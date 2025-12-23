Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have withdrawn from Siversk, Donetsk region. As reported by the General Staff, the city remains under the fire control of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Heavy fighting continues in the Siversk area. Russian occupiers have a significant advantage in manpower and equipment and, despite significant losses, continue active offensive operations. In order to preserve the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of units, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the settlement. The Defense Forces of Ukraine exhausted the enemy during the battles for Siversk, every meter of the city cost the enemy dearly.

The General Staff emphasized that the invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions.

The city (Siversk - ed.) remains under the fire control of our troops. The occupiers in the city are being defeated, their logistics are being cut off. Enemy units are being blocked to prevent their further advance.