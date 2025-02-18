Sijjarto: US-Russia talks are the best news, while the EU is “supporters of war”
Kyiv • UNN
The Hungarian Foreign Minister called the talks between the US and Russia in Riyadh “great news”. He also said that it was good that the EU was not invited because “supporters of war” should not be at peace talks.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the talks between the United States and Russia in Riyadh are great news, and that it is good that the European Union was not invited to these talks, because “supporters of war” should not be at the table of peace talks. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.
In my opinion, this is very good news, the best news in recent months: talks between our colleagues, the foreign ministers of Russia and the United States, took place in Riyadh
According to the Hungarian minister, “the liberal pro-war current in Europe is now shouting that it cannot sit down at the negotiating table.
It's time for them to realize that supporters of war are not invited to the peace table and, thank God, they are not allowed to conduct peace negotiations
Recall
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Siyarto criticized the meeting of European leaders in Paris, where they discussed the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.