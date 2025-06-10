The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

In June, a large-scale collection of Princess Diana's clothing, shoes and accessories will be put up for auction. Julien's Auction House called it the largest in history related to the life and style of the late Princess, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The "Princess Diana's Style and Royal Collection" auction will be held on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills shopping center. The event will feature over 100 items - from exquisite evening dresses to designer bags and hats.

This is the largest Princess Diana auction because we have over 100 items from her amazing life and career... remembering that Diana herself... sold over 70 of her dresses... back in 1997 to raise money for her charity. - said Martin Nolan, CEO and co-founder of Julien's Auctions, during an exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons in Ireland.

Among the lots is a 1988 silk dress with a floral pattern from Bellville Sassoon, which was dubbed "caring" because the princess wore it during hospital visits. It is estimated to be worth $200,000-$300,000.

Other iconic items:

a cream silk embroidered evening gown created by Catherine Walker for a trip to the Persian Gulf in 1986 (also estimated at $200,000-$300,000);

a two-piece yellow floral print ensemble by Bruce Oldfield that Diana wore to the Royal Ascot concert in 1987 (estimated at $100,000-$200,000).

Also among the lots is a Dior bag, donated to Diana by French First Lady Bernadette Chirac in 1995, a sketch of her 1981 wedding dress with tulle elements, and a peach hat that the Princess wore on her honeymoon.

Also up for sale are items that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.

People now really consider these items to be an asset class, because if people own these items today, they are likely to sell them for more at auction in years to come than they paid for them. - added Martin Nolan, CEO and co-founder of Julien's Auctions.

Julien's Auctions previously sold one of Princess Diana's lots for $1,140,000. Part of the proceeds will go to charity, including Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Additionally

The pre-sale exhibition runs in Newbridge, Ireland until June 17.

