Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 818 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 4878 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 16962 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 16016 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 21472 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 14601 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16433 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22045 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37696 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Popular news
Publications
UNN Lite
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Ukrainian defenders withdrew from Siversk in Donetsk region due to the enemy's superiority in manpower and equipment. The city remains under the fire control of the Defense Forces, which allows blocking the enemy's advance and inflicting damage on them.

Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have withdrawn from Siversk, Donetsk region. As reported by the General Staff, the city remains under the fire control of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Heavy fighting continues in the Siversk area. Russian occupiers have a significant advantage in manpower and equipment and, despite significant losses, continue active offensive operations. In order to preserve the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of units, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the settlement. The Defense Forces of Ukraine exhausted the enemy during the battles for Siversk, every meter of the city cost the enemy dearly.

- the report says.

The General Staff emphasized that the invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions.

The city (Siversk - ed.) remains under the fire control of our troops. The occupiers in the city are being defeated, their logistics are being cut off. Enemy units are being blocked to prevent their further advance.

- the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces continue to perform combat missions in the Sloviansk direction. All measures are being taken to reduce the offensive potential of enemy units and subunits.

Fewer battles on the front today, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff23.12.25, 16:19 • 998 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Siversk