Top 10 healthy snack recipes
Kyiv • UNN
A selection of healthy recipes, from chia pudding to sandwiches, with precise amounts of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. All dishes are easy to prepare at home.
Quick, tasty, and balanced - snacks can be not only a pleasant addition to your diet but also a source of energy between main meals. UNN has compiled a top 10 list of simple snack options that are easy to prepare at home, along with their calorie counts.
Chia Pudding
Calories: 160, P/F/C: 11/6/16
Ingredients
- thick lactose-free yogurt - 180 g;
- chia seeds - 5 g;
- mango - 50 g.
Preparation
- Soak chia seeds in yogurt for 60 minutes for maximum flavor, as the seeds will "open up." If you don't have time, 5 minutes will suffice, but the texture will be different.
- While the chia is swelling, peel the mango and blend it until smooth.
- Layer the dessert in a glass: first mango, then chia with yogurt, and finally more yogurt.
- Optionally, decorate the dessert with mango pieces or chia seeds.
Rice Sandwiches with Salmon
Calories: 480, P/F/C: 22/30/33
Ingredients
- rice cakes - 4 pcs.;
- lactose-free cream cheese or hummus - 30-40 g;
- avocado - 35-70 g;
- salmon - 40-60 g;
- boiled egg - 1-2 pcs.;
- greens or other vegetables - optional.
Preparation
- Spread cream cheese evenly on rice cakes.
- Thinly slice salmon and avocado, then arrange them on top of the cream cheese.
- Sprinkle the dish with a little oregano or sesame seeds for aroma and extra flavor.
- Boil eggs for 7-8 minutes. After boiling, cool them, peel, and slice into rings.
- Place the sliced eggs on top of the bruschetta.
Quince Pudding
Calories: 256, P/F/C: 10/6/39
Ingredients
- quince - 175 g (can be replaced with pear);
- apple - 75 g;
- honey - 15 g;
- cocoa - 10 g;
- lemon juice - 7 g;
- cinnamon - 0.5 g (a pinch).
Preparation
- Wash and peel the quince and apple.
- Cut everything into uniform cubes, about half a centimeter in size, and place them in a jar or glass.
- Add honey, lemon juice, and mix. Only then add cocoa and mix everything again. Add cinnamon if you like it.
- Let it steep for 5-15 minutes before serving.
Honey Pudding
Calories: 236, P/F/C: 6/6/41
Ingredients
- yogurt - 80 g;
- persimmon - 60 g (can be replaced with mango or pear, your choice);
- banana - 60 g;
- honey - 15 g;
- almond flakes or walnuts - 5 g;
- chia seeds - 5 g (can be replaced with poppy or flax seeds).
Preparation
- Mix yogurt with honey and chia until smooth. Place half of the yogurt into a glass jar or glass.
- Slice the banana into thick rings and place them on top of the yogurt.
- Place the next layer of yogurt on top of the banana.
- Peel the persimmon and cut it into thick cubes, about 1 centimeter each, and place them on the very top layer. Sprinkle with almond flakes or walnuts.
Egg Salad with Cucumber
Calories: 259, P/F/C: 19/17/9
Ingredients
- boiled egg - 2 pcs. (120 g);
- peeled cucumber - 140 g;
- sour cream 10% fat - 40 g;
- dill, parsley or other greens - 15 g;
- salt, oregano, allspice - to taste;
- fresh lemon or lime juice 1-2 tsp (5-10) for tartness.
Preparation
- Bring water to a boil. Boil eggs for 7-8 minutes. Afterward, cool them under running water or with ice; this will make them easier and better to peel.
- Peel the eggs and cut them into cubes approximately half a centimeter in size. Cut the cucumber into cubes of the same size.
- Mix chicken fillet, eggs, sour cream, add salt, oregano, and allspice.
- Chop the greens and add them to the dish as well, mix everything thoroughly.
Turkey Snack
Calories: 205, P/F/C: 31/6/5
Ingredients
- turkey or chicken fillet - 120 g;
- cucumber, peeled - 80 g;
- marinated mushrooms - 60 g;
- sour cream 10% fat - 40 g;
- dill, parsley or other greens - 15 g;
- salt, oregano, allspice - to taste;
- fresh lemon or lime juice 1-2 tsp (5-10) for tartness.
Preparation
- Bring water to a boil. Boil eggs for 7-8 minutes. Afterward, cool them under running water or with ice; this will make them easier and better to peel. Peel the eggs and cut them into cubes approximately half a centimeter in size. Cut the cucumber into cubes of the same size.
- Separately, bring water to a boil, immerse the turkey fillet in it, and boil for 20 minutes. Afterward, cut it into cubes of the same size as the egg.
- Slice the mushrooms thinly. Mix chicken fillet, eggs, mayonnaise, mushrooms, add salt, oregano, and allspice.
Sandwich
Calories: 282, P/F/C: 15/9/33
Ingredients
- tortilla or lavash - 2 pcs. (40-60 g);
- grated hard cheese - 15 g;
- turkey ham - 30 g;
- lettuce leaves or spinach - 15 g.
Preparation
- On the first tortilla, slice and arrange the lettuce and ham.
- Sprinkle everything with grated cheese.
- Cover with the second tortilla.
- Fry in a dry pan until the cheese melts and the tortilla turns golden.
- Cut into convenient pieces.
Tomato and Mozzarella
Calories: 129, P/F/C: 8/9/6
Ingredients
- cherry tomatoes – 68 g (4-5 pcs.);
- mozzarella – 30 g (1 small ball);
- olives – 18 g (4-5 pcs.);
- cucumber – 50 g (1/2 pc.) (cucumber can be replaced with zucchini, boiled in boiling water or grilled until cooked - whatever you prefer);
- basil and onion to your taste, if desired, for flavor and aroma.
Preparation
- Cut the mozzarella into pieces, similar in size to olives and cherry tomatoes.
- Cut the cucumber into cubes, similar in size to the other vegetables.
- Skewer one tomato, olive, cucumber, and a piece of mozzarella.
Italian Toast
Calories: 217, P/F/C: 5/10/27
Ingredients
- whole grain breadsticks - 30 g;
- avocado - 45 g;
- olives - 6 pcs.;
- tomato - 60 g;
- salt to taste and basil (optional).
Preparation
- Slice olives and avocado thinly, and dice tomatoes.
- Arrange the breadsticks on a plate.
- Generously place sliced avocado, olives, and tomatoes on the breadsticks.
- Try adding a drop of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt for even more flavor.
Winter Cherry
Calories per 1 serving: 147, P/F/C: 8/6/20
Ingredients
- canned cherries - 50 g (or frozen cherries - 100 g) pitted;
- thick yogurt (preferably lactose-free) - 100 g;
- cocoa - 1 tsp (5 g);
- honey - 5 g;
- nuts - 5 g.
Preparation
- Mix the yogurt well with cocoa. Add cocoa gradually to avoid lumps.
- Add canned cherries to the mixture, chopping them if desired. If using frozen cherries, thaw them before adding.
- Transfer everything to a jar or glass, chop the nuts and sprinkle on top, drizzle with honey.
- You can decorate with cherries on top if desired.