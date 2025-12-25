$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 17475 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 19588 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 22210 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 18224 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 16750 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13647 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 50638 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 67673 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32578 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54951 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Ministry of Defense has launched a pilot project using photo and video recording during the acceptance of rear property for the needs of the Armed Forces. This will ensure the objectivity of procedures and create an evidence base to minimize corruption risks.

Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparency

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a pilot project using photo and video recording during the acceptance of rear-echelon property for the needs of the Armed Forces. Control will be carried out using portable body cameras, which will be used by representatives of state quality assurance bodies. The Ministry of Defense announced this on its website, UNN writes.

Details

The main task of the innovation is to ensure the objectivity of procedures and create an evidence base in case of disputed issues between the department and suppliers. The use of video recorders will allow documenting every stage of product inspection, which should minimize corruption risks and increase the transparency of the process.

As noted by Colonel Yevhen Krasnikov, Head of the Main Directorate of State Quality Assurance, the introduction of photo and video recording corresponds to modern approaches to quality assurance and will contribute to increasing the responsibility of all participants in the process of supplying rear-echelon property.

All received materials will be used exclusively to substantiate decisions based on the results of control and documentation of contract execution.

Ukraine and Germany launch joint production of the Lens bomber drone25.12.25, 17:22 • 636 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine