October 24, 05:15 PM • 16608 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29219 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23501 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28087 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24616 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40990 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25697 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28178 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76128 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
News by theme
Plans for a reparations loan to Ukraine to be presented soon – EC head

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the swift presentation of options for a reparations loan for Ukraine. European countries also agreed to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions.

Economy • October 24, 06:12 PM • 2984 views
Ukraine needs about €2 billion for additional gas imports - Prime Minister

Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.

Economy • October 24, 11:47 AM • 2144 views
German Economy Minister arrives in Kyiv: focus on energy aid and defense cooperation

German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the expansion of German-Ukrainian defense cooperation. She promised to explore how Germany can provide more concrete support in this area.

Economy • October 24, 06:11 AM • 4890 views
Ukraine expands network of autonomous medical facilities: installation of solar power plants in hospitals continues

In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants in medical facilities continues in preparation for winter and to strengthen energy autonomy. In Sambir, a 55.68 kW solar power plant was installed on the roof of the city hospital, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure.

Health • October 23, 10:12 PM • 3594 views
Heating season: government allocated UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports

The government has allocated UAH 8. 4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.

Economy • October 23, 05:23 PM • 2648 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30

Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter. The government extended the PSO until April 30, 2026.

Economy • October 22, 04:19 PM • 24986 views
Hungary wants to buy nuclear fuel from the US - Szijjártó

Hungary plans to buy nuclear fuel from the US, but will not stop importing from Russia. This will allow diversifying purchases and ensuring safe maintenance of nuclear facilities.

News of the World • October 22, 02:54 PM • 2701 views
Norway allocates about $150 million to Ukraine: what the funds will be used for

An additional 1. 5 billion Norwegian kroner (about $150 million) will be allocated for electricity and heating. The funds come through the EU Investment Framework for Ukraine.

Economy • October 22, 11:30 AM • 3316 views
Warm and almost no precipitation: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 23

On Thursday, October 23, a warming up to +11+16°C is expected in Ukraine, in the north-east up to +7+9°C. Light rains are possible only at night and in the morning in Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Weather and environment • October 22, 11:18 AM • 1841 views
Chernihiv region faces serious water supply problems after Russian strikes - OVA

After Russian strikes in Chernihiv, all critical infrastructure, including "Vodokanal" (water utility), switched to generator power. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the enemy struck the city center, damaging a hospital, stadium, educational institution, and residential buildings.

Society • October 22, 11:17 AM • 3178 views
Some houses in Kyiv are left without hot water due to night shelling: which districts were affected

In Kyiv, due to night shelling, some houses were temporarily left without hot water. Supply problems are observed in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Kyiv • October 22, 10:34 AM • 2676 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto

In the second quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 5. 4%, and rents by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2024. London and Paris remain leaders in the highest rental prices.

Economy • October 22, 09:28 AM • 30967 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing

The heating season has already started in many regions of Ukraine, with Rivne region being the first to "turn on the heating". Some frontline regions are still preparing for heat supply.

Society • October 22, 07:30 AM • 37381 views
Zelenskyy and Sanchez discussed energy aid to Ukraine and agreed to meet

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, discussing steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense and energy aid. The parties coordinated diplomatic work and agreed to meet for further support of Ukraine.

Politics • October 21, 05:15 PM • 2837 views
Sweden allocates an additional 33.5 million euros in aid to Ukraine ahead of winterVideo

Sweden is providing Ukraine with an additional 33. 5 million euros to strengthen support during the winter period. The funds will be directed to the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund.

Economy • October 21, 01:30 PM • 2679 views
Heating season in kindergartens, schools and hospitals: Ministry of Development says up to 40% have received heat

The heating season has begun for social facilities, where over 40% of kindergartens, schools, and hospitals are already receiving heat. Local authorities individually decide on the start of the heating season in communities.

Society • October 21, 12:37 PM • 2367 views
Russia's tactics are killing people and terrorizing with cold: Zelenskyy on the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian tactics remain unchanged – killing civilians and terrorizing with cold. He reported on restoration efforts in Chernihiv and Sumy regions after attacks on energy infrastructure.

War in Ukraine • October 21, 11:19 AM • 3288 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", stated that heating will be turned on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, which should lead to a decrease in electricity consumption. This is due to the fact that a sharp drop in temperature has led to an increase in electricity consumption by more than 20% since the beginning of the month.

Society • October 21, 07:53 AM • 17936 views