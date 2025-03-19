Boris Pistorius

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13937 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24621 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62501 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210182 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120600 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388981 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308661 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213391 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244041 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128846 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210182 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388981 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308661 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1696 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12478 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43078 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56731 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Boris Pistorius

Pistorius sarcastically commented on the results of the Trump-Putin talks

The German Minister of Defense criticized the Trump-Putin agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, calling it a "pacifier". Russian attacks did not stop after the conversation.

War • March 19, 09:23 AM • 22810 views

Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg

Britain and France are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraine's security. It envisages the deployment of troops and the creation of a coalition of states to protect against Russian aggression.

Politics • March 13, 05:27 AM • 17161 views

The "Ramstein" meeting may take place at the end of March or the beginning of April - Pistorius

The German Minister of Defense reported on the likely holding of the next "Ramstein" meeting at the end of March - beginning of April. The decision will be made at the "Group of Five" meeting in Paris.

War • March 6, 03:46 PM • 16072 views

Umerov on the pause in intelligence data exchange with the USA: Kyiv is working on alternatives

Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukraine has not yet received information about restrictions on access to US intelligence data. Kyiv is working on alternative data sources, including with Germany.

War • March 6, 03:38 PM • 16423 views

The "Big Five" NATO countries held an urgent video conference regarding Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius held a virtual meeting with representatives from five NATO European countries. Participants confirmed further political and military support for Ukraine, with the next meeting scheduled for March 12 in Paris.

War • March 3, 08:31 PM • 74719 views

Germany, elections to the Bundestag: Scholz concedes election defeat, congratulates Merz on victory

Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.

News of the World • February 23, 07:17 PM • 26417 views

The US may withdraw troops from Germany due to restrictions on freedom of speech - Vance

U. S. Vice President Jay D. Vance criticized Germany's policy on restricting freedom of speech on the Internet. He stated that the U.S. military presence in Germany could be reviewed due to Berlin's position.

News of the World • February 21, 02:39 PM • 28176 views

Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again: Zelenskyy talks to NATO Secretary General

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the NATO Secretary General about security guarantees and achieving a guaranteed peace. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of broad representation of countries in the process and the impossibility of deception by Putin.

War • February 19, 06:03 PM • 33414 views

“They strengthen Putin's negotiating position": Pistorius assesses US statements on Ukraine's future in NATO

The German defense minister believes that public statements by the United States about the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO strengthen Putin's position. Pistorius emphasized the unacceptability of negotiations without the participation of European states.

War • February 19, 10:55 AM • 139307 views

It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because then there will be no lasting peace for a long time - Pistorius

Germany's defense minister warned of a possible turning point in transatlantic relations due to the US desire for a quick truce. He emphasized that there will be no lasting peace without a strong Ukraine.

War • February 14, 04:35 PM • 29247 views

German Defense Minister: Trump's talks with Putin are regrettable

Boris Pistorius called Trump's talks with Putin about Ukraine “regrettable”.

War • February 13, 10:00 AM • 43375 views

German Patriot troops start patrolling near the Polish-Ukrainian border

Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.

War • January 23, 02:45 PM • 23551 views

Pistorius: Russia may attack NATO countries in the next five years

Boris Pistorius warned of a theoretical threat of a Russian attack on NATO countries in 2029-2030. According to him, by that time Russia could increase its army to 1.5 million soldiers.

War • January 23, 03:04 AM • 118906 views

Next Ramstein to be held in Brussels in February - Pistorius

The German Defense Minister announced that the next Ramstein meeting will be held in Brussels before the Munich conference. The future of the format will depend on the new US administration.

War • January 14, 07:31 PM • 82844 views

Ukraine will soon receive 60 more missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov meets with his German counterpart Pistorius in Kyiv. Ukraine will receive 60 new missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system and discussed the supply of artillery shells.

War • January 14, 07:05 PM • 27295 views

Zelenskyy explains why it is important for all German political parties to support Ukraine

The President of Ukraine discussed with the German Defense Minister the importance of all political forces supporting Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is defending not only itself but also European values.

War • January 14, 05:59 PM • 28349 views

Ukraine has more than 100 brigades on the battlefield in need of equipment upgrade - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine reported on more than 100 brigades on the battlefield that need to update their military equipment on a daily basis. Zelenskyy emphasized the priority of technical equipment and training for the military.

War • January 14, 02:34 PM • 29448 views

Pistorius arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit

Boris Pistorius unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for negotiations with the Ukrainian government. The German Defense Minister plans to discuss further assistance and obtain information about the situation on the front.

Politics • January 14, 07:41 AM • 26160 views

Germany hands over first RCH 155 self-propelled howitzer to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to the Ambassador of Ukraine. By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 5 more such systems, and a total of 54 howitzers are planned to be delivered.

War • January 13, 12:47 PM • 27233 views

German Defense Minister denies information about blocking military aid to Ukraine

Boris Pistorius denied information that the Chancellor had blocked a €3 billion military aid package. The minister confirmed that the new aid package is being agreed upon by the government.

War • January 13, 01:47 AM • 103446 views

Germany may reduce military aid to Ukraine: Baerbock spoke out against it

German Foreign Minister Baerbock spoke out against reducing the financing of arms deliveries to Ukraine from €7 billion. She also criticized Russia's use of a "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.

Politics • January 12, 07:08 PM • 48023 views

A new territorial defense division is being formed in Germany: what is known

Germany is creating a fourth division within the Army to protect critical infrastructure. The new unit will include 6 terror defense regiments with a total of 6,000 personnel.

News of the World • January 11, 01:44 PM • 30040 views

New billion-dollar arms aid to Ukraine from Germany: Scholz did not approve, although the German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry support

The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.

War • January 10, 08:42 AM • 30890 views

Poland announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. The "Ramstein" meeting also approved 8 roadmaps for the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2027.

War • January 9, 03:29 PM • 25120 views

Pistorius announced the delivery of additional air defense systems and more

German Defense Minister Pistorius announced new deliveries of air defense systems and armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is also planned to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany during the year.

War • January 9, 02:10 PM • 26818 views

Baltic Sea becomes the epicenter of Russia's hybrid war against NATO - media

A series of incidents in the Baltic Sea, including the shooting of a German helicopter and damage to an undersea cable, point to hybrid warfare by Russia. NATO recorded about 300 interceptions of Russian aircraft last year.

War • January 3, 03:50 PM • 28492 views

Pistorius: no German soldiers in Ukraine until the end of the war

The German Defense Minister said there were no plans to send soldiers to Ukraine until the end of the war. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of deploying the Bundeswehr for a peacekeeping mission.

War • December 21, 12:20 PM • 63858 views

Cutting cables in the Baltic Sea: Swedish police board a Chinese ship

Swedish law enforcement officials have received permission from China to inspect the Yi Peng 3 in a case of damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is suspected of deliberately damaging cables between Finland-Germany and Sweden-Lithuania.

News of the World • December 19, 01:01 PM • 14427 views

Germany may participate in peacekeeping mission after ceasefire in Ukraine - mass media

Germany's defense minister has announced the country's possible participation in securing a future ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Specific details of the peacekeeping mission have not yet been discussed due to the absence of cease-fire talks.

War • December 17, 05:51 PM • 30781 views

The largest tank purchase in Lithuanian history: Berlin will supply Vilnius with 44 Leopards

During a visit to Berlin, the Lithuanian Defense Minister agreed on the largest purchase of military equipment in the country's history. Lithuania will purchase 44 German Leopard-2 tanks.

News of the World • December 17, 10:01 AM • 14470 views