 24234 views

Britain is considering sending its fighter jets to Ukraine for air defense – The Telegraph

The British Prime Minister discussed sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to cover troops in the event of their deployment. This is due to uncertainty about US support.

Politics • March 21, 10:41 AM • 15500 views

Lithuania is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there is a condition

The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.

War • March 21, 10:15 AM • 102081 views