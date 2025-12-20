Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money

A perennial problem during the holidays is choosing a gift, especially when you want to stick to your budget. UNN offers you a selection of inexpensive gifts for all holidays that are sure to please your family, loved one, or friends.

Gifts up to 500 hryvnias

A fairly universal gift for the winter holidays can be an inexpensive garland, LED strips, or other thematic decor. Also gloves or, for example, a blanket.

Gift ideas for women

Among them:

gift certificate to a cosmetics store;

paint by numbers;

book;

tea and sweets set;

fashion accessory (gloves, scarf);

jewelry;

succulent;

bath set (sea salt, bath bomb);

planner;

wish board creation kit;

vase;

handmade candles;

decorative pillows or a blanket;

photo frame;

bouquet of sweets, marshmallows.

Gift ideas for men

The list includes, among other things:

car accessories;

organizer for tools, cables or wires;

case;

shaving kit;

beard care kit;

beer bouquet (bouquet of beer);

magnetic knife holder (tools);

tech cleaning kit (keyboard);

slippers:

bottle cooler;

darts.

Gift ideas up to 2000 hryvnias

If you are willing to spend a larger amount - from one thousand to two thousand hryvnias - then, of course, the choice becomes wider.

A universal gift, especially relevant in our time, can be a power bank. In addition, for an amount over 500 hryvnias, you can choose something from gadgets, for example, a portable speaker or wireless headphones, smart scales.

You can also pay attention to other practical gifts, for example, lunch boxes - they come in different shapes, sizes, with and without drawings, for different purposes - for example, for soup.

You can choose a more individual gift, taking into account the interests and preferences of the person you are congratulating. For example, give a certificate for extreme driving lessons, or for SPA procedures.

