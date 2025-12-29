Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the 20-point peace plan is 90% agreed upon, and security guarantees and the military dimension are 100% agreed upon, according to UNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump answered journalists' questions after their bilateral meeting and video conference with representatives of European countries.

According to Trump, the plan is 95% agreed upon overall, and the negotiations were difficult but productive and detailed. At the same time, Zelenskyy announced the full agreement of the plan regarding security guarantees.

"The 20-point plan is 90% agreed upon, security guarantees from the US are 100%, guarantees from the US and Europe are 90%, the military dimension is 100%, and the prosperity plan is being finalized," Zelenskyy said.

President Trump also added that the finalization of the plan could be expected within the next few weeks, but did not rule out that everything could fall apart due to some difficult point.

Recall

The meeting of the heads of state was dedicated to discussing the peace plan. As Zelenskyy stated, representatives of Ukraine and the United States have already discussed 90% of the peace plan.

On the eve of the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had made many different compromises to achieve peace.

Earlier, citing Zelenskyy's words, one of the possible 20-point peace agreement options was published in the media, which, in particular, provides for the guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty, its non-nuclear status, joint operation of the ZNPP with the United States, and a free economic zone in Donbas.

Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy