How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Nutrition expert Natalia Dubovyk told how to avoid overeating during the holidays, especially after fasting, and support digestion. She advises limiting the number of dishes, choosing healthy foods, and not ignoring the body's signals of satiety.

How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips

Traditionally, Ukrainians prepare for a festive feast, cooking many delicious dishes, and that is why it is easy to overeat during this period. Nutritionist and food expert Natalia Dubovyk told UNN journalist how to celebrate without harming your health, avoid overeating, and support digestion.

For many Ukrainians, holidays begin immediately after Lent, and this is one of the reasons for overeating, says the expert, because after Lent, our body becomes sensitive to a large amount of fatty and heavy food.

Lent is not only spiritual cleansing but also a metabolic reboot of the body. During Lent, the amount of pancreatic enzymes changes, bile is released more slowly, and the microbiota adapts to light food – porridges, vegetables, greens, mushrooms. Therefore, a sharp transition to lard, sausage, and fatty salads leads to an overload of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and can even cause inflammation of the intestinal mucosa in sensitive people.

- emphasizes Natalia Dubovyk.

The main signal that the body is already full is not always noticeable during a feast, says the nutritionist, but it is easy to guess about it after eating, because that is when the feeling of satiety comes. At the same time, people often ignore the body's signals, trying to finish large portions of food, which can cause excessive heaviness in the stomach.

The main sign of overeating is when you want to unbutton your pants. Then comes heaviness, nausea, sharp fluctuations in blood sugar, and stool disorders for several days. If after a feast you want to lie down and yawn, it is a signal that your stomach is overloaded. The body gives clear signs and they cannot be ignored.

- says the food expert.

Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly22.12.25, 15:06 • 31593 views

A separate topic is alcohol during the holidays, because it also contributes to overeating, especially strong drinks, says the expert.

Alcohol encourages snacking, and this is an additional burden for the liver and the body's detox system. In addition, strong alcohol is a stress for the liver, kidneys, skin, and intestines. To minimize the effect, you should limit its consumption, combine it with water or uzvar, and also not mix alcohol with fatty and sweet foods.

- emphasizes Natalia Dubovyk.

In addition, Ukrainian hostesses traditionally prepare many dishes for Christmas and New Year: salads with mayonnaise, hot dishes, meat, sausages, and pastries, which can provoke overeating, because everyone wants to try everything. Instead, Natalia Dubovyk advises not to overload festive tables with an excessive amount of dishes, but to choose healthy products that are no less tasty and do not overload the stomach.

The main advice is to limit the number of dishes: two or three salads, one hot protein dish – poultry or fish, a side dish of seasonal vegetables. If you want a salad with mayonnaise, it is better to prepare it yourself. Also, use sauerkraut, beets, pumpkin, spices that help digestion – caraway, fennel, ginger. And there is no need to cook "for future use", food will always be in the store, you can try it any day.

- noted the nutritionist.

Four options for unusual salads for the holiday table or how to replace olivier21.12.24, 20:32 • 111346 views

However, if overeating still happened, in this case, the expert advises not to compensate for excessive food consumption with strict diets or "unloading" days. It is important to continue eating, but in a balanced way, because the body needs strength and time to recover after a big feast.

The day after the holidays, start with a light protein breakfast – eggs, fermented milk products, lightly salted fish. Add vegetables and greens, especially bitter ones, for example, arugula, to stimulate bile secretion and normalize digestion. Do not start the day with fried meat, sausage, or alcohol left over from yesterday's table, as this will only overload the body again.

- emphasized the food expert.

Christmas grocery monitoring: kutia index rose by 37%, and uzvar became 150% more expensive23.12.25, 16:26 • 2210 views

Natalia Dubovyk emphasized that holidays are, first of all, the people who are at the same table, and not the dishes you see, and that is why you should focus on communication, family traditions, and entertainment, and not on a food "marathon".

A holiday is a ritual with loved ones, dancing, conversations, not dishes. Eat slowly and healthy food, take breaks, drink water, uzvar, or active water. And learn to get up from the table with a slight feeling of not being full, and then the holidays will be comfortable for you and your body.

- summarized Natalia Dubovyk.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealthPublications
New Year
Mushrooms