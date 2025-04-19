$41.380.00
Protests are held in the US over Trump's policy: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2524 views

On Saturday, April 19, mass protests against the administration of President Donald Trump began in US cities. People spoke out against civil rights violations, attempts to deport immigrants, and cuts to the federal government.

Protests are held in the US over Trump's policy: details

On Saturday, April 19, mass protests began in the United States of America (USA). People took to the streets in Washington, New York, Massachusetts, and other cities to express their disagreement with President Donald Trump's policy. This is reported by Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

Details

According to AP, opponents of President Donald Trump's administration in the United States took to the streets of cities large and small across the USA, condemning what they see as a threat to the country's democratic ideals.

This is a very dangerous time for freedom in America

- said Thomas Basford, a protest participant.

It is noted that protests are also planned near Tesla car dealerships against billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk and his role in shrinking the federal government. 

Organizers say they are protesting what they call Trump's violations of civil rights and the constitution, including attempts to deport dozens of immigrants and shrink the federal government by firing thousands of civil servants and effectively shutting down entire agencies

- the Associated Press post says

Boston resident George Bryant, who was among the protesters in Concord, Massachusetts, said he was concerned that Trump is creating a "police state" in America and held up a sign that read: "Trump's fascist regime must go now!"

In Washington, Bob Fasick said he rallied near the White House out of concern for threats to constitutionally protected due process rights, as well as social welfare programs and other federal social safety net programs.

And in Manhattan, protesters rallied against immigrant deportations.

Recall

On Saturday, April 5, hundreds of people in European cities protested against the policies of Trump and Musk. Large-scale actions took place in Berlin, Paris, London, and Lisbon.

Tourists are canceling trips to the United States due to Trump's policies and choosing other destinations07.04.25, 17:09 • 12031 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
White House
Tesla, Inc.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
New York City
United States
