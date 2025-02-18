Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the talks between the United States and Russia in Riyadh are great news, and that it is good that the European Union was not invited to these talks, because “supporters of war” should not be at the table of peace talks. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

In my opinion, this is very good news, the best news in recent months: talks between our colleagues, the foreign ministers of Russia and the United States, took place in Riyadh - Siyarto said in a video message broadcast by a TV channel.

According to the Hungarian minister, “the liberal pro-war current in Europe is now shouting that it cannot sit down at the negotiating table.

It's time for them to realize that supporters of war are not invited to the peace table and, thank God, they are not allowed to conduct peace negotiations - Siyarto said.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Siyarto criticized the meeting of European leaders in Paris, where they discussed the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.