The United Kingdom plans to significantly enhance its training to counter a potential threat from Russia. This includes increasing citizens' readiness for service, boosting defense production, and developing necessary skills. This was stated by the country's Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Marshal Richard Knighton, as reported by UNN with reference to the news agency Reuters.

Speaking at the RUSI think tank, Knighton noted that Britain currently does not feel the Russian threat "as acutely as many European allies," who have already stepped up defense equipment purchases and, in some cases, even reinstated elements of national service.

According to him, Europe is trying to compensate for the deficit in defense capabilities that arose after US President Donald Trump called on European states to take primary responsibility for NATO's conventional forces, especially amid difficult peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian leadership has made it clear that it seeks to challenge NATO, to limit, divide, and ultimately destroy the Alliance. - said Knighton.

The Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom emphasized that the threat from Russia to NATO and the country is growing, and without public awareness of this danger, it is difficult to expect decisive action from the state, business, and industry.

He stressed the need to end the depletion of the British armed forces, solidify their leadership in NATO, and win the technological race in defense.

Knighton added that while the main goal remains preventing war, Britain must encourage more citizens to prepare for service in the regular army and reserves, expand industrial capacity for rearmament, and develop key defense skills.

"Sons and daughters, colleagues, veterans - all will have their role: to build, to serve, and, if necessary, to fight. More families will know what sacrifice for our nation means," he remarked.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that a "coalition of the willing" has developed measures to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and, if necessary, to deploy troops. The plans include ground deployment, but the priority is to achieve peace.

