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Top 10 healthy snack recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5250 views

A selection of healthy recipes, from chia pudding to sandwiches, with precise amounts of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. All dishes are easy to prepare at home.

Top 10 healthy snack recipes

Quick, tasty, and balanced - snacks can be not only a pleasant addition to your diet but also a source of energy between main meals. UNN has compiled a top 10 list of simple snack options that are easy to prepare at home, along with their calorie counts.

Chia Pudding

Calories: 160, P/F/C: 11/6/16

Ingredients

  • thick lactose-free yogurt - 180 g;
    • chia seeds - 5 g;
      • mango - 50 g.

        Preparation

        1. Soak chia seeds in yogurt for 60 minutes for maximum flavor, as the seeds will "open up." If you don't have time, 5 minutes will suffice, but the texture will be different.
          1. While the chia is swelling, peel the mango and blend it until smooth.
            1. Layer the dessert in a glass: first mango, then chia with yogurt, and finally more yogurt.
              1. Optionally, decorate the dessert with mango pieces or chia seeds.

                Rice Sandwiches with Salmon

                Calories: 480, P/F/C: 22/30/33

                Ingredients

                • rice cakes - 4 pcs.;
                  • lactose-free cream cheese or hummus - 30-40 g;
                    • avocado - 35-70 g;
                      • salmon - 40-60 g;
                        • boiled egg - 1-2 pcs.;
                          • greens or other vegetables - optional.

                            Preparation

                            1. Spread cream cheese evenly on rice cakes.
                              1. Thinly slice salmon and avocado, then arrange them on top of the cream cheese.
                                1. Sprinkle the dish with a little oregano or sesame seeds for aroma and extra flavor.
                                  1. Boil eggs for 7-8 minutes. After boiling, cool them, peel, and slice into rings.
                                    1. Place the sliced eggs on top of the bruschetta.

                                      Quince Pudding

                                      Calories: 256, P/F/C: 10/6/39

                                      Ingredients

                                      • quince - 175 g (can be replaced with pear);
                                        • apple - 75 g;
                                          • honey - 15 g;
                                            • cocoa - 10 g;
                                              • lemon juice - 7 g;
                                                • cinnamon - 0.5 g (a pinch).

                                                  Preparation

                                                  1. Wash and peel the quince and apple.
                                                    1. Cut everything into uniform cubes, about half a centimeter in size, and place them in a jar or glass.
                                                      1. Add honey, lemon juice, and mix. Only then add cocoa and mix everything again. Add cinnamon if you like it.
                                                        1. Let it steep for 5-15 minutes before serving.

                                                          Honey Pudding

                                                          Calories: 236, P/F/C: 6/6/41

                                                          Ingredients

                                                          • yogurt - 80 g;
                                                            • persimmon - 60 g (can be replaced with mango or pear, your choice);
                                                              • banana - 60 g;
                                                                • honey - 15 g;
                                                                  • almond flakes or walnuts - 5 g;
                                                                    • chia seeds - 5 g (can be replaced with poppy or flax seeds).

                                                                      Preparation

                                                                      1. Mix yogurt with honey and chia until smooth. Place half of the yogurt into a glass jar or glass.
                                                                        1. Slice the banana into thick rings and place them on top of the yogurt.
                                                                          1. Place the next layer of yogurt on top of the banana.
                                                                            1. Peel the persimmon and cut it into thick cubes, about 1 centimeter each, and place them on the very top layer. Sprinkle with almond flakes or walnuts.

                                                                              Egg Salad with Cucumber

                                                                              Calories: 259, P/F/C: 19/17/9

                                                                              Ingredients

                                                                              • boiled egg - 2 pcs. (120 g);
                                                                                • peeled cucumber - 140 g;
                                                                                  • sour cream 10% fat - 40 g;
                                                                                    • dill, parsley or other greens - 15 g;
                                                                                      • salt, oregano, allspice - to taste;
                                                                                        • fresh lemon or lime juice 1-2 tsp (5-10) for tartness.

                                                                                          Preparation

                                                                                          1. Bring water to a boil. Boil eggs for 7-8 minutes. Afterward, cool them under running water or with ice; this will make them easier and better to peel.
                                                                                            1. Peel the eggs and cut them into cubes approximately half a centimeter in size. Cut the cucumber into cubes of the same size.
                                                                                              1. Mix chicken fillet, eggs, sour cream, add salt, oregano, and allspice.
                                                                                                1. Chop the greens and add them to the dish as well, mix everything thoroughly.

