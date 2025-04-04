Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense has completed testing new sports sneakers for the military, determining the optimal characteristics. The agency invites manufacturers to join in providing the army with quality shoes.
On April 3, 2025, an armored vehicle exploded on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol. Inside were the enemy crew and the landing party of the "Akhmat Vostok" unit, at least five were eliminated.
The tax office is introducing measures to resolve tax issues of mobilized sole proprietors and veterans. Working groups will be created to advise entrepreneurs.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 3, the Russian army lost 1,380 soldiers and 7 tanks. Total enemy losses reached 920,950 people.
Former Defense Minister Hrytsenko stated in 2013 that the military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea do not pose a threat. The media indicate that this created an informational background for preparing for the occupation.
Military ID: fines for loss from UAH 510 to UAH 1,700. Algorithm of actions for restoring the document from the Ministry of Justice: application to the TCC, photo, passport, remnants of the document.
Most often, volunteers choose specialties related to UAVs, driving and shooting. Staff, artillery, medical positions and communications are also popular.
Ex-Minister Omelyan stated that the anti-corruption activities of the CPC and Shabunin led to the substitution of reforms, increasing corruption. He added that no high-ranking official has been punished.
GUR and the Ministry of Youth and Sports published data on 11 Russian athletes and cyber athletes who publicly support the war. They hold events in the occupied territories and visit the military.
SBI exposed the facts of supply of substandard honey to military units in Lviv region for more than 30 million hryvnias. The director of the enterprise and the commander of the military unit were detained.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and development of veterans in small communities, particularly based in schools. They also discussed supporting veterans' connections with the Defense Forces.
The first stage of the Military Medical Examination reform has been completed. The second stage provides for the possibility of undergoing a medical examination at any healthcare facility, which will reduce queues and corruption risks.
There are now six new reports in the Army+ mobile application that simplify the process of dismissal from service due to family circumstances or health conditions. They contain tips on documents.
Reservations under the old rules are not valid from April 1. The government has updated the criteria for reserving employees of critically important enterprises, including energy, defense industry and others.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 1, the Russian army lost 1,410 soldiers and 10 tanks. Dozens of units of armored vehicles and artillery systems were also destroyed.
The Ministry of Defense has developed a rotation mechanism: after 90 days of fighting, a soldier has the right to several months of rest. It is impossible to regulate this at the level of law.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed the staffing of brigades and their provision. Proposals are also being prepared regarding the contingents of partners for the new security architecture.
Declaration submission is temporarily unavailable in Diia due to updates to update forms for sole proprietors.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling attacks by the occupiers in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk and Pokrovsky. The enemy is carrying out air strikes and shelling border areas.
The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.
In March 2025, Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses of artillery systems and vehicles since the beginning of the invasion. 1644 artillery systems and 3545 vehicles were destroyed in a month.
For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.
Ukrainians abroad do not need to present a military ticket to obtain a passport. Status verification will take place in the electronic register, and data will be entered automatically.
Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.
Russia is planning a major offensive in the spring-summer of 2025 in several directions to put pressure on Ukraine in negotiations. G7 warns of possible intensification of fighting.
21-year-old Veronika, with a medical education, became a servicewoman of the 72nd brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians under the "Contract 18-24" program. Her relatives learned about her decision shortly before the start of training.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Space Policy Department for military communications, intelligence and missile threat alerts. It will coordinate engineers, developers and scientists.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation is developing a Ukrainian large language model that will accelerate the integration of AI into the government, business, and key areas of Ukrainian life. The model is planned to be launched by December 2025.
As early as the end of the first half of 2025, two new types of deferral will be launched in Reserve+. And by the end of 2025, it will be possible to apply for 35 types of deferral online.
Demobilized sole proprietors have only 10 days to submit documents for tax exemption. The State Tax Service is working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to increase this period.