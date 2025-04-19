Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which involves a halt to hostilities on the front line. According to him, it will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday, the Kremlin's website reports, according to UNN.

Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 6 p.m. until zero hours from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side announces an Easter truce. I order all hostilities to cease for this period. We proceed from the assumption that the Ukrainian side will follow our example. At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy, any of its aggressive actions Putin said.

He also added that the decision on the Easter truce would supposedly show how sincere the Ukrainian side's readiness is to participate in peaceful negotiations aimed at "eliminating the root causes of the war."

As of now, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions.