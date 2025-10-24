European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the swift presentation of options for a reparations loan for Ukraine. European countries also agreed to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions.
Ukraine plans to raise 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. Funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.
German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the expansion of German-Ukrainian defense cooperation. She promised to explore how Germany can provide more concrete support in this area.
In Ukraine, the installation of solar power plants in medical facilities continues in preparation for winter and to strengthen energy autonomy. In Sambir, a 55.68 kW solar power plant was installed on the roof of the city hospital, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure.
The government has allocated UAH 8. 4 billion for gas imports for the heating season for the population. This decision is part of preparations for winter amid shelling, which will increase the reliability of gas and heat supply.
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter. The government extended the PSO until April 30, 2026.
Hungary plans to buy nuclear fuel from the US, but will not stop importing from Russia. This will allow diversifying purchases and ensuring safe maintenance of nuclear facilities.
An additional 1. 5 billion Norwegian kroner (about $150 million) will be allocated for electricity and heating. The funds come through the EU Investment Framework for Ukraine.
On Thursday, October 23, a warming up to +11+16°C is expected in Ukraine, in the north-east up to +7+9°C. Light rains are possible only at night and in the morning in Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
After Russian strikes in Chernihiv, all critical infrastructure, including "Vodokanal" (water utility), switched to generator power. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the enemy struck the city center, damaging a hospital, stadium, educational institution, and residential buildings.
In Kyiv, due to night shelling, some houses were temporarily left without hot water. Supply problems are observed in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
In the second quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 5. 4%, and rents by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2024. London and Paris remain leaders in the highest rental prices.
The heating season has already started in many regions of Ukraine, with Rivne region being the first to "turn on the heating". Some frontline regions are still preparing for heat supply.
President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, discussing steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense and energy aid. The parties coordinated diplomatic work and agreed to meet for further support of Ukraine.
Sweden is providing Ukraine with an additional 33. 5 million euros to strengthen support during the winter period. The funds will be directed to the World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund.
The heating season has begun for social facilities, where over 40% of kindergartens, schools, and hospitals are already receiving heat. Local authorities individually decide on the start of the heating season in communities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian tactics remain unchanged – killing civilians and terrorizing with cold. He reported on restoration efforts in Chernihiv and Sumy regions after attacks on energy infrastructure.
Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", stated that heating will be turned on throughout Ukraine within 10 days, which should lead to a decrease in electricity consumption. This is due to the fact that a sharp drop in temperature has led to an increase in electricity consumption by more than 20% since the beginning of the month.