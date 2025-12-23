Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian defenders withdrew from Siversk in Donetsk region due to the enemy's superiority in manpower and equipment. The city remains under the fire control of the Defense Forces, which allows blocking the enemy's advance and inflicting damage on them.
Ukrainian defenders have withdrawn from Siversk, Donetsk region. As reported by the General Staff, the city remains under the fire control of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.
Heavy fighting continues in the Siversk area. Russian occupiers have a significant advantage in manpower and equipment and, despite significant losses, continue active offensive operations. In order to preserve the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of units, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the settlement. The Defense Forces of Ukraine exhausted the enemy during the battles for Siversk, every meter of the city cost the enemy dearly.
The General Staff emphasized that the invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions.
The city (Siversk - ed.) remains under the fire control of our troops. The occupiers in the city are being defeated, their logistics are being cut off. Enemy units are being blocked to prevent their further advance.
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces continue to perform combat missions in the Sloviansk direction. All measures are being taken to reduce the offensive potential of enemy units and subunits.
Fewer battles on the front today, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff23.12.25, 16:19 • 998 views