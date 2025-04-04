As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.
In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, three of which have 26 missiles. The aggressor violates agreements by turning off identification systems.
In the Black Sea, there remains one enemy ship with 4 "Kalibrs," while in the Mediterranean, there are 4 ships, 3 of which are equipped with 26 missiles. russia ignores maritime norms by turning off identification systems on vessels.
There are three missile carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, capable of launching up to 12 missiles. Russia continues to ignore international maritime conventions.