                                                                                                  Turkey Snack

                                                                                                  Calories: 205, P/F/C: 31/6/5

                                                                                                  Ingredients

                                                                                                  • turkey or chicken fillet - 120 g;
                                                                                                    • cucumber, peeled - 80 g;
                                                                                                      • marinated mushrooms - 60 g;
                                                                                                        • sour cream 10% fat - 40 g;
                                                                                                          • dill, parsley or other greens - 15 g;
                                                                                                            • salt, oregano, allspice - to taste;
                                                                                                              • fresh lemon or lime juice 1-2 tsp (5-10) for tartness.

                                                                                                                Preparation

                                                                                                                1. Bring water to a boil. Boil eggs for 7-8 minutes. Afterward, cool them under running water or with ice; this will make them easier and better to peel. Peel the eggs and cut them into cubes approximately half a centimeter in size. Cut the cucumber into cubes of the same size.
                                                                                                                  1. Separately, bring water to a boil, immerse the turkey fillet in it, and boil for 20 minutes. Afterward, cut it into cubes of the same size as the egg.
                                                                                                                    1. Slice the mushrooms thinly. Mix chicken fillet, eggs, mayonnaise, mushrooms, add salt, oregano, and allspice.

                                                                                                                      Sandwich

                                                                                                                      Calories: 282, P/F/C: 15/9/33

                                                                                                                      Ingredients

                                                                                                                      • tortilla or lavash - 2 pcs. (40-60 g);
                                                                                                                        • grated hard cheese - 15 g;
                                                                                                                          • turkey ham - 30 g;
                                                                                                                            • lettuce leaves or spinach - 15 g.

                                                                                                                              Preparation

                                                                                                                              1. On the first tortilla, slice and arrange the lettuce and ham.
                                                                                                                                1. Sprinkle everything with grated cheese.
                                                                                                                                  1. Cover with the second tortilla.
                                                                                                                                    1. Fry in a dry pan until the cheese melts and the tortilla turns golden.
                                                                                                                                      1. Cut into convenient pieces.

                                                                                                                                        Tomato and Mozzarella

                                                                                                                                        Calories: 129, P/F/C: 8/9/6

                                                                                                                                        Ingredients

                                                                                                                                        • cherry tomatoes – 68 g (4-5 pcs.);
                                                                                                                                          • mozzarella – 30 g (1 small ball);
                                                                                                                                            • olives – 18 g (4-5 pcs.);
                                                                                                                                              • cucumber – 50 g (1/2 pc.) (cucumber can be replaced with zucchini, boiled in boiling water or grilled until cooked - whatever you prefer);
                                                                                                                                                • basil and onion to your taste, if desired, for flavor and aroma.

                                                                                                                                                  Preparation

                                                                                                                                                  1. Cut the mozzarella into pieces, similar in size to olives and cherry tomatoes.
                                                                                                                                                    1. Cut the cucumber into cubes, similar in size to the other vegetables.
                                                                                                                                                      1. Skewer one tomato, olive, cucumber, and a piece of mozzarella.

                                                                                                                                                        Italian Toast

                                                                                                                                                        Calories: 217, P/F/C: 5/10/27

                                                                                                                                                        Ingredients

                                                                                                                                                        • whole grain breadsticks - 30 g;
                                                                                                                                                          • avocado - 45 g;
                                                                                                                                                            • olives - 6 pcs.;
                                                                                                                                                              • tomato - 60 g;
                                                                                                                                                                • salt to taste and basil (optional).

                                                                                                                                                                  Preparation

                                                                                                                                                                  1. Slice olives and avocado thinly, and dice tomatoes.
                                                                                                                                                                    1. Arrange the breadsticks on a plate.
                                                                                                                                                                      1. Generously place sliced avocado, olives, and tomatoes on the breadsticks.
                                                                                                                                                                        1. Try adding a drop of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt for even more flavor.

                                                                                                                                                                          Winter Cherry

                                                                                                                                                                          Calories per 1 serving: 147, P/F/C: 8/6/20

                                                                                                                                                                          Ingredients

                                                                                                                                                                          • canned cherries - 50 g (or frozen cherries - 100 g) pitted;
                                                                                                                                                                            • thick yogurt (preferably lactose-free) - 100 g;
                                                                                                                                                                              • cocoa - 1 tsp (5 g);
                                                                                                                                                                                • honey - 5 g;
                                                                                                                                                                                  • nuts - 5 g.

                                                                                                                                                                                    Preparation

                                                                                                                                                                                    1. Mix the yogurt well with cocoa. Add cocoa gradually to avoid lumps.
                                                                                                                                                                                      1. Add canned cherries to the mixture, chopping them if desired. If using frozen cherries, thaw them before adding.
                                                                                                                                                                                        1. Transfer everything to a jar or glass, chop the nuts and sprinkle on top, drizzle with honey.
                                                                                                                                                                                          1. You can decorate with cherries on top if desired. 

                                                                                                                                                                                            Alla Kiosak

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