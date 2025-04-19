$41.380.00
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM • 2252 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM • 5758 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM • 4608 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM • 6976 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

11:37 AM • 11835 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 67477 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84480 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84358 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 88621 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119733 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2194 views

President Zelenskyy announced the return of 277 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. Among those released are servicemen of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Special Transport Service, and border guards who defended various fronts.

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity, UNN reports.

Our people are home – one of the best pieces of news there can be. Another 277 soldiers have returned home from Russian captivity 

- Zelenskyy informed.

According to him, among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and border guards. They defended Mariupol and other areas in Donetsk region, Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk region.

The President of Ukraine thanked everyone who made the return of our people possible, especially the United Arab Emirates for their mediation.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 4552 people – soldiers and civilians – have been returned home from Russian captivity. We remember everyone who is in captivity. We are searching for everyone who might be there. We must bring everyone back 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War Politics
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
