Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2360 views

06:32 PM • 10844 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53696 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194669 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112716 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373909 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299507 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212159 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243334 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254684 views

Popular news

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

02:15 PM • 115278 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194669 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373909 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246297 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299507 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Actual places

UNN Lite

05:58 PM • 9722 views

01:48 PM • 33772 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61465 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47567 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117909 views
Actual

Organizations

News by theme

Modern equipment for Ukrainian defenders: the Ministry of Defense has tested a new type of sports sneakers

The Ministry of Defense has completed testing new sports sneakers for the military, determining the optimal characteristics. The agency invites manufacturers to join in providing the army with quality shoes.

War • 05:08 PM • 11006 views

"Kadyrovites" in an armored vehicle took off in the air in Melitopol: footage from the DIU

On April 3, 2025, an armored vehicle exploded on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol. Inside were the enemy crew and the landing party of the "Akhmat Vostok" unit, at least five were eliminated.

War • April 4, 08:40 AM • 10171 views

Kravchenko: SPS is introducing a set of measures to resolve tax issues of mobilized sole proprietors and veterans

The tax office is introducing measures to resolve tax issues of mobilized sole proprietors and veterans. Working groups will be created to advise entrepreneurs.

War • April 4, 08:35 AM • 11137 views

Enemy losses: almost 1,400 occupiers eliminated, 7 tanks destroyed in a day

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 3, the Russian army lost 1,380 soldiers and 7 tanks. Total enemy losses reached 920,950 people.

War • April 4, 04:59 AM • 3956 views

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hrytsenko in 2013 "accidentally did not notice" that Russia was preparing to seize Crimea - media

Former Defense Minister Hrytsenko stated in 2013 that the military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea do not pose a threat. The media indicate that this created an informational background for preparing for the occupation.

War • April 3, 01:17 PM • 9590 views

What to do if you lose your military ID: the Ministry of Justice has announced a step-by-step algorithm

Military ID: fines for loss from UAH 510 to UAH 1,700. Algorithm of actions for restoring the document from the Ministry of Justice: application to the TCC, photo, passport, remnants of the document.

Society • April 3, 11:24 AM • 9542 views

The Ministry of Defense announced which military specialties are most often chosen in recruitment centers

Most often, volunteers choose specialties related to UAVs, driving and shooting. Staff, artillery, medical positions and communications are also popular.

Society • April 3, 09:41 AM • 10130 views

Shabunin's and CPC's activities led to an increase in corruption – ex-minister Omelyan

Ex-Minister Omelyan stated that the anti-corruption activities of the CPC and Shabunin led to the substitution of reforms, increasing corruption. He added that no high-ranking official has been punished.

Politics • April 3, 08:37 AM • 10202 views

GUR published data on 11 Russian athletes who support the war against Ukraine

GUR and the Ministry of Youth and Sports published data on 11 Russian athletes and cyber athletes who publicly support the war. They hold events in the occupied territories and visit the military.

Society • April 3, 07:15 AM • 6614 views

Substandard honey supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 30 million hryvnias exposed in Lviv region

SBI exposed the facts of supply of substandard honey to military units in Lviv region for more than 30 million hryvnias. The director of the enterprise and the commander of the military unit were detained.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 04:17 PM • 21218 views

“It is imperative to create opportunities for the rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities”: Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities, particularly based in schools. They also discussed supporting veterans' connections with the Defense Forces.

Politics • April 2, 12:40 PM • 15925 views

The Ministry of Defense told how long the next stage of the Military Medical Examination reform will last

The first stage of the Military Medical Examination reform has been completed. The second stage provides for the possibility of undergoing a medical examination at any healthcare facility, which will reduce queues and corruption risks.

Society • April 2, 12:12 PM • 10375 views

Six new reports appeared in Army+: Ministry of Defense explained what it is about

There are now six new reports in the Army+ mobile application that simplify the process of dismissal from service due to family circumstances or health conditions. They contain tips on documents.

Society • April 2, 09:14 AM • 18286 views

Employee reservations: what are the updated criteria for enterprises

Reservations under the old rules are not valid from April 1. The government has updated the criteria for reserving employees of critically important enterprises, including energy, defense industry and others.

Society • April 2, 08:29 AM • 24200 views

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 Russians and destroyed 10 tanks

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 1, the Russian army lost 1,410 soldiers and 10 tanks. Dozens of units of armored vehicles and artillery systems were also destroyed.

War • April 2, 04:25 AM • 14084 views

Rest after 90 days of fighting: MP talks about the rotation mechanism as an alternative to demobilization

The Ministry of Defense has developed a rotation mechanism: after 90 days of fighting, a soldier has the right to several months of rest. It is impossible to regulate this at the level of law.

War • April 1, 09:26 PM • 9792 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff regarding the staffing and provision of brigades

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the staffing of brigades and their provision. Proposals are also being prepared regarding the contingents of partners for the new security architecture.

War • April 1, 07:34 PM • 9407 views

Declaration submission temporarily suspended in Diia: why

Declaration submission is temporarily unavailable in Diia due to updates to update forms for sole proprietors.

Economy • April 1, 05:34 PM • 26049 views

General Staff: almost a third of the battles - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active in the Siversky direction

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling attacks by the occupiers in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Pokrovsky. The enemy is carrying out air strikes and shelling border areas.

War • April 1, 02:01 PM • 68505 views

"Contract 18-24": the program has been extended to the National Guard and border guards

The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.

Society • April 1, 11:27 AM • 20669 views

More than at the beginning of the invasion: the Ministry of Defense announced the losses of Russians in March

In March 2025, Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses of artillery systems and vehicles since the beginning of the invasion. 1644 artillery systems and 3545 vehicles were destroyed in a month.

War • April 1, 11:22 AM • 15618 views

Business in Ukraine has resumed positive performance assessments for the first time in almost a year - survey

For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.

Economy • April 1, 10:42 AM • 12243 views

Ukrainians abroad do not need to show military registration documents to get a passport

Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.

Politics • April 1, 10:04 AM • 20950 views

Umerov declared more than UAH 1.6 million in salary and his wife's rent of an apartment in the USA

Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.

Economy • March 31, 02:18 PM • 38999 views

Spring-Summer Offensive of the Russian Federation: ISW Analyzed Putin's Plans and Where to Expect Strikes

Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.

War • March 30, 04:28 AM • 30729 views

"Everyone can defend Ukraine": the first girl joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the "Contract 18-24"

21-year-old Veronika, with a medical education, became a servicewoman of the 72nd brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians under the "Contract 18-24" program. Her relatives learned about her decision shortly before the start of training.

War • March 29, 08:25 PM • 23686 views

The Ministry of Defense announced the launch of the Space Policy Department: why this is important

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Space Policy Department for military communications, intelligence and missile threat alerts. It will coordinate engineers, developers and scientists.

War • March 29, 06:31 PM • 37476 views

Ukraine will create the first national large language model based on AI

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a Ukrainian large language model that will accelerate the integration of AI into the government, business, and key areas of Ukrainian life. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.

Economy • March 29, 02:38 AM • 41125 views

35 types of deferral will be available online in Reserve+: when

As early as the end of the first half of 2025, two new types of deferral will be launched in Reserve+. And by the end of 2025, it will be possible to apply for 35 types of deferral online.

Society • March 28, 04:10 PM • 36908 views

Tax exemption for mobilized sole proprietors: Kravchenko stated that work is underway to increase the deadline for submitting documents

Demobilized sole proprietors have only 10 days to submit documents for tax exemption. The State Tax Service is working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to increase this period.

Economy • March 28, 02:43 PM • 33310 views