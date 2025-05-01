$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14533 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25388 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39407 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 178923 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118248 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146882 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219082 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240949 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335185 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138284 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4746 views

The nearest night in Kyiv, northern, central regions and Kharkiv region there is a probability of frosts on the ground. Periodic rains are also expected in the western and northern regions.

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

During the day on Friday, the air temperature will range from 11 degrees and above. In the capital, as well as a number of regions, there is a possibility of frost on the ground. 

This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN

The nearest night in Kyiv, and in general - in the northern, central regions plus Kharkiv region, there is a possibility of frost on the ground! 

- Didenko warned.

Details

Prior to this, the weather forecaster added an explanation that frosts in May are common. In addition, there are also tornadoes, as recently recorded and posted online.

Regarding other components of the forecast for Friday, Didenko noted the following:

In general, in Ukraine at night, +2+6 degrees are expected, in the southern part +6+10 degrees.

Wind is northerly, north-westerly, moderate, gusty in the eastern regions. 

During the day on Friday, the air temperature will be fresh, but comfortable +14+18 degrees, in the west +15+21 degrees, the coolest will be in the north-eastern part, +11+14 degrees.

Situation with precipitation 

Until the end of the week, atmospheric fronts will cause periodic rains in the western, northern regions, sometimes in the central regions (it will be dry all the time in Dnipropetrovsk region). The weather without precipitation will prevail in the south and east. 

Let us remind you

Due to frosts in Ukraine, a loss of up to 80% of the apricot and peach harvest is predicted. Rapeseed was the most affected, with losses that could reach 10-15%.

In Ukraine, variable cloudiness, without precipitation, but in the western, northern, central and Kharkiv regions in some places a small short-term rain. In Kyiv and the region, cloudy with clearings, possible rain.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
