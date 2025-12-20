Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
A perennial problem during the holidays is choosing a gift, especially when you want to stick to your budget. UNN offers you a selection of inexpensive gifts for all holidays that are sure to please your family, loved one, or friends.
Gifts up to 500 hryvnias
A fairly universal gift for the winter holidays can be an inexpensive garland, LED strips, or other thematic decor. Also gloves or, for example, a blanket.
Gift ideas for women
Among them:
- gift certificate to a cosmetics store;
- paint by numbers;
- book;
- tea and sweets set;
- fashion accessory (gloves, scarf);
- jewelry;
- succulent;
- bath set (sea salt, bath bomb);
- planner;
- wish board creation kit;
- vase;
- handmade candles;
- decorative pillows or a blanket;
- photo frame;
- bouquet of sweets, marshmallows.
Gift ideas for men
The list includes, among other things:
- car accessories;
- organizer for tools, cables or wires;
- case;
- shaving kit;
- beard care kit;
- beer bouquet (bouquet of beer);
- magnetic knife holder (tools);
- tech cleaning kit (keyboard);
- slippers:
- bottle cooler;
- darts.
Gift ideas up to 2000 hryvnias
If you are willing to spend a larger amount - from one thousand to two thousand hryvnias - then, of course, the choice becomes wider.
A universal gift, especially relevant in our time, can be a power bank. In addition, for an amount over 500 hryvnias, you can choose something from gadgets, for example, a portable speaker or wireless headphones, smart scales.
You can also pay attention to other practical gifts, for example, lunch boxes - they come in different shapes, sizes, with and without drawings, for different purposes - for example, for soup.
You can choose a more individual gift, taking into account the interests and preferences of the person you are congratulating. For example, give a certificate for extreme driving lessons, or for SPA procedures.
