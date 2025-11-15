Energoatom

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
November 15, 05:21 PM • 13571 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 28696 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 36882 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 35480 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 49088 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 43469 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37608 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 29049 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19324 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 74943 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Storm "Claudia" claimed three lives in Portugal and caused floods in BritainNovember 15, 06:49 PM • 4414 views
The second lioness that escaped in Khmelnytskyi has been foundNovember 15, 07:03 PM • 3672 views
In Ukraine, the registration of the "Schoolchild's Package" is nearing completion: how to apply for assistance onlineNovember 15, 07:22 PM • 2666 views
Russian attack on Kherson region: three civilians killed, six woundedNovember 15, 08:29 PM • 3390 views
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNS01:31 AM • 3314 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 74944 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 68260 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 46520 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 71238 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 298563 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 21798 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 74944 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 27847 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 44089 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87222 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Film
Tags
Organizations

Energoatom

News by theme
Key state-owned energy enterprises are being rebooted - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of a reboot of key state-owned energy enterprises, including Energoatom, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, and Naftogaz. This involves updating management and a full audit of the financial activities of these companies.

Economy • November 15, 02:22 PM • 3132 views
Investigations into high-profile corruption cases must lead to real results: US Chargé d'Affaires met with Head of the Presidential Office

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with US Chargé d'Affaires a. i. to Ukraine Julie Davis. They discussed the massive Russian attack on infrastructure, the increase in long-range retaliatory strikes, and the fight against corruption.

Politics • November 14, 06:38 PM • 3246 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP again under threat of blackout: power lost from one of two external lines

On November 14, at 4:18 PM, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power from one of its two external power transmission lines – the 750 kV ZNPP – Dniprovska line. Currently, the plant receives electricity for its own needs from only one line, which creates the threat of another blackout.

War in Ukraine • November 14, 05:40 PM • 3106 views
Appeal leaves deputy general director of Energoatom branch, exposed for systematic bribery, in custody

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the pre-trial detention measure for the deputy general director of the "Atomenergomash" branch of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". She is suspected of systematic bribery, demanding 10-15% of paid work, totaling over UAH 6.6 million.

Crimes and emergencies • November 14, 04:55 PM • 11371 views
Tusk on corruption scandal in Ukraine: "I warned Zelenskyy about the risks of Russian propaganda"

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that from the first years of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presidency, he warned him about Russia's use of corruption in Ukraine. He emphasized that any manifestations of corruption become a tool of Russian propaganda, which discredits Ukraine on the international stage.

Politics • November 14, 01:30 PM • 3998 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council. The document comes into force on the day of its publication.

Politics • November 14, 01:30 PM • 19324 views
The relevant committee supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. 21 deputies supported her resignation.

Economy • November 14, 01:22 PM • 1706 views
Personnel decisions and reports to partners: Zelenskyy discussed state enterprise audits and reshuffles in the government with Svyrydenko amid a corruption case in the energy sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel changes in the government with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. This happened after the announcement of an investigation into a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, which Zelenskyy reported on social media on November 14.

Economy • November 14, 10:43 AM • 3744 views
Foreigner detained for guiding Russian attacks on energy facilities near Khmelnytskyi NPP at FSB's behest

The SBU counterintelligence detained a foreigner who was adjusting missile and drone strikes on Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions. He photographed energy-generating and heat-supply enterprises, as well as checkpoints of the Defense Forces.

War in Ukraine • November 14, 09:49 AM • 3964 views
Operation "Midas": bail posted for two "back-office" employees

Bail of 25 and 12 million hryvnias was posted for two suspects in the energy corruption case, Lyudmyla Zorina and Lesya Ustymenko. They were remanded in custody in the case known as Operation "Midas", concerning the systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties.

Crimes and emergencies • November 13, 07:22 PM • 3268 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist

The competition for the position of head of the strategic state enterprise "Gas Transmission System Operator" has been officially suspended. As reported by the government, it will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants.

Politics • November 13, 06:55 PM • 134900 views
IMF prepares mission to Ukraine: priority – fight against corruption and new loan program

The IMF will soon launch a mission to Ukraine to assess the country's financial needs and discuss a potential new lending program. IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack emphasized the importance of a robust anti-corruption architecture in Ukraine.

Economy • November 13, 05:44 PM • 3583 views
Audit and verification of procurements: Ukraine is preparing a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companiesVideo

Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a comprehensive solution for all state-owned companies, including energy companies. The government will also allocate UAH 1 billion to eliminate the consequences of shelling in frontline regions.

Economy • November 13, 02:31 PM • 2790 views
Zelenskyy's advisor clarified sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman: all main types of blocking measures applied

Presidential advisor Vladyslav Vlasiuk clarified that all main types of blocking sanctions, which have an immediate effect, particularly in the banking sector, have been applied against businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman. However, prohibitions related to entry into Ukraine have not been applied.

Economy • November 13, 12:53 PM • 2556 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhoto

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced that the issue of dismissing Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko from the posts of Ministers of Energy and Justice will be considered in the near future. The Energy Committee will consider Hrynchuk's dismissal on November 14 at 2:00 PM, and the Legal Policy Committee will consider Halushchenko's dismissal next week.

Politics • November 13, 12:51 PM • 30164 views
Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: another suspect in the case arrested

The court remanded private entrepreneur Lyudmyla Zorina, suspected of participating in a large-scale scheme to embezzle funds from Energoatom, in custody.

Society • November 13, 08:38 AM • 4385 views