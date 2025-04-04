Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.
The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.
Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico supports peace plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He stated that he is against the war and for a multi-vector policy.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico stated the possibility of blocking military and financial aid to Ukraine if gas transit to Europe does not resume. He also proposes an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.
Hungary rejected a draft EU document on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine. Slovakia also refused to provide financial and military support to Kyiv.
The head of SNS, Andrej Danko, said that Ukraine should return €3. 5 billion in aid to Slovakia. He linked this to a possible deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals.
The Hungarian Foreign Minister called the talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh “great news”. He also said that it was good that the EU was not invited because “supporters of war” should not be at peace talks.
The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe wants peace based on international order. The summit in Paris will discuss the war in Ukraine and the European security architecture.
Slovakia's prime minister and Hungary's foreign minister criticized the Paris meeting on the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Both politicians support the position against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Robert Fico asked Elon Musk to provide information about USAID funding of Slovak organizations and media. The prime minister believes that the funds were used for political purposes and offers a personal meeting with Musk.
The Main Intelligence Directorate stated that the Georgian National Legion was not part of its structure. The DIU denied Robert Fico's accusations of organizing protests in Slovakia.
Due to a technical failure in Belgium's air traffic control system, Robert Fico's plane returned to Bratislava. The meeting with representatives of the European Commission on gas transit and other issues was canceled.
The Slovak police are preparing to deport a Ukrainian citizen born in 1966 on charges of threatening national security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance to the detainee.
Ukraine protested to the Slovak ambassador over Prime Minister Fico's statements about interference in internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry called on Bratislava to stop relaying Kremlin rhetoric and return to constructive dialogue.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity in response to the presidential candidate's statements. The ministry emphasized that the country's position is based on international law and national interests.
Slovakia's Foreign Ministry protested to Ukraine's ambassador over statements regarding the country's internal affairs. The conflict arose after Zelensky criticized Prime Minister Fico's position on Russian gas.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to Robert Fico's latest statements. The ministry believes that the Slovak prime minister has fallen victim to Russian propaganda due to failures in domestic policy.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine if Russian gas transit does not resume. He called President Zelenskyy an “enemy” and accused him of creating problems for Slovakia.
Slovakia's prime minister criticized Zelenskyy's comment about the protests in Bratislava as interference in internal affairs. The Ukrainian president had earlier written “Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe.
In Slovakia, massive anti-government protests spread to more than 20 cities, with the largest rally in Bratislava gathering 40,000 people. The protesters oppose the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico and support European integration.
The Slovak prime minister announces a large-scale cyberattack on the national insurance company, accusing Ukraine and the opposition. According to media reports, it was a phishing attack, while Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies the accusations.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he will not support sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes gas transit. Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025.
A spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statements about a group of experts involved in the protests a “standard fairy tale. ” The ministry confirmed that a possible meeting between Fico and Zelenskyy in Davos had been discussed.
Irakli Kobakhidze supported Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statement about the threat of a coup d'état. According to him, protests in both countries are coordinated from one center.
The Slovak opposition has withdrawn a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico over his attempt to make the session closed. The opposition promised to initiate a new attempt to dismiss the government soon.
Slovakia's intelligence service has received information about a long-term operation to influence the country. Due to the secrecy, the details will be shared with parliamentarians orally at a closed session.