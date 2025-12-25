Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparency

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a pilot project using photo and video recording during the acceptance of rear-echelon property for the needs of the Armed Forces. Control will be carried out using portable body cameras, which will be used by representatives of state quality assurance bodies. The Ministry of Defense announced this on its website, UNN writes.

Details

The main task of the innovation is to ensure the objectivity of procedures and create an evidence base in case of disputed issues between the department and suppliers. The use of video recorders will allow documenting every stage of product inspection, which should minimize corruption risks and increase the transparency of the process.

As noted by Colonel Yevhen Krasnikov, Head of the Main Directorate of State Quality Assurance, the introduction of photo and video recording corresponds to modern approaches to quality assurance and will contribute to increasing the responsibility of all participants in the process of supplying rear-echelon property.

All received materials will be used exclusively to substantiate decisions based on the results of control and documentation of contract execution.

