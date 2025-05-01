Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

During the day on Friday, the air temperature will range from 11 degrees and above. In the capital, as well as a number of regions, there is a possibility of frost on the ground.

This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

The nearest night in Kyiv, and in general - in the northern, central regions plus Kharkiv region, there is a possibility of frost on the ground! - Didenko warned.

Details

Prior to this, the weather forecaster added an explanation that frosts in May are common. In addition, there are also tornadoes, as recently recorded and posted online.

Regarding other components of the forecast for Friday, Didenko noted the following:

In general, in Ukraine at night, +2+6 degrees are expected, in the southern part +6+10 degrees.

Wind is northerly, north-westerly, moderate, gusty in the eastern regions.

During the day on Friday, the air temperature will be fresh, but comfortable +14+18 degrees, in the west +15+21 degrees, the coolest will be in the north-eastern part, +11+14 degrees.

Situation with precipitation

Until the end of the week, atmospheric fronts will cause periodic rains in the western, northern regions, sometimes in the central regions (it will be dry all the time in Dnipropetrovsk region). The weather without precipitation will prevail in the south and east.

Let us remind you

Due to frosts in Ukraine, a loss of up to 80% of the apricot and peach harvest is predicted. Rapeseed was the most affected, with losses that could reach 10-15%.

In Ukraine, variable cloudiness, without precipitation, but in the western, northern, central and Kharkiv regions in some places a small short-term rain. In Kyiv and the region, cloudy with clearings, possible rain.