The German Minister of Defense criticized the Trump-Putin agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, calling it a "pacifier". Russian attacks did not stop after the conversation.
Britain and France are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraine's security. It envisages the deployment of troops and the creation of a coalition of states to protect against Russian aggression.
The German Minister of Defense reported on the likely holding of the next "Ramstein" meeting at the end of March - beginning of April. The decision will be made at the "Group of Five" meeting in Paris.
Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukraine has not yet received information about restrictions on access to US intelligence data. Kyiv is working on alternative data sources, including with Germany.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius held a virtual meeting with representatives from five NATO European countries. Participants confirmed further political and military support for Ukraine, with the next meeting scheduled for March 12 in Paris.
Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.
U. S. Vice President Jay D. Vance criticized Germany's policy on restricting freedom of speech on the Internet. He stated that the U.S. military presence in Germany could be reviewed due to Berlin's position.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the NATO Secretary General about security guarantees and achieving a guaranteed peace. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of broad representation of countries in the process and the impossibility of deception by Putin.
The German defense minister believes that public statements by the United States about the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO strengthen Putin's position. Pistorius emphasized the unacceptability of negotiations without the participation of European states.
Germany's defense minister warned of a possible turning point in transatlantic relations due to the US desire for a quick truce. He emphasized that there will be no lasting peace without a strong Ukraine.
Boris Pistorius called Trump's talks with Putin about Ukraine “regrettable”.
Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.
Boris Pistorius warned of a theoretical threat of a Russian attack on NATO countries in 2029-2030. According to him, by that time Russia could increase its army to 1.5 million soldiers.
The German Defense Minister announced that the next Ramstein meeting will be held in Brussels before the Munich conference. The future of the format will depend on the new US administration.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov meets with his German counterpart Pistorius in Kyiv. Ukraine will receive 60 new missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system and discussed the supply of artillery shells.
The President of Ukraine discussed with the German Defense Minister the importance of all political forces supporting Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is defending not only itself but also European values.
The President of Ukraine reported on more than 100 brigades on the battlefield that need to update their military equipment on a daily basis. Zelenskyy emphasized the priority of technical equipment and training for the military.
Boris Pistorius unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for negotiations with the Ukrainian government. The German Defense Minister plans to discuss further assistance and obtain information about the situation on the front.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius handed over the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to the Ambassador of Ukraine. By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 5 more such systems, and a total of 54 howitzers are planned to be delivered.
Boris Pistorius denied information that the Chancellor had blocked a €3 billion military aid package. The minister confirmed that the new aid package is being agreed upon by the government.
German Foreign Minister Baerbock spoke out against reducing the financing of arms deliveries to Ukraine from €7 billion. She also criticized Russia's use of a "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea.
Germany is creating a fourth division within the Army to protect critical infrastructure. The new unit will include 6 terror defense regiments with a total of 6,000 personnel.
The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. The "Ramstein" meeting also approved 8 roadmaps for the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2027.
German Defense Minister Pistorius announced new deliveries of air defense systems and armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is also planned to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany during the year.
A series of incidents in the Baltic Sea, including the shooting of a German helicopter and damage to an undersea cable, point to hybrid warfare by Russia. NATO recorded about 300 interceptions of Russian aircraft last year.
The German Defense Minister said there were no plans to send soldiers to Ukraine until the end of the war. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of deploying the Bundeswehr for a peacekeeping mission.
Swedish law enforcement officials have received permission from China to inspect the Yi Peng 3 in a case of damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is suspected of deliberately damaging cables between Finland-Germany and Sweden-Lithuania.
Germany's defense minister has announced the country's possible participation in securing a future ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Specific details of the peacekeeping mission have not yet been discussed due to the absence of cease-fire talks.
During a visit to Berlin, the Lithuanian Defense Minister agreed on the largest purchase of military equipment in the country's history. Lithuania will purchase 44 German Leopard-2 tanks.