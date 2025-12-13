Zaporizhzhia NPP operated on generators for over an hour during the night attack

During the Russian attack on the night of December 13, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the Ukrainian energy system for more than an hour due to damage to power lines. This was announced by the head of the board of Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Today, during the night attack, the Zaporizhzhia NPP switched to diesel operation for more than an hour, working on diesel generators. Only after the alarm ended were we able to power the nuclear power plant from Ukraine's energy system. - said Zaichenko.

He noted that such incidents pose a danger to all of Europe.

The IAEA mission is designed to monitor the security situation, to understand it, and at the highest political level to convey to the entire world community what the aggressor state is doing. This is a violation of all norms and rules of warfare, which can lead to a major nuclear accident. - added Zaichenko.

He reminded that the ZNPP continues to receive power for its own needs, including for cooling nuclear reactors.

Fuel, even if it is not used to generate electricity, must be cooled. Because an uncontrolled nuclear reaction can occur, which will lead to a radiation release. - noted the head of Ukrenergo.

In addition, according to him, during today's attack, the power lines that supply the plant were once again damaged.

In Ukraine, after the massive night attack by the Russian Federation on energy facilities, more than a million subscribers are currently without electricity, and 5 people are known to have been injured.