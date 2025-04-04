Robert Fico

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14540 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25984 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63283 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211467 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121295 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390059 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213509 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255029 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Fico admitted that von der Leyen "terribly scolded" him for negotiations with Trump: he clarified the situation on social media

Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.

News of the World • March 31, 04:31 PM • 22317 views

The EU has a plan to resolve Slovakia's gas dispute with Ukraine - Politico

The European Union is considering the possibility of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities to resolve the dispute between Ukraine and Slovakia over the loss of gas transit revenues. Ukraine will import gas from Greece and Turkey.

Economy • March 21, 07:55 AM • 20062 views

Slovakia is ready to block EU sanctions against Russia if they threaten peace processes - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that the country may veto new EU sanctions against Russia if they hinder peace talks. He also suggested the possibility of lifting existing sanctions.

War • March 20, 04:07 PM • 16112 views

Trump "inspired" Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on NGOs and media

Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.

News of the World • March 18, 11:24 AM • 42668 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37721 views

Fico says he supports "all peace plans" for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Fico supports peace plans for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He stated that he is against the war and for a multi-vector policy.

War • March 12, 09:38 PM • 17975 views

Fico threatens to veto aid to Ukraine over gas transit issues

Slovak Prime Minister Fico stated the possibility of blocking military and financial aid to Ukraine if gas transit to Europe does not resume. He also proposes an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations.

Economy • March 3, 05:06 PM • 19878 views

Hungary blocks EU project on security guarantees and new military aid for Ukraine - Politico

Hungary rejected a draft EU document on security guarantees and military assistance to Ukraine. Slovakia also refused to provide financial and military support to Kyiv.

War • March 3, 08:37 AM • 34702 views

Slovak MP says Ukraine should return 3.5 billion euros to the country

The head of SNS, Andrej Danko, said that Ukraine should return €3. 5 billion in aid to Slovakia. He linked this to a possible deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals.

Politics • February 25, 03:48 PM • 24961 views

Sijjarto: US-Russia talks are the best news, while the EU is “supporters of war”

The Hungarian Foreign Minister called the talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh “great news”. He also said that it was good that the EU was not invited because “supporters of war” should not be at peace talks.

War • February 18, 03:44 PM • 28446 views

Ukraine deserves peace through strength - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission announced further support for Ukraine and the need to strengthen the EU's defense. At a meeting in Paris, European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace based on Ukraine's sovereignty.

War • February 17, 09:38 PM • 49669 views

Summit in Paris: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez emphasizes the importance of peace for Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Europe wants peace based on international order. The summit in Paris will discuss the war in Ukraine and the European security architecture.

Politics • February 17, 05:41 PM • 27745 views

Against the EU and Ukraine: Fico and Siyarto again promote Kremlin narratives

Slovakia's prime minister and Hungary's foreign minister criticized the Paris meeting on the deployment of troops in Ukraine. Both politicians support the position against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's accession to NATO.

War • February 17, 03:49 PM • 30427 views

Fico asks Musk to provide data on USAID grants in Slovakia

Robert Fico asked Elon Musk to provide information about USAID funding of Slovak organizations and media. The prime minister believes that the funds were used for political purposes and offers a personal meeting with Musk.

News of the World • February 11, 01:54 PM • 25794 views

Slovak Prime Minister accuses Georgian Legion of involvement in protests: DIU responds

The Main Intelligence Directorate stated that the Georgian National Legion was not part of its structure. The DIU denied Robert Fico's accusations of organizing protests in Slovakia.

Politics • February 1, 08:59 AM • 36677 views

Fico's plane was not allowed to land in Belgium and had to return to Bratislava

Due to a technical failure in Belgium's air traffic control system, Robert Fico's plane returned to Bratislava. The meeting with representatives of the European Commission on gas transit and other issues was canceled.

Politics • January 31, 09:52 AM • 108251 views

A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

The Slovak police are preparing to deport a Ukrainian citizen born in 1966 on charges of threatening national security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance to the detainee.

Politics • January 30, 06:52 PM • 128256 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Slovak ambassador over scandalous statements by Fico

Ukraine protested to the Slovak ambassador over Prime Minister Fico's statements about interference in internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry called on Bratislava to stop relaying Kremlin rhetoric and return to constructive dialogue.

War • January 30, 03:46 PM • 71975 views

Romania emphasizes unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty

The Romanian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity in response to the presidential candidate's statements. The ministry emphasized that the country's position is based on international law and national interests.

Politics • January 30, 03:21 PM • 35571 views

Slovakia summons Ukraine's ambassador over ‘interference in internal affairs’

Slovakia's Foreign Ministry protested to Ukraine's ambassador over statements regarding the country's internal affairs. The conflict arose after Zelensky criticized Prime Minister Fico's position on Russian gas.

Politics • January 29, 05:06 PM • 28598 views

MFA responded to the statements of the Slovak Prime Minister: Fico was poisoned by Russian propaganda

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has responded to Robert Fico's latest statements. The ministry believes that the Slovak prime minister has fallen victim to Russian propaganda due to failures in domestic policy.

Politics • January 29, 06:47 AM • 38406 views

Fico calls Zelensky an enemy and threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine if Russian gas transit does not resume. He called President Zelenskyy an “enemy” and accused him of creating problems for Slovakia.

Economy • January 28, 08:31 PM • 33160 views

Fico reacts to Zelensky's words about “Bratislava is not Moscow”

Slovakia's prime minister criticized Zelenskyy's comment about the protests in Bratislava as interference in internal affairs. The Ukrainian president had earlier written “Bratislava is not Moscow, Slovakia is Europe.

Politics • January 25, 04:41 PM • 63080 views

“Enough with Fico!": thousands of people protest across Slovakia

In Slovakia, massive anti-government protests spread to more than 20 cities, with the largest rally in Bratislava gathering 40,000 people. The protesters oppose the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico and support European integration.

News of the World • January 24, 07:35 PM • 29512 views

Fico claimed a “massive cyberattack” and blamed Ukraine. Official Kyiv responded

The Slovak prime minister announces a large-scale cyberattack on the national insurance company, accusing Ukraine and the opposition. According to media reports, it was a phishing attack, while Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies the accusations.

Politics • January 24, 06:54 PM • 39029 views

Hungary will not support sanctions against Russia: Orban demands Ukraine to open gas pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he will not support sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes gas transit. Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025.

Economy • January 24, 08:40 AM • 33586 views

“This is a standard fairy tale": Foreign Ministry on Fico's statement about experts involved in unrest in Georgia and Ukraine

A spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statements about a group of experts involved in the protests a “standard fairy tale. ” The ministry confirmed that a possible meeting between Fico and Zelenskyy in Davos had been discussed.

Society • January 23, 04:59 PM • 35550 views

They are coordinated with one hand: Kobakhidze speaks about protests in Georgia and Slovakia

Irakli Kobakhidze supported Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statement about the threat of a coup d'état. According to him, protests in both countries are coordinated from one center.

News of the World • January 23, 02:47 PM • 29054 views

Slovak opposition withdraws vote of no confidence in Fico's government and plans to submit a new one

The Slovak opposition has withdrawn a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico over his attempt to make the session closed. The opposition promised to initiate a new attempt to dismiss the government soon.

News of the World • January 21, 09:05 PM • 46063 views

Slovak intelligence uncovers an operation to destabilize the country - details are classified

Slovakia's intelligence service has received information about a long-term operation to influence the country. Due to the secrecy, the details will be shared with parliamentarians orally at a closed session.

News of the World • January 21, 02:00 PM • 26848 views