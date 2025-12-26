Ukraine has nine modern IRIS-T air defense missile systems: the Ministry of Defense revealed details

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense forces already have nine modern IRIS-T missile systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

These missiles can maneuver quickly, hit targets both on head-on courses and during pursuit, and have highly sensitive infrared homing heads. They are capable of hitting modern aircraft, overcoming their protection systems, and distinguishing real targets from false ones.

Currently, two types of IRIS-T systems are used:

SLS - short-range, range up to 12 km, altitude up to 8 km;

SLM - medium-range, range up to 40 km, altitude up to 20 km.

The IRIS-T air defense system can be integrated into a single air defense system of Ukraine, where it works in conjunction with other air defense and missile defense systems, the Ministry of Defense said.

Additionally

Recently, Germany handed over to Ukraine two Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system. According to Bundeswehr head Boris Pistorius, the supply of Patriot systems was made possible thanks to cooperation with Norwegian partners. In addition to air defense systems, Berlin is preparing a large-scale strengthening of aviation weapons and financial support for defense procurement.

Recall

In 2026, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 200 units of Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems based on German Mercedes-Benz Zetros chassis. 750 million euros from Germany's 1.2 billion euro support package have been allocated for the implementation of this program.