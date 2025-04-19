$41.380.00
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 2268 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 5806 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 4630 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 7002 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

11:37 AM • 11843 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67485 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84481 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84358 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 88623 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119733 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 6466 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. During the meeting, he announced an "Easter truce".

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which involves a halt to hostilities on the front line. According to him, it will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday, the Kremlin's website reports, according to UNN.

Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 6 p.m. until zero hours from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side announces an Easter truce. I order all hostilities to cease for this period. We proceed from the assumption that the Ukrainian side will follow our example. At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy, any of its aggressive actions 

Putin said.

He also added that the decision on the Easter truce would supposedly show how sincere the Ukrainian side's readiness is to participate in peaceful negotiations aimed at "eliminating the root causes of the war."

Recall

As of now, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
