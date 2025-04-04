Kalibr (missile family)

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13481 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23735 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62004 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209343 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120156 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388177 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308125 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213287 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243990 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254983 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128138 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209343 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388177 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252534 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308125 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1360 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12333 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42527 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70616 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56493 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

Kalibr (missile family)

Family of Russian missiles
News by theme

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.

War • April 4, 03:45 AM • 3172 views

In the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships with 26 Kalibr missiles on board are on duty

In the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, there are four enemy ships. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of launching up to 26 missiles.

War • April 3, 03:16 AM • 5458 views

In the Black and Mediterranean Seas, Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles on board are on duty

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, three of which have 26 missiles. The aggressor violates agreements by turning off identification systems.

War • April 2, 03:43 AM • 11447 views

In the Black Sea, two Russian ships with "Calibers": up to eight missiles are ready

Two Russian ships capable of launching up to eight Kalibr missiles have been recorded in the Black Sea. There are also three aggressor ships with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • April 1, 03:22 AM • 16036 views

Russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

There are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of cruise missiles with a salvo of up to 26 missiles.

War • March 31, 04:38 AM • 13805 views

Danger from the sea: Russia holds 2 missile carriers

In the Black Sea, there are two enemy ships on combat duty, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 29, 04:46 AM • 15877 views

In the Black Sea, there is one ship with "Calibers", and in the Mediterranean, there are four

In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship with "Kalibr" missiles, and in the Mediterranean Sea, there are four Russian ships, three of which are carriers of "Kalibrs" with 26 missiles. There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov.

War • March 28, 04:45 AM • 26979 views

The enemy is keeping a missile carrier in the Black Sea: how many "Kalibrs" are on board

In the Black Sea, there remains one enemy ship with 4 "Kalibrs," while in the Mediterranean, there are 4 ships, 3 of which are equipped with 26 missiles. russia ignores maritime norms by turning off identification systems on vessels.

War • March 26, 04:32 AM • 17827 views

The enemy has reduced the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

There is 1 enemy ship with "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

War • March 25, 05:00 AM • 27814 views

In the Black Sea, three Russian ships with 12 Kalibr missiles are on alert

There are three missile carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, capable of launching up to 12 missiles. Russia continues to ignore international maritime conventions.

War • March 24, 05:12 AM • 149514 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

3 enemy ships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles were spotted in the Black Sea. The total salvo can reach up to 12 missiles. There are 3 carriers with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 23, 05:01 AM • 28551 views

russia has deployed missile carriers with "Calibers" to the Black Sea after a long pause

Two Russian missile carriers with "Calibers" on board, with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles, have been recorded in the Black Sea. There are also 3 enemy ships with cruise missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 22, 05:10 AM • 21621 views