Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a reboot of key state-owned energy enterprises, including Energoatom, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, and Naftogaz. This involves updating management and a full audit of the financial activities of these companies.
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with US Chargé d'Affaires a. i. to Ukraine Julie Davis. They discussed the massive Russian attack on infrastructure, the increase in long-range retaliatory strikes, and the fight against corruption.
On November 14, at 4:18 PM, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power from one of its two external power transmission lines – the 750 kV ZNPP – Dniprovska line. Currently, the plant receives electricity for its own needs from only one line, which creates the threat of another blackout.
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the pre-trial detention measure for the deputy general director of the "Atomenergomash" branch of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". She is suspected of systematic bribery, demanding 10-15% of paid work, totaling over UAH 6.6 million.
Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that from the first years of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidency, he warned him about Russia's use of corruption in Ukraine. He emphasized that any manifestations of corruption become a tool of Russian propaganda, which discredits Ukraine on the international stage.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council. The document comes into force on the day of its publication.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. 21 deputies supported her resignation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel changes in the government with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. This happened after the announcement of an investigation into a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, which Zelenskyy reported on social media on November 14.
The SBU counterintelligence detained a foreigner who was adjusting missile and drone strikes on Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions. He photographed energy-generating and heat-supply enterprises, as well as checkpoints of the Defense Forces.
Bail of 25 and 12 million hryvnias was posted for two suspects in the energy corruption case, Lyudmyla Zorina and Lesya Ustymenko. They were remanded in custody in the case known as Operation "Midas", concerning the systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties.
The competition for the position of head of the strategic state enterprise "Gas Transmission System Operator" has been officially suspended. As reported by the government, it will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants.
The IMF will soon launch a mission to Ukraine to assess the country's financial needs and discuss a potential new lending program. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack emphasized the importance of a robust anti-corruption architecture in Ukraine.
Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companies, including energy companies. The government will also allocate UAH 1 billion to eliminate the consequences of shelling in frontline regions.
Presidential advisor Vladyslav Vlasiuk clarified that all main types of blocking sanctions, which have an immediate effect, particularly in the banking sector, have been applied against businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. However, prohibitions related to entry into Ukraine have not been applied.
People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced that the issue of dismissing Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice will be considered in the near future. The Energy Committee will consider Hrynchuk's dismissal on November 14 at 2:00 PM, and the Legal Policy Committee will consider Halushchenko's dismissal next week.
The court remanded private entrepreneur Lyudmyla Zorina, suspected of participating in a large-scale scheme to embezzle funds from Energoatom, in custody.