You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
11:27 AM • 2188 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 3434 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 3936 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 73191 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 90483 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 36749 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 36681 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 32802 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26812 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 28544 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.4m/s
70%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free willJanuary 1, 02:41 AM • 9280 views
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 11804 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 10876 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 39565 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 8502 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 2262 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 73191 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 45619 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 83761 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 82051 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 178 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 17972 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 19741 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 45619 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 20425 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Instagram head Adam Mosseri claims that companies producing digital cameras are going down the wrong path.

You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos

Instagram head Adam Mosseri summarized 2025 by analyzing 20 images dedicated to the new era of "endless synthetic content" that is becoming harder to distinguish from reality, as well as the old, more personal Instagram feed, which he says has been "dead" for many years, UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

Last year, one of The Verge's writers wrote that "...the default assumption is that a photograph is fake because creating realistic and plausible fake photographs has now become trivial," and, as stated, Mosseri agrees.

"For most of my life, I could safely assume that photos or videos were largely accurate depictions of moments that happened. Obviously, that's no longer the case, and it will take us years to adapt," he noted.

"We will move from assuming that what we see is real by default to starting with skepticism. Paying attention to who is sharing something and why. It will be uncomfortable - we are genetically predisposed to believe our eyes," Mosseri pointed out.

According to Mosseri, the evolution needed for Instagram and other platforms is that "we need to create better tools for creativity. To notice AI-generated content and verify its authenticity. To detect authenticity signals in who is posting content. To continue to improve ranking for originality."

Mosseri, who is focused on Instagram, claims that "we love to complain about 'AI junk,' but there's a lot of amazing AI content," without naming anything specific or specifically mentioning Meta's pursuit of AI tools. He argues that camera manufacturers are going down the wrong path by trying to enable everyone to "look like a professional photographer from 2015."

Instead, he says, "raw," unflattering images temporarily serve as an indicator of reality until AI can copy imperfections as well. Then, "we will need to shift our focus from what is being said to who is saying it," using fingerprints and cryptographic signing of images from the cameras that took them to identify genuine media files instead of relying on tags and watermarks added to AI.

Mosseri, the publication writes, is far from the first tech executive to point out the same problem. Samsung executive Patrick Chomet held the view that "there are no truly real photos" after last year's controversy over Galaxy phones' approach to photographing the Moon, and Apple's Craig Federighi told the WSJ that he was "concerned" about the impact of AI editing.

Zuckerberg's Meta acquires AI startup Manus, 'everyone was talking about' - media30.12.25, 12:15 • 2981 view

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Technology
Trend
Brand
Social network
Bloggers
Apple Inc.
Instagram