Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened

A criminal proceeding has been registered regarding the road accident in which People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

A criminal proceeding has been registered regarding the road accident in which People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died - reported the Prosecutor General's Office

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, the SBI, as reported, has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fatal road accident that occurred on the evening of July 24, 2025, on the H-09 "Mukachevo-Lviv" highway near the village of Babukhiv, Rohatyn territorial community, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"As a result of the accident, the people's deputy sustained severe bodily injuries and subsequently died in an ambulance. Information has been entered into the ERDR under the signs of Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules that caused the death of the victim)," the prosecutor's office noted.

Currently, initial investigative actions are underway, and all circumstances of the tragic event are being established.

Parliament confirms death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn