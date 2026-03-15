Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracy

Photo: instagram.com/krisjenner

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have denied under oath allegations of conspiring to release a 2007 sex tape, which was one of the reasons for the Kardashian family's popularity. The relevant statements have been filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court. This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

In the documents, Kardashian called musician Ray J's claims about the alleged organized release of the video as a publicity stunt "a lie." Jenner also denied the allegations, stating that claims of her involvement in the commercial distribution of the recording are "absolutely false."

Ray J accuses of perjury

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., responded by stating that their testimonies are false. He claims that he was personally present at a meeting with Kardashian, Jenner, and representatives of Vivid Entertainment, where the sale of the recordings was allegedly discussed.

The musician's lawyer called Kardashian's statements "demonstrably false" and stated that perjury under oath could have legal consequences.

The legal dispute arose after a defamation lawsuit filed by Kardashian and Jenner against Ray J last fall. In response, he filed a counterclaim, alleging a breach of the terms of a previous settlement agreement regarding the non-disclosure of video details.

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