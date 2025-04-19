Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity, UNN reports.

Our people are home – one of the best pieces of news there can be. Another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy informed.

According to him, among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and border guards. They defended Mariupol and other areas in Donetsk region, Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk region.

The President of Ukraine thanked everyone who made the return of our people possible, especially the United Arab Emirates for their mediation.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 4552 people – soldiers and civilians – have been returned home from Russian captivity. We remember everyone who is in captivity. We are searching for everyone who might be there. We must bring everyone back - Zelenskyy summarized.

